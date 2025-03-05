iPad Air M3 vs iPad Air M2: What's different?

News
By
published

Here's what sets the M3 iPad Air apart from the old model

iPad Air M3 tablet shown in various colors
(Image credit: Apple)

The new iPad Air M3 is here.

Sporting the Apple M3 processor, the latest model is also compatible with an all-new Magic Keyboard. This, along with Apple Intelligence features could make this device one of the best iPads yet.

The latest iPad Air should be an impressive slate, but what makes it different from its predecessor, the iPad Air M2? Below, I’ll detail all the major changes coming to the iPad Air M3.

iPad Air M3 vs iPad Air M2: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Row 0 - Cell 0

iPad Air M3

iPad Air M2

Starting price

$599 (11-inch), $799 (13-inch)

$599 (11-inch), $799 (13-inch)

Display

11-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640) | 13-inch Liquid Retina display (2372 x 2048)

11-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640) | 13-inch Liquid Retina display (2372 x 2048)

Rear camera

12MP main (ƒ/1.8)

12MP main (ƒ/1.8)

Front camera

12MP (f/2.0)

12MP (f/2.0)

Chipset

Apple M3 chip

Apple M2 chip

Storage

128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

Battery

28.93 wH (11-inch) | 36.59 wH (13-inch)

28.93 wH (11-inch) | 36.59 wH (13-inch)

Size

9.74 x 7.02 x 0.24 inches (11-inch) | 11.04 x 8.46 x 0.24 inches (13-inch)

9.74 x 7.02 x 0.24 inches (11-inch) | 11.04 x 8.46 x 0.24 inches (13-inch)

Weight

1.01 pounds (11-inch) | 1.35 pounds (13-inch)

1.01 pounds (11-inch) | 1.35 pounds (13-inch)

Colors

Blue, Purple, Starlight, Space Gray

Blue, Purple, Starlight, Space Gray

iPad Air M3 vs iPad Air M2: Price

The 11-inch iPad Air M3 starts at $599, and the 13-inch model starts at $799.

You can pre-order the iPad Air M3 now and can expect the tablet to ship starting on March 12. For those keeping track, this is the same pricing as the 11- and 13-inch iPad Air M2 models.

The Apple M2-powered iPad Air is no longer available on Apple’s online store, which means the company has effectively discontinued it. However, vendors like Amazon and Best Buy will likely begin selling the iPad Air M2 at a discounted price (if they haven’t already).

iPad Air M3 vs iPad Air M2: Design and display

iPad Air M3 Image Playground

(Image credit: Apple)

Design-wise, the iPad Air M3 is identical to its predecessor.

It retains the previous model’s repositioned front-facing camera, which makes it easier to keep yourself centered during video calls. The tablet is also available in the same four colors: Blue, Purple, Starlight and Space Gray.

The display is also the same as before. Both 11- and 13-inch iPad Airs sport Liquid Retina XDR Displays, with the former featuring a resolution of 2360 x 1640 pixels and the latter sporting a 2732 x 2048 pixels.

Unfortunately, neither iPad Air supports HDR content. For that, you’ll need the iPad Pro M4.

iPad Air M3 vs iPad Air M2: Performance

iPad Air M3

(Image credit: Apple)

The new iPad Air packs an M3 chip, which promises to deliver better performance and battery life than M2.

According to Apple, the new iPad Air is two times faster than the iPad Air M1 and up to 3.5x faster than the older iPad Air with A14 Bionic. In our testing, we found that the M3 chip is roughly 15-20% faster than M2, so we expect similar results between the iPad Air M3 and iPad Air M2.

The iPad Air’s M3 chip packs an 8-core CPU, which makes it up to 35% faster for multithreaded CPU workflows than the iPad Air M1. There's also a 9-core GPU on board with 40% faster graphics performance than Apple M1.

The M3 chip has an enhanced Neural Engine meant to accelerate machine learning (ML) models. This Neural Engine is up to 60% faster than in the M1 series, says Apple.

M3 processors also have an advanced media engine that provides hardware acceleration for video codecs like H.264, HEVC, ProRes and ProRes RAW. The media engine also supports AV1 decoding.

The M3 chip also brings advanced graphics technologies, including dynamic caching, hardware-accelerated mesh shading and ray tracing.

iPad Air M3 vs iPad Air M2: Apple Intelligence

iPad Air M3 Apple Intelligence

(Image credit: Apple)

As expected, the new iPad Air M3 has a slew of Apple Intelligence features available via iPadOS 18.

This includes tools like Clean Up in Photos and Image Wand in the Notes app. Image Playground is great for creating images on the fly, and you can create your own emoji with Genmoji.

You can expect the new Siri, which is a more conversational (and intelligent) assistant. ChatGPT is integrated into Writing Tools and Siri if you want to go beyond what Apple’s AI has to offer.

