The first USB4 2.0 cable has officially been certified — insane data speeds

News
By
published

Double the transfer data and huge charging power

Red usb cable end lying on table extreme closeup
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The USB4 2.0 standard has existed for nearly two years, and we are just now starting to see compatible products make their way into the world.

The updated standard is kicking off with new cables from Elecom, which announced that they have the world's first USB4 2.0 officially certified cables, as reported by the Japanese site PC Watch (and spotted by Techspot).

Starting in December, the Japanese company will launch two versions of their USB4 2.0 cables: one with a claimed transfer rate of 80Gbps and 60W power delivery and another that bumps up power delivery to a massive 240W at 48V/5A. 

Reportedly, these new cables will only be available in Japan at the start, but it's unclear if there are plans to expand to other markets. Additionally, the cables will support DisplayPort passthrough up to 8K at 60Hz video output.

The first-generation USB4 is available on some of the best motherboards and devices and caps out at a 40GBps transfer rate. Elecom's cables would reportedly double that rate with the impressive power delivery. Currently, no motherboards or other devices have native support for the updated standard.

Microsoft has begun prepping Windows 11 for USB4 2.0 in some preview builds, but PCs will need to gain support for PCI-Express 5.0 x4 bus connections to enable the higher throughputs of the new generation of USB. 

The new standard is supposed to deliver up to 120Gbps, but it might be some time before we get that level as we're still working to get more tech with the 80Gbps level. 

It is rated backward and compatible with older USB standards, including USB 4 1.0, USB 3.2, USB 2.0 and Thunderbolt 3.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to MacBook Air
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Storage Type
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 85 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Air M3
(256GB SSD)
1
Apple 2024 MacBook Air...
Amazon
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(13.3-inch 1TB)
2
ASUS - Zenbook S 13 13.3"...
Best Buy
View
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
3
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
Lenovo USA
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(OLED)
4
ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED Laptop...
ASUS
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
5
13-inch MacBook Air with M3...
Apple
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
6
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Best Buy
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
7
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M3,...
BHPhoto
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
(512GB)
8
Apple 13" MacBook Air 512Gb...
P.C. Richard & Son
$1,299
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
(14-inch 512GB)
9
ASUS - ROG Zephyrus G14 14”...
Best Buy
$1,599.99
View
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 (2023)
(512GB SSD)
Our Review
10
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop...
Amazon
View
Load more deals
Scott Younker
Scott Younker
West Coast Reporter

Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom’s Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He’s been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him. 