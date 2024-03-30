I love this Anker 10,000mAh power bank — and it just crashed to $16

If I’m heading out for any significant length of time, my Anker PowerCore portable charger is always one of the first items I throw into my purse. Whether I'm burning through my phone's battery snapping tons of photos, streaming videos, or blasting music, this handy little charger hasn't yet me down yet. And right now you can get this essential travel accessory for a record-low price.

Amazon has the Anker Powerbank 10,000 mAh portable charger on sale for $16 in an exclusive deal for Amazon Prime members. That's $10 off the price of an already super affordable portable charger. Knowing that my phone is nowhere near the top of our best smartphone battery life list, this Anker Powerbank has been an absolute lifesaver on more than one occasion. Just know that to access this deal, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member and clip the digital coupon when you add it to your cart.

Anker Powerbank 10,000 mAh portable charger: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BWJ87T9P%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $25 now $16 @ Amazon

This Anker Powerbank offers a 10,000 mAh capacity and USB-C input and output. All that charging power is housed within a rugged shell that can survive multiple drops. It's also compatible with the latest smartphones including iPhone 15 and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

While it doesn't rank in our list of the best portable chargers on the market (that honor goes to its smaller cousin, the Anker PowerCore Slim 10,000), the standard Anker Powerbank 10,000 is still a great option for your on-the-go charging needs.

I’m a huge fan of Anker’s range of portable chargers because they combine a speedy charging time with a rugged design. Anker also notes each model has been subject to various drop tests, so you can throw your portable charger into a backpack or shove it into a coat pocket without fear of damaging it. My Anker power bank has taken its fair share of tumbles through countless outdoor adventures and music festivals, and it's survived with barely a scratch.

As the name suggests, it offers a battery capacity of 10,000 mAh — enough juice to fully charge up a smartphone between two and three times, depending on the model. For added convenience, the power bank features both a USB-A and USB-C port (the latter of which supports two-way charging), and it even has a trickle charge mode for low-power devices.

Overall, the Anker PowerCore 10,000 is a fantastic portable charger, and at this record-low price, it's a great time to grab one for yourself or a loved one who is always running out of phone battery.