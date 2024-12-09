Huge Switch game sale at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart from $17 — here's 23 deals I'd add to my cart

The holidays are approaching fast, so if you're looking for gifts, check out these Nintendo Switch game deals! Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart are slashing prices on some of the best Switch games, so don't miss out. This is also a great chance to expand your own library if you missed any of the best games this year.

The deal I'm most excited about is MySims Cozy Bundle for $29 at Walmart. This game just released and it's already on sale for a $10 discount! I've played all the previous MySims games and I can't wait to get stuck back into this Switch rerelease. In particular, if you're looking for a gift for a Switch player who loves Animal Crossing, this game gets my top recommendation.

Check out the Nintendo Switch deals I recommend shopping now below. For more, see the deals I'd get in Walmart's holiday sale and check out what could be our first look at the Nintendo Switch 2.

Best Nintendo Switch deals

Lego 2K Drive: was $59 now $14 at Amazon Ever wanted to speed around a race track in a sports car built entirely of plastic bricks? Lego 2K Drive brings that dream to life in a content-rich open-world racing experience. There's a Story mode, as well as individual cups, and you'll need to master drifting, boosting and power-ups if you want to claim a spot on the podium.

SpongeBob SquarePants Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated: was $29 now $17 at Walmart SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated is a remaster of the popular PS2-era action game. The game stars the titular sponge and his friends as they take part in an original story, complete with the same voice actors from the cartoon. It’s a kid-friendly platformer that still holds up well for the adults who grew up with it.

Cult of the Lamb: was $29 now $19 at Amazon Cult of the Lamb is a critically acclaimed roguelike that sees you venture into five distinctive regions to defeat powerful enemies and grow your following. In this kooky indie game, your ultimate goal is to build a powerful cult to repay a debt to the deity that saved your life, and the free Sins of the Flesh expansion adds even more content including fresh customization options, new progression systems and more weapons to aid you. Note: this deal is for a physical copy, but you can get a digital download for $24 at the Nintendo Store.

Just Dance 2025 Edition: was $49 now $24 at Amazon Just Dance is a fantastic game for parties and fun cardio exercise. Children and adults can get hours of enjoyment from the easy dance routines, and for true fitness enthusiasts, this game comes with a dedicated 'fitness' mode. The 2025 edition contains music from iconic pop stars like Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, and Lady Gaga.

Sonic Frontiers: was $59 now $24 at Amazon Sonic Frontiers is the Blue Blur’s latest adventure, and it’s something of a departure from previous games. This time around, Sonic explores five distinct islands in a big open world, rescuing his motley crew of friends as he goes. The game has tight controls and varied gameplay, and the story is better than you might expect.

Sea of Stars: was $39 now $28 at Amazon Sea of Stars is a charming throwback to classic RPGs boasting engaging turn-bases combat and stunning pixel art graphics. In the vein of legendary role-playing experiences, you set off on a perilous quest epic, assembling a crew of loyal followers, and if you get bored of battling monsters, you can always go fishing to pass the time instead.

EA Sports FC 25: was $59 now $29 at Best Buy The juggernaut soccer sim returns for another season in EA Sports FC 25. While modes like Career and Pro Clubs have been neglected, the new Rush mode is fantastic, and the FC series continues to offer an unrivaled sense of authenticity. Plus, this game is the only way I'll ever get to see Newcastle Utd win a trophy, so that sight alone makes it worth buying.

MySims Cozy Bundle: was $39 now $29 at Walmart A collection of two beloved Wii games hits the Nintendo Switch. You'll move into a town full of cute MySims characters and help them with their problems by completing quests, building houses and furniture, decorating, gardening, fishing and more.

Miitopia: was $49 now $29 at Best Buy Miitopia is a unique RPG where you get to populate your party (and the entire world, in fact) with Mii avatars. There's a super-deep customization system meaning you can faithfully recreate just about anyone, or you can download other players' creations to use in your own game. Take on the Dark Lord Darth Vader with Spongebob by your side, or whatever else takes your fancy. Plus, its solid turn-based battle system and hilarious story make it a fleshed-out experience.

Ni No Kuni Wrath of the White Witch: was $49 now $31 at Amazon Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch is a delightful game that combines the animation style of the legendary Studio Ghibli with the monster-hunting gameplay of Pokémon. You play a young boy named Oliver on an adventure to save a strange other world from sinister forces and recuse his mother in the process. It's easily one of the most charming games on Nintendo Switch.

Splatoon 3: was $59 now $41 at Walmart Splatoon 3 is the freshest entry in Nintendo's colorful squid-based shooter series. Venture to the Splatlands, a new sun-soaked region filled with activities and new gear to unlock. Play online in intense 4v4 battles, enjoy the wonderfully creative single-player campaign, or team up with friends in the Salmon Run co-op mode.

Price check: $52 @ Amazon

Disney Epic Mickey Rebrushed: was $59 now $39 at Walmart The classic platformer Epic Mickey has been given a new coat of paint in this remastering. You play as the iconic mascot and explore a Wasteland full of twisted settings and forgotten characters. Mickey's also learned a few new moves including a ground pound and the ability to sprint. Epic Mickey has never looked or played better than in Rebrushed.

Unicorn Overlord: was $59 now $39 at Walmart Unicorn Overlord is a strategy RPG with a great focus on deep, fleshed-out characters. It also features truly gorgeous artwork, with backgrounds and character art that mimics a hand-painted style. Its battle system is complex but satisfying to learn, providing a solid 40-hours of gameplay over its campaign.

Price check: $39 @ Amazon

The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD: was $59 now $39 at Walmart The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword on Nintendo Switch gives an HD makeover to one of the Nintendo Wii's most cinematic games. Discover the origin of Link, Zelda and the Master Sword in this engrossing action-adventure that can be played with traditional joystick inputs or via full motion controls. Skyward Sword has all the trappings of a classic Zelda with puzzle-solving and dungeon exploration a key focus, alongside intense combat and boss battles. While Skyward Sword was a little divisive upon release, the years have been kind to it.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land: was $59 now $41 at Best Buy Kirby and the Forgotten Land takes the adorable pink puffball to mysterious new worlds in this 3D platforming adventure. At your disposal are multiple new copy abilities, as well as the new Mouthful Mode that lets you interact with objects in often strange and hilarious ways. In between levels you can relax in the charming Waddle Dee Town and play a selection of mini-games.

Price check: $52 @ Amazon

Yoshi's Crafted World: was $59 now $47 at Amazon Mario's sidekick Yoshi has got his own Nintendo Switch game. In Yoshi's Crafted World you'll explore beautifully stitched together levels hunting secrets and collecting wearable costumes that give you unique abilities. This is a great Switch game for the little ones.

Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze: was $59 now $48 at Walmart Initially launched on the Wii U, Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze is now fully playable on the Nintendo Switch looking better than ever and sporting a brand new Funky Mode. In this 2D platformer, you play as one of the Kong clan as they seek to save their island from an invading arctic force. Tropical Freeze is one of the best side-scrolling platformers ever made, and it looks (and plays) even better on the Nintendo Switch.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder: was $59 now $49 at Walmart Mario's latest side-scrolling adventure is a wonderfully refreshing spin on the classic formula. Venturing to the Flower Kingdom, you'll discover stage-altering Wonder Flowers which can warp levels, create new platforming challenges and even turn Mario into an elephant. Playable in up to four-player co-op, Mario Wonder is a platforming marvel for the entire family and one of the very best Nintendo Switch games you can play now.