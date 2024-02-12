Massive iPad sale at Amazon and Best Buy — here's the 3 deals I'd buy with up to $150 off

Presidents' Day sales are getting underway, and there's a huge opportunity to save on Apple's best tablets right now. There are rumors that new iPads are coming soon from Apple, but in the meantime, current-gen models are seeing big reductions.

You definitely don't want to miss the 10.9-inch iPad Air (WiFi/64GB) for $449 at Best Buy. This is the best tablet we've reviewed, and it's now $150 off. This beats the iPad Air's previous all-time price low of $499. It delivers some of the fastest performance you'll find in a current tablet (other than the more expensive iPad Pro.) Plus, it has battery life that lasts the entire day and it's super portable.

The basic 10.9-inch iPad (WiFi/64GB) is $349 at Best Buy. It's less expensive than the iPad Air, but still offers fast performance, long battery life and a sleek design.

iPad deals

10.9" iPad 2022 (Wi-Fi/64GB): was $449 now $349 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Although it received a price increase from its predecessor, this is a great discount on the latest iteration of the base iPad. The 2022 iPad now features a larger 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support.

8.3" iPad Mini (Wi-Fi/64GB): was $499 now $399 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice iPad mini features a thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. In our iPad mini 6 review, we called it a perfect fit for anyone looking for a one-handed tablet experience for reading books or watching movies.