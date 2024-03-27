World Backup Day deal knocks up to 75% off one of our favorite cloud backup services

Carbonite is one of the best cloud backup services we've tested. In celebration of World Backup Day, Carbonite is offering a limited time deal on its top-rated service.

Through March 31, you can get 75% off Carbonite backup plans. After discount, prices start as low as $2 per month or $23.99 per year. That's one of the biggest discounts we've seen from Carbonite. (For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Carbonite promo codes).

Carbonite: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8900245/type/dlg/sid/hawk-custom-tracking/https://www.carbonite.com/?cjdata=MXxOfDB8WXwxNzE2MjA5MjAzMDM3&cjevent=32fc0079ec6811ee838f00a40a1cb82a&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_source=Future+Publishing+Ltd+Savings" data-link-merchant="carbonite.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">up to 75% off plans @ Carbonite

Carbonite provides one of the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-cloud-backup" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="carbonite.com"">best cloud backup services we've tested. We called it the best cloud backup service for a single PC with unlimited storage and an intuitive user interface that shows you which files have been fully, partially, or not backed up at all.

In our Carbonite Safe cloud backup review, we said Carbonite provides all the basics and does them well. We originally felt the service was priced on the high side, but today's discount knocks prices to as low as $2 per month for the Basic plan or $2.75 per month for the Plus plan.

The Basic plan offers unlimited, encrypted, automatic backup to a secure cloud for one computer hard drive. It backs up files, photos, and music. The Plus plan adds works with one computer hard drive and one external hard drive. You also get Webroot Computer Antivirus. Lastly, the Prime plan adds emergency delivery of your data via courier on a hard drive for $3.37 per month.