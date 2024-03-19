Carbonite Promo Codes for March 2024

FAQs

How much is a Carbonite plan? Carbonite offers plans for personal and business use, with a number of different tiers available for each. Personal plans come in Basic, Plus and Prime, which start at $95.99, $131.99 or $161.99 annually. Meanwhile, Professional (or business) plans include Core, Power and Ultimate, and prices start at $287.99, $799.99 or $1299.99 annually. Keep an eye out for promotions to save on costs - these can knock as much as 75% off the usual price.

Does Carbonite offer a free tiral? Yes, Carbonite's Professional plans come with a 30-day free trial. Customers can try out the service during this period, and if they aren't keen to proceed to their chosen paid plan, they can simply cancel before the 30 days are up. This is a great way to test out more advanced features to see if they suit your needs before you commit to a payment plan.

How can I contact Carbonite? Carbonite offers 7-day support through its online portal, which can be found on the Contact page of their website. Here, you'll find a range of topics to choose for specific support. Customers can also use the form to book a consultation with the sales team.

Hints and Tips

Consider which tier you're purchasing: Each type of Carbonite plan comes in a few variations - for example, Personal offers Basic, Plus and Prime, whilst Professional comes in Core, Power and Ultimate. Consider what each plan offers carefully and make sure you're choosing the cheapest for you to save up to $50 a month.

Watch out for sales and promotions: Carbonite tends to offer discounts around key holidays, as well as more niche occasions known in the cyber-security community. For example, we've seen as much as 75% off plans for World Backup Day.

Make the most of a free trial: Carbonite offers a 30-day free trial on its Professional plans, which allows you to test out all the plans features, including cloud backup for servers and up to 25 computers, hard drive, database & NAS backup, remote access to files, and 7-day customer support. If you aren't 100% happy, just cancel your membership before the 30 days are up and you won't be charged.

Follow Carbonite on social media: Want to keep up with Carbonite online? You can find them on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn, where you'll regularly see posts about any promotions and new products.

How to use Carbonite Promo Codes 1) Choose one of our Carbonite Promo Codes you'd like to use and click "Get Code" to reveal it a new tab. 2) Copy the code to your clipboard for later, then navigate to your old tab, which will have taken you to the Carbonite website. 3) Choose the plan you'd like to purchase and you'll be taken to the order summary screen. If you're happy with the price and plan, click through to the checkout. 4) Sign in or create an account, then look for the field marked "Promo Code" and paste your code here. 5) Click "Apply" and your order total will be amended to match your discount. 6) Proceed to place your order as normal.

How we source coupon codes

The coupons you’ll find on Tom’s Guide