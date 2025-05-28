Huge Lego sale from $4 at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart — 15 deals I’d shop now
I found the best Lego deals from across the web
Looking to fill your cart with Lego deals? You’re in luck. I’ve been searching the web for the best discounts on Lego sets, and I have a ton of great ones to share.
Right now, Amazon has Lego on sale from $5. In particular, you can score great deals on popular Botanicals sets, like the Lego Botanicals Lucky Bamboo on sale from $23 at Amazon.
Over at Best Buy, you can score the impressive Lego Architecture Great Pyramid of Giza on sale for $114. Or, if you’re on a budget, you can score this cheerful Lego Daffodils set on sale for $7 at Walmart.
My favorite Lego deals are listed below.
Best Lego deals
If Maple lives on your Animal Crossing island, you pretty much have to get this set. It's a simple 29-piece build that comes with a Maple minifigure and a small pumpkin garden to take care of.
Every Lego build starts with sturdy foundations. This Lego Classic Green Baseplate is on sale for just $5, which is perfect if you want to get started on a city or park build. It's square-shaped with 32 studs in each direction.
I don't know who was asking for this Airplane vs. Hospital Bed Race Car Pack, but now that it's on sale for just $6, it's tough to resist. Like the name implies, it comes with an airplane and a hospital bed that have been converted into road racers, as well as two minifigure drivers.
Bring on spring with this Lego Daffodils building set. This simple build comes with 216 pieces and is great to brighten up your home, whether you display them on a shelf, in a vase or amongst the rest of your plant collection.
Add a little sunshine to your day with these pretty Lego sunflowers. This simple build is excellent for anyone of any age or skill level. Plus, you can display them however you like in a vase or amongst real blooms.
This Lego Marvel set is on sale for a nice discount, so it makes a great addition to your collection. You get minifigures of Thanos and Iron Man, as well as the Hulkbuster mech and a glider for the figures to pilot.
Another great addition to your Lego Botanicals collection is on sale at Amazon. This Lucky Bamboo set comes with three stems in a pot, with a plinth to display it on. There's no watering required, so this is a great way to add some greenery to your home.
Who doesn't love dinosaurs? This Lego Classic Creative Dinosaurs set comes with a bunch of colorful bricks, eyes and more. You can either use the instructions to build a T Rex, Pterosaur, Triceratops, Brontosaurus, baby T Rex, palm tree and volcano, or use your imagination to bring your own creations to life.
Animal lovers will definitely want to pick up this cute Lego set. It comes with seven figures, five animals and a colorful array of festival booths and balloons. There are also plenty of accessories to help take care of the animals, including food bowls and brushes.
Terrify and amaze all visitors with this Lego Jurassic World Dinosaur Fossils T. Rex Skull! This set comes with 577 pieces, allowing you to build a T. Rex Skull, footprint and an information plate. It's perfect for dinosaur lovers aged nine and up.
What's better than plants? Tiny Lego plants! This Botanicals set contains a variety of brick greenery, including cacti and colorful flowers. Each one comes in its own pot.
Score a nice discount on this Lego Ideas Polaroid Camera. While it doesn't take real photos, it faithfully recreates the OneStep SX-70 and comes with a box of film and cute pictures of Lego minifigures.
The iconic design of the Vespa 125 scooter is recreated in this Lego set. It comes in a beautiful pastel blue color and has accessories to boot, including a helmet and a flower vase.
The Lego Architecture Great Pyramid of Giza is a truly impressive build, and now you can get it for a lower price. With 1,476 pieces included, you’ll be able to recreate the Great Pyramid, surrounded by a river, buildings and foliage. The top even lifts off to reveal a detailed look at the Pyramid’s interior.
This is a pricy set, but there's nothing better to represent Marvel's Black Panther. Coming with 2,961 pieces, this is an awesome build, and the model even comes with poseable, jointed fingers.
