Massive Lego holiday sale at Amazon — 19 deals I'd get now from just $9
Score some epic Lego sets starting from just $9
Looking for a holiday gift? Nothing is better than Lego. And thanks to this epic holiday sale at Amazon, you can get huge discounts on Lego sets with prices starting from $9.
My favorite deal in Amazon's lego sale has to be the Lego Icons Poinsettia Building Set for $34 at Amazon. This is marked as a limited time deal, so if you want one, act fast! This gorgeous red flower has been recreated in Lego form and makes for an ideal centerpiece for a Christmas display.
My favorite Lego deals at Amazon are listed below. For more savings, see our Amazon promo codes page, and check out the Nintendo Switch game deals I'd buy at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart.
Best Lego deals
This fun little 99-piece kit features Captain Rex from Clone Wars along with a miniature-size Y-Wing fighter that has two stud shooters, so you (or your kid) can really pretend to be battling the separatists.
Add a little sunshine to your day with these pretty Lego sunflowers. This simple build is great for pretty much any age or skill level. Plus, you can display them however you like in a vase or amongst real blooms.
Take to the stars with this affordable 240-piece spaceship kit, which includes a minifig. If you insert a "battery pack," you can engage the spaceship’s fold-out main thrusters. The kit also has a small drone.that converts to a jetpack.
Price check: $15 @ Best Buy
This is one of the coolest Lego sets around, as the bricks can be used to build a truck, plane, helicopter, cars and more. Plus, it's now on sale for just $15.
This 3-in-1 kit lets you build a film camera, video camera, or a TV with moving parts: The camera has a moving lens, buttons to press, film to load in the back and a strap, the video camera has an opening flap for filming and the TV has an antenna. If your kid is interested in photography, it's a great way to capture their imagination.
This 3-in-1 kit for kids 7 and up lets you build a parrot perched on a branch with a movable head, wings, and tail; a frog with posable legs, and a fish with movable fins and seabed. The parrot measures 8.5 in. high, 4 in. long and 4.5 in. wide.
Little ones don't need to sit out of the fun! This Lego Duplo set is suitable for kids ages two and up. It comes with large pieces for small hands, containing two figures, construction vehicles and even some rubble to move around.
The Dungeons & Dragons theme is definitely one of the coolest Lego has released in years! This pack gets you a set of 6 randomly selected DnD-inspired minifigures. Just note, you could get some repeats, but it's hard to complain when these minis look so great.
As if the Lego Super Mario line couldn't get any better, you can now recreate all the action of Mario Kart in Lego form with this Bowser's Muscle Car set. You get a buildable Bowser model and can place him in the car to make a quick getaway from that pesky plumber.
Let your kids' imagination run wild with this Lego Duplo storage box. This comes with 65 chunky pieces that are suitable for kids aged 18 months and up. You also get two figures and a car!
If you have a dog lover in your life, they'd appreciate this 3 in 1 Adorable Dogs building set. You get the pieces to build three different groups of dog breeds, including a dachshund, husky, pug, labrador and more.
Obi-Wan's striking red Jedi Starfighter recreated in Lego form is on sale for a solid discount in this Amazon sale. As well as the ship, you get minifigures of Obi-Wan Kenobi, R4-P17 and Taun We.
Save 30% on this Lego set, with the perfect centerpiece for future Thanksgiving dinners. Not only can you build this as a family, it's also never going to decay or need to be thrown out. So long as you can keep track of all the pieces.
Add this gorgeous potted Poinsettia to your Lego collection! It features five flowers and poseable green foliage, all in a woven-basket style pot. This one works especially well as a holiday gift.
Though the entire Lego botanicals collection is worth owning, one of the best finds among this year's discounts is the Lego Icons Orchid for $10 off normal price. This beautiful display piece even comes with its own pot!
No mushroom kingdom display would be complete without this Piranha Plant! Not only does this Super Mario themed set look iconic, you can even pose the Piranha Plant's leaves, stalk and mouth.
If you're a Pixar fan, you need to have the Lego Disney and Pixar ‘Up’ House, enough said. This adorable recreation of the animation world's most famous yellow home rarely goes on sale, but you can get it for 20% off.
The decision to shrink Nintendo's life sim down to Lego size has to be one of the best brand pairings the toy company's ever made. With this 20% discount, you can make a start on building your own Lego-sized Animal Crossing village with the most important building of all: Tom Nook's store.
Bring one of the most recognizable pieces of Japanese art ever made home with this piece of Lego Art depicting Katsushika Hokusai's original woodblock print showcasing Japan's Mount Fuji behind a huge crashing wave of water.
While Lego Art Sets include a few iconic pieces of art in brick form, they rarely go on sale. That's why I was excited to see the Lego Ideas Vincent Van Gogh The Starry Night for 11% off — it's not much, no, but it's the only excuse I need to buy this 3D set.
