Go big or go home! This 98-inch TCL TV is slashed by $1,400 for an early Black Friday deal

The World Series might be over, but Black Friday is already here, and with it are some serious savings on TVs. Right now, you can get 98-inch TCL Q6 Mini-LED TV for $1,598 at Amazon — that's 47% slashed on one of TCL's largest displays.

TCL makes some of the best LED TVs in the market, and the Q6 is represents one of the best values in its 2024 TV lineup. It's sporting high-end specs like a 144Hz refresh rate, quantum dots, and Dolby Vision support. With the holiday season just around the corner, give the gift of larger-than-life entertainment with a big-screen TV.

TCL 98" TCL Q6 Mini-LED TV: was $2,999 now $1,598 at Amazon US The TCL Q6 Mini-LED is one of TCL's most budget-friendly buys, making it a major value proposition built with some stellar specs. It's an especially good pick for folks shopping for a huge TV on a budget. For gamers, it sports a 144Hz refresh rate using VRR, and even has a game accelerator function that lets you drop the resolution for higher frames. It also uses TCL's new QD-Mini-LED technology that nets some serious gains in backlighting, color, and clarity.

TCL's Q6 might sit at the tail end of the TCL's 2024 lineup, but don't let that fool you — this value pick leverages premium specs thanks to the larger size. It's got a 144Hz refresh rate that's bumped up from its native 120Hz using Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). This makes it ideal for the new PS5 Pro. And, thanks to its 40W speaker and Dolby Atmos support, you might be able to skate by without a soundbar, too.

On the HDR front, the TCL Q6 supports the full range of certifications, including HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and HLG. Sports fans will appreciate its huge display and smooth motion processing, both of which are sure to bring you closer to the action during NFL, NHL, and NBA games.

With Google TV available right out of the box, you not only get access to all of the best streaming services, but even several awesome free channels, too. That's hours of content built directly into your TV, made all the better in a 98-inch configuration.

The TCL Q6 isn't the only option among big-screen savings this Black Friday. You can also get the 98-inch TCL QM7 Mini-LED TV for $2,298 at Amazon, which is one of its lowest prices yet. The QM7 features a brighter, more colorful display and benefits from Mini-LED backlighting. If that wasn't enough, there's also a ton of awesome OLED TV deals to nab ahead of the holidays, too.