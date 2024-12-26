Google Pixel Tablet is cheaper than ever in epic post-Christmas deal — Save $120

The Google Pixel Tablet is easily one of the most underrated slates. It makes the cut on our detailed best tablet list as the best option for the smart home. It's currently on sale for $279 at Amazon, an impressive $120 off the regular price and tied for the all-time low.

If you want a new tablet at an excellent price and would rather avoid Apple's iPad devices, the Pixel Tablet is a good choice. Between the wealth of smart home features and reliable performance from the Tensor processor.

Google Pixel Tablet (128GB): was $399 now $279 at Amazon The Google Pixel Tablet is one of the best tablets on the market, even without a deal. In our Google Pixel Tablet review, we praised its sharp 8MP f/2.0 cameras, bright 11-inch 2560 x 1600 display, and great photo editing features. The charging dock adds a strong speaker and excellent smart home functionality. With $120 off, this is a fantastic deal.

Google Pixel Tablet (256GB): was $499 now $359 at Amazon Everything I said about the 128GB version of the Pixel Tablet applies to this version, except it costs more and offers more storage. However, it's discounted by $140, so you can save a little more by choosing the more expensive model.

Our U.S. Editor in Chief gave the Pixel Tablet four stars in our review, which means it's a fantastic device. When testing it, he was particularly fond of the good photo quality and deep photo editing features. It's just an all-around well-made tablet with a generous set of AI and other features.

We also liked the Speaker Dock, which doesn't come with the discounted models. If you want the device with the Speaker Dock, you'll need to spend $399 for the 128GB version and $459 for the 256GB model. Those models are slightly reduced from their regular price but not as substantially as the standalone tablet.

While it's affordable, the Pixel Tablet still has solid specs — the 11-inch display with a 2560 x 1600 resolution is one standout specification offered by Google's slate.

If you're a smart home user, the Pixel Tablet can still do the job as a fantastic hub without the Speaker Dock so that you can keep tabs on everything happening in your home with it.