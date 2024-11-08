Ask TG: Apple Intelligence’s Siri revolution, Frame TV mounting tips and what to know before buying a Kindle
You asked us your tech questions, we answered
In this week's episode of Ask TG, we dive into Apple’s latest AI-powered iPhone enhancements, questioning whether Apple Intelligence has finally transformed Siri into the smart assistant we’ve all been waiting for.
Otherwise, if you’re thinking of getting into VR, is the Quest 3S the best headset for you? And how do you make the most of your Frame TV? Finally, if you’ve had your eye on a new e-reader, here are the best Kindles you can get today.
John has some pretty hot takes (per usual) on Apple’s attempt to make Siri and other Apple Intelligence more competitive. You can read more about his experiences testing Apple Intelligence here. Also, check out our in-depth Meta Quest 3S review to see how this budget headset stacks up to the Quest 3. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV is still pretty niche, but for art lovers, it's one of the best we've tried — as long as you know where to mount it on your wall. Finally, if you’re on the fence about which e-reader is for you, our guide to the best Kindles can help you decide between the new Kindle Paperwhite (2024) and Kindle Colorsoft.
Ask TG is your go-to series for tech questions, where I get you answers straight from our in-house experts. Want your question featured? Leave a comment on this article, the video above, or use #AskTG on any of our videos for your chance to be included in a future episode!
