Act fast! Amazon's taking $100 off the 10th-gen iPad with 2 years of AppleCare+

Word is that Apple could revamp its entire iPad line this year. Part of the rumored iPad 2024 lineup includes a new iPad Air that packs Apple's top-of-the-line M3 silicon. However, we aren't likely to see this tablet until later this spring, and in the meantime, retailers are marking down some of the best iPads. It's the perfect time to save big if you're in the market for an iPad.

Right now you can get Apple's 10th-gen iPad at Amazon for $408 with two years of Apple Care Plus warranty coverage thrown in. That's a savings of more than $100, making this a killer deal to jumpstart the new year. When you consider the iPad by itself is usually priced at $449, that's like getting two years of warranty coverage for free in addition to shaving a bit off the price of the device itself.

Apple iPad 2022 (Wi-Fi/64GB) + 2 years of Apple Care Plus: was $518 now $408 @ Amazon

As we said in our iPad 2022 review, Apple's 10th generation of the standard iPad delivers almost everything you could want in a modern tablet. It packs a bigger display than its predecessor, a sleeker design, a speedy A14 Bionic chip and USB-C charging. Gone are the large bezels and ancient home button, replaced with a larger 10.9-inch display that nearly spans edge to edge.

The standard 2022 iPad is among the most affordable entry points into the Apple tablet lineup. In our 2022 iPad 10th Gen review, we found that this tablet has a lot to love. We particularly highlighted its 12MP front and rear cameras — an improvement on the 8MP rear camera of the 9th Gen model. Sure, the 2360 x 1640 Liquid Retina display isn't the best iPad screen out there, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a better panel at this price point. The larger screen, another improvement from its predecessor, packs rich color and a high level of detail, making it excellent for viewing photos and video.

The A14 Bionic chip that powers this iPad is a really decent performer. While it can't outmatch what you get out of the superior iPad Pro 2022, this tablet is still a great tool for browsing the internet, catching up on your shows on the best streaming services, and even gaming. And its all-day battery life and speedy USB-C charging means you won't have to worry about running out of juice anytime soon.

As far as design goes, we also praised the tablet's sleek new look in our review: edge-to-edge glass, black bezels and no retro home button in sight. It's modern Apple to a tee and a massive improvement on the looks of the aging 9th Gen iPad.

Even though Presidents Day Apple sales are right around the corner, this is likely the lowest price we'll see this tablet get to. So be sure to snag this deal while you can.