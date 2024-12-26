You can generate AI images on your iPhone using Image Wand in Notes — here's how it works

The Notes app has evolved into a powerhouse with iOS 18.2's new Image Wand feature, which generates AI images from your descriptions or sketches. It's part of Apple Intelligence's growing toolkit, alongside Visual Intelligence for object and place recognition, Writing Tools for smarter messaging and, of course, Image Playground.

It’s a wonderful way to dress up your notes and you can choose from one of three styles: sketch, illustration and animation. It’s also possible to use the feature on an iPad. When combined with a Pencil, Image Wand really comes into its own as you’re able to hand write notes and create images based on that text.

Generated images can be moved around and resized, and there are few limitations. Beyond standard prohibited content, a notable limitation is it can't generate images of people. Still, Image Wand is a great feature. Here's how to get started with Image Wand.

How to replace a rough sketch with a professional image

Quickly get an image out of your head and on to the screen and then get Image Wand to produce something more stylish.

1. Tap the sketch icon (Image: © Future) First of all, launch the Notes app and either start a new note or open an existing note. Then tap the Sketch icon which looks like a pencil in a circle.

2. Draw a sketch (Image: © Future) You can now use your finger to start drawing on the screen. It’s up to you what you draw — a castle or car, perhaps, if you want to experiment a bit.

3. Select Image Wand (Image: © Future) When you have completed your sketch, simply tap the Image Wand icon. It’s the one which looks like a magician’s wand with a colorful tip.

4. Circle your sketches (Image: © Future) Now, draw a circle around your sketch and enter a description of the image you’ve created and tap Done.

5. Choose an image (Image: © Future) You can now swipe through the suggested images and tap one you’d like to use. You can rewrite the description if you wish.

6. Select a different style (Image: © Future) Don’t like what you see? Tap the + icon and choose a different style. You can select Animation, Illustration or Sketch.

7. Use the image (Image: © Future) Once you’re satisfied you like an image,b in the top right corner and you can copy, share or save the image. When you tap Done and go back to your note, you’ll find the chosen image has replaced your sketch.

How to edit an image you’ve created

You can make alterations to an existing image.

1. Select an image (Image: © Future) Choose the image you want to edit and select the edit button which looks like a blobby circle.

2. Make your edits (Image: © Future) You will now see the image and any associated descriptions. You can add a new description, tap an existing one and modify it or tap “—” next to any element to remove it.

3. Remove backgrounds (Image: © Future) Once an image has been placed within a note, you can tap the image, select the three-dot icon and choose Remove Background to isolate the main image.

How to use surrounding content to create an image

Image Wand can also be used to pull information from other words and pictures.

1. Tap Image Wand (Image: © Future) Launch the Notes app and open a note. Then tap the Sketch icon which looks like a pencil in a circle, select Image Wand and draw a circle in an empty space close to some words or images.

2. Draw a circle (Image: © Future) Image Wand will be inspired by the nearby elements ans use them as the basis for your new image. You can swipe through the suggested images and make alterations. It is also possible to highlight some text and tap Create Image. Image Wand will get to work on a fresh creation.

And there you go. You now know how to use Image Wand in iOS 18.2. You can also learn How to use ChatGPT with Siri in iOS 18.2 and try Apple Intelligence’s Photos Clean Up feature. You might also be interested in how to bring the volume slider back to your iPhone lock screen in iOS 18.2.