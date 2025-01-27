Wow! The iPad Air M2 just crashed to its lowest price ever at Amazon — it's the best tablet we've tested

Time for a tablet upgrade? There's nothing better out there than the best, and right now our choice for the top tablet on the market has seen an epic price cut.

For a limited time, the 11-inch iPad Air M2 (Wi-Fi/128GB) is on sale for $499 at Amazon. This is $100 off and the lowest price I've seen for the best tablet we've tested. The iPad Air M2 is a triple threat in terms of battery life, performance and portability and it's incredible value after this discount.

The iPad Air M2 is our choice for the best tablet for most people. It ticks every box, delivering long battery life, speedy performance and a sharp, bright display.

In our iPad Air M2 review we had a ton of praise for this device. Its display is super bright, reaching 577 nits in our tests, and it delivers rich, accurate colors too. In short, whatever you view on this tablet's screen, it will look great. That makes it extremely attractive to creatives, but it's solid for watching movies and shows on the go too.

Apple's M2 chip also provides a ton of performance power. While it can't keep up with the new iPad Pro M4, the iPad Air can handle tough browsing, streaming and gaming with ease. And no sacrifices have been made to battery life; our unit lasted for 11 hours and 30 minutes in our battery life tests.

We do have a couple of small issues with this tablet. For starters, there's no face ID, so you'll have to stick to unlocking your iPad with your fingerprint. In addition, we don't think this tablet makes a great laptop replacement as iPadOS makes the experience too finicky.

Still, if you want a portable and powerful device, the iPad Air M2 has you totally covered and it's even better value for money after this discount. Make sure to snag one while it's on sale. For more deals, check out the deals I'd get in Amazon's latest sale.