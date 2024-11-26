Don't miss! iPad mini 7 down to its lowest price yet for Black Friday

Apple's iPad mini 7 may have only hit shelves last month, but it's already down to its lowest price yet thanks to Black Friday. If you're thinking of picking up Apple's latest and greatest small tablet, now's the time to save.

Head over to Amazon to grab the iPad mini 7 for $459. That's a small but welcome $40 discount, and considering it only recently launched, that's more change in your pocket for the best small tablet around. We're big fans of the iPad mini 7, and you'll find out why if you pick it up at this price.

Apple iPad mini 7: was $499 now $459 at Amazon The new iPad mini is already getting a discount, and any price cut to this small tablet is welcome. We're big fans of its incredibly portable design and long battery life (it lasted 10 hours in our battery life tests.) It comes with speedy performance thanks to Apple's A17 Pro chip, and has a gorgeous 8.3-inch (2,266 x 1,488) Liquid Retina display. You also get 12MP cameras on the front and back and Wi-Fi 6e support.

I'm happy to see the iPad mini 7 get a price cut so soon after its release, as it's currently the best small tablet you can grab. A quick glance at our iPad mini 7 review says it all, with reviewer Tony Polanco saying: "It has faster performance and comes with more storage. On top of that, it features the same portable design, gorgeous display and long battery life we've come to expect."

There's good reasons why Apple keeps up its iPad mini lineup, and one of those comes down to its portable design. It's incredibly small and light, weighing just 0.6 pounds, making it easy to hold and carry around in a backpack. You can take this tablet anywhere without it being a burden.

What's more, its vivid, 8.3-inch (2266 x 1488 pixels) display delivers fantastic image quality, making it a treat to watch the latest shows, read books or comics, and even play some games on (like Resident Evil 4).

While it's a shame it doesn't support the Apple Pencil 2, as it would be an even better device to draw or take notes on, that doesn't mean the other Apple Pencil devices don't work.

Throw in its over 10 hours of battery life, fast A17 Pro performance, and upgraded 128GB starting storage, and you have yourself a brilliant small tablet companion. It's even tempting me to exchange my aging iPad Air 2020 for this travel-friendly tablet.

Looking for even more tablet options with great discounts? Look no further than our best Black Friday tablet deals. For anything beyond tablets, we're checking out all the best Black Friday deals live.