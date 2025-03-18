Google Pixel Tablet just crashed to $279 on Amazon — get $120 off right now

The Google Pixel Tablet is quite an underrated device. Not only does it come with Google's Pixel launcher and super fast Android updates, it’s also incredibly useful if you want a slate that seamlessly links with your smart home.

So when I tell you that you can pick up the Pixel Tablet for just $279 at Amazon, you might want to pay attention. That’s $120 off the usual price of $399, and one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen this device go.

If you need more storage space, the 256GB model is $359, down from $499 — a $140 savings.

The Pixel Tablet is an excellent device. For starters, it shares many of the same attributes as Google Pixel phone series. The Tensor G2 chipset is a little old, but it still supports a bunch of great AI features, including photo editing and speech recognition.

We also found that the 11-inch display with 2560 x 1600 resolution was pleasantly crisp in our Google Pixel Tablet review. Not only does content look great on the tablet, it also has some pretty wide viewing angles.

Camera quality is generally excellent too, for those of you that actually want to take photos with a tablet. You’re also looking at around 12 hours of battery life on a single charge, according to our custom battery test, which beats out the similarly-price iPad 10th generation.

Smart home users can get a lot from the Pixel Tablet as well, since the optional speaker dock can turn the display into a bonafide smart home hub — complete with Chromecast capabilities and smart home controls.

Sadly, the discounted models don’t come with the dock, and you’ll have to pay $399 if you want to buy both devices as a bundle.

Or, if you decide you want to buy the dock later, you can pick one up by itself at the Google Store for $129.