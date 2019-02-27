Trending

Windows

BROWSE CATEGORIES

Latest articles about Windows

Microsoft Surface Duo

Microsoft Surface Duo has a cool trick the Galaxy Fold 2 should steal

By Henry T. Casey

The Microsoft Surface Duo shows a new way of dealing with notifications, in a leaked video teasing this "peek" feature.

Best antivirus software

The best antivirus software in 2020: Free and paid

By Paul Wagenseil, Tom's Guide Staff

Here is the best antivirus software available based on each program's malware detection, performance impact and extra features.

Windows 10

Windows 10 update: Microsoft admits serious problem, here's how to fix it

By Richard Priday

Microsoft has been working to fix a Windows 10 update that caused users to lose settings and data, but its current fix is not foolproof.

Hands typing on a laptop keyboard.

Millions of Dell, HP, and Lenovo PCs sitting ducks for firmware attacks

By Paul Wagenseil

Trackpads, Wi-Fi cards, webcams and other peripheral devices built into millions of PCs have lousy firmware security that let the devices be hacked, a report says.

Meet the 2 9-inch screens of Surface Neo.

Windows’ Wonder Bar is the Apple Touch Bar we should have always had

By Richard Priday

The Wonder Bar feature coming to Windows 10X devices already looks like it’s far more useful than the Touch Bar on Apple’s MacBook Pro.

Windows 7

Windows 7 support is (mostly) over: What you need to do now

By Paul Wagenseil

Windows 7 reached end-of-life on Jan. 14. Here's what you need to do if you're still running it.

North Korea hack Internet Explorer

Internet Explorer under attack by North Korean hackers: What to do

By Paul Wagenseil

North Korean hackers seem to be exploiting a flaw in Internet Explorer that hasn't been fixed. Your best bet is to stop using IE altogether.

Epic fail: Critical Windows 10 security update failing to install

By Mark Spoonauer

A security patch meant to address a severe security bug in Windows 10 is failing to install for some users.

A plastic bug on a damaged computer keyboard.

Microsoft fixes NSA's 'severe' Windows security flaw: What to do

By Paul Wagenseil

Microsoft fixed a very serious Windows encryption flaw with Tuesday's round of patches.

Dropbox open on both a smartphone and a Windows laptop.

Dropbox flaw leaves users exposed while we wait for a fix: What to do

By Paul Wagenseil

A flaw in the Dropbox update process lets a local user or software seize control of the entire PC, and there's no official patch yet.

Windows 10

Best VPNs for Windows 10

By Mark Spoonauer

Out of the many choices of Windows compatible VPNs, these are our favourite five.

How to Update Google Chrome on iOS, Android, Mac and Windows

By Phillip Tracy

Here is a simple guide on how to update the Chrome web browser on Mac, Windows, Android and iOS.

Windows 10 fake update is nasty ransomware

By Jesus Diaz

A new malware campaign is under way, with an alleged Microsoft email trying to make users download a malicious Windows 10 'update'.

Windows 10 Update Causes 'Blue Screen of Death:' What to Do

By Phillip Tracy

Microsoft's latest Windows 10 update (KB4517389) causes 'Blue Screen of Death' system crashes. Here's what to do if you run into this issue.

HP Omen 17 laptop

HP Flaw Lets Hackers Hijack Your PC: What to Do

By Paul Wagenseil

There's an issue with low-level diagnostic software on HP PCs that could let hackers take over the machine. Here's how to resolve it.

Microsoft Pushes Out Emergency Windows Patch: Update Now

By Paul Wagenseil

New Internet Explorer patch uses Windows Update, replaces manual fix that broke printing software.

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 Bundle

Killer Deal: Surface Pro 6 w/ Type Cover Now $429 Off

By Hilda Scott

Our favorite 2-in-1 now at its lowest price ever

Microsoft October 2019 Event Recap: Surface Neo, Surface Pro X and More

By Michael Andronico

All the biggest announcements

Windows 10 Users Report Random Reboots and Failed Updates

By Kate Kozuch

Windows 10 users on a Reddit thread and Microsoft community forum are reporting the latest update is causing headaches

Intel CPU

New Intel Flaw Exposes Secrets on Windows Machines: What to Do

By Paul Wagenseil

Bitdefender found a new Intel chipset flaw that lets attackers bypass all fixes for Meltdown, Spectre, other speculative-execution flaws.

Millions of Dell PCs Vulnerable to Attack: Patch Now

By Paul Wagenseil

Flaws in a diagnostics program on Dell machines, and possibly on PCs from other vendors, let hackers get total system control.

Zombie Flaw Hits Microsoft Office Users: Protect Yourself Now

By Paul Wagenseil

A two-decade old security flaw is being used to attack Windows machines that haven't been properly patched. Here's how to fix this problem.

Xbox Game Pass for PC: Everything We Know So Far

By Rami Tabari

In an effort to get its platform to reach far and wide, Microsoft is launching the Xbox Game Pass for PC. Here's everything we know so far.

New Windows 10 Vulnerability Could Let Hackers Gain Full Access to Your PC

By Don Reisinger

A security researcher says the vulnerability could give hackers elevated privileges to wreak havoc on a Windows machine.

Hey, Windows 7 and XP Users -- You Need to Patch Now

By Paul Wagenseil

Microsoft is patching Windows XP as well as Windows 7 to fix a wormable flaw in Remote Desktop Protocol.

Lenovo Unveils World's First Foldable PC, and I Tried It

By Mark Spoonauer

Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 foldable PC prototype boasts a foldable 13-inch OLED display, a digital pen and Bluetooth keyboard. And there’s no crease.

Microsoft’s $9,000 Surface Hub 2S Could Be the Ultimate All-in-One for Teams

By Brian Westover

Microsoft unveils the newest version of its advanced touchscreen collaboration tool.

Protect Your Computer with This One Simple Trick

By Paul Wagenseil

The best way to protect your machine is the simplest: Create and use limited user accounts for your daily tasks.

Azulle Byte3 Fanless Mini Desktop PC Review: A Little PC for Your Big-Screen TV

By Brian Westover

For a full PC experience that will easily fit into your home entertainment setup, the Azulle Byte3 is the mini PC to choose, thanks to its accessible design, better-than expected performance and included remote control.

Macs, PCs Vulnerable to Thunderbolt Hack: What to Do

By Paul Wagenseil

Thunderbolt ports let malicious connected devices hijack Macs, Windows PCs and Linux boxes, and current defenses aren't enough.