All of these features are available on the iPad Air M2.

iPad Air M3 vs iPad Air M2: Accessories

iPad Air M3 Magic Keyboard

(Image credit: Apple)

An updated Magic Keyboard for iPad Air should help make it easier to use the tablet as a laptop in a pinch.

The new Magic Keyboard has a larger trackpad, which makes it more MacBook-like. It also sports a 14-key function row to let you access features like volume and screen brightness.

It attaches magnetically to the iPad Air M3 and has pass-through charging like the Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro.

This peripheral starts at $269 for the 11-inch version and $319 for the 13-inch model.

iPad Air M3 vs iPad Air M2: Outlook

The iPad Air M3 doesn’t offer a ton of upgrades over its predecessor. However, the promise of better performance and an improved keyboard should help make it the best iteration of Apple’s popular tablet yet.

If you’re still using an older tablet, such as the iPad Air M1, then upgrading to the latest model is worth considering. However, unless you're really craving a performance boost, the iPad Air M2 is still an excellent tablet.

More from Tom's Guide

Tony Polanco
Tony Polanco
Senior Computing Writer

Tony is a computing writer at Tom’s Guide covering laptops, tablets, Windows, and iOS. During his off-hours, Tony enjoys reading comic books, playing video games, reading speculative fiction novels, and spending too much time on X/Twitter. His non-nerdy pursuits involve attending Hard Rock/Heavy Metal concerts and going to NYC bars with friends and colleagues. His work has appeared in publications such as Laptop Mag, PC Mag, and various independent gaming sites.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
iPad Air M3
iPad Air M3 announced — price, release date, specs and all the upgrades
iPad Air M3 tablet shown in various colors
iPad Air M3 and iPad A16 — here's where you can pre-order Apple's latest devices
iPad and MacBook
iPad Air M3 and MacBook Air M4 live updates — everything you need to know
MacBook Air 15-inch M3
MacBook Air M4 biggest upgrades just tipped right before launch
MacBook Air 13-inch M3
I test laptops for a living and the MacBook Air M3 is my favorite laptop of the year
MacBook Pro 2023
MacBook Pro tipped for M5 upgrade ahead of iPad Pro — what we know
Latest in iPads
iPad Air M3 tablet shown in various colors
iPad Air M3 vs iPad Air M2: What's different?
Apple iPad 11
iPad 11 just announced — here’s what’s new
iPad Air M3
iPad Air M3 announced — price, release date, specs and all the upgrades
ipad air m2 tablet with lowest price deal tag
Wow! The iPad Air M2 just crashed to its lowest price ever at Amazon — it's the best tablet we've tested
iPad 10th Gen on Smart Foilo keyboard with Tom&#039;s Guide Price Drop badge
Act fast! iPad 10th Gen just got a huge $50 price drop — but only in these two colors
iPad 2022 back in yellow
iPad 11 could get an Apple Intelligence-ready chip — what we know
Latest in News
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Wednesday, March 5 (#633)
iPad Air M3 tablet shown in various colors
iPad Air M3 vs iPad Air M2: What's different?
The new Gemini app home page vs the old
Forget ChatGPT — Google Gemini can now see the world with live video and screen-sharing
MacBook Air 15-inch M3
MacBook Air M4 biggest upgrades just tipped right before launch
James Marsden and Sterling K. Brown in Paradise
'Paradise' season finale ending explained — who killed President Cal Bradford?
Android 12
Google March Android Security Update fixes two high severity vulnerabilities — update now
More about ipads
Apple iPad 11

iPad 11 just announced — here’s what’s new
iPad Air M3

iPad Air M3 announced — price, release date, specs and all the upgrades
NYTimes Connections

NYT Connections today hints and answers — Wednesday, March 5 (#633)
See more latest
Most Popular
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Wednesday, March 5 (#633)
NYT Strands on a cellphone
NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #367 (Wednesday, March 5 2025)
The new Gemini app home page vs the old
Forget ChatGPT — Google Gemini can now see the world with live video and screen-sharing
Samsung Galaxy Ring
Hot or not? Better temperature tracking could be coming to future Galaxy Rings based on patent
MacBook Air 15-inch M3
MacBook Air M4 biggest upgrades just tipped right before launch
James Marsden and Sterling K. Brown in Paradise
'Paradise' season finale ending explained — who killed President Cal Bradford?
The 2025 contestants wait on the start line as host Phil Keoghan prepares to start &quot;The Amazing Race&quot; season 37
How to watch ‘The Amazing Race' season 37 online – stream return of epic reality competition
Pixel Studio showing people illustration
Pixel Studio can finally generate people — and that's not the only change Google is bringing to Pixel phones
Android 12
Google March Android Security Update fixes two high severity vulnerabilities — update now
Kieran Culkin as Benjamin &quot;Benji&quot; Kaplan in &quot;A Real Pain&quot;
Hulu top 10 movies — here's the 3 worth watching now