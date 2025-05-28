Huge Lego sale from $4 at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart — 15 deals I’d shop now

Looking to fill your cart with Lego deals? You’re in luck. I’ve been searching the web for the best discounts on Lego sets, and I have a ton of great ones to share.

Right now, Amazon has Lego on sale from $5. In particular, you can score great deals on popular Botanicals sets, like the Lego Botanicals Lucky Bamboo on sale from $23 at Amazon.

Over at Best Buy, you can score the impressive Lego Architecture Great Pyramid of Giza on sale for $114. Or, if you’re on a budget, you can score this cheerful Lego Daffodils set on sale for $7 at Walmart.

My favorite Lego deals are listed below. For more savings, see our Amazon promo codes coverage, and check out the Crocs deals I’d buy from $14 at Amazon.

Best Lego deals

Lego Classic Green Baseplate: was $7 now $5 at Amazon Every Lego build starts with sturdy foundations. This Lego Classic Green Baseplate is on sale for just $5, which is perfect if you want to get started on a city or park build. It's square-shaped with 32 studs in each direction.

Lego Daffodils: was $14 now $7 at Walmart Bring on spring with this Lego Daffodils building set. This simple build comes with 216 pieces and is great to brighten up your home, whether you display them on a shelf, in a vase or amongst the rest of your plant collection.

Lego Sunflowers: was $14 now $7 at Amazon Add a little sunshine to your day with these pretty Lego sunflowers. This simple build is excellent for anyone of any age or skill level. Plus, you can display them however you like in a vase or amongst real blooms.

Lego Botanicals Lucky Bamboo: was $29 now $23 at Amazon Another great addition to your Lego Botanicals collection is on sale at Amazon. This Lucky Bamboo set comes with three stems in a pot, with a plinth to display it on. There's no watering required, so this is a great way to add some greenery to your home.

Lego Classic Creative Dinosaurs: was $34 now $28 at Walmart Who doesn't love dinosaurs? This Lego Classic Creative Dinosaurs set comes with a bunch of colorful bricks, eyes and more. You can either use the instructions to build a T Rex, Pterosaur, Triceratops, Brontosaurus, baby T Rex, palm tree and volcano, or use your imagination to bring your own creations to life.

Lego Friends Pet Adoption Day: was $44 now $28 at Amazon Animal lovers will definitely want to pick up this cute Lego set. It comes with seven figures, five animals and a colorful array of festival booths and balloons. There are also plenty of accessories to help take care of the animals, including food bowls and brushes.

Lego Icons Vespa 125: was $99 now $84 at Best Buy The iconic design of the Vespa 125 scooter is recreated in this Lego set. It comes in a beautiful pastel blue color and has accessories to boot, including a helmet and a flower vase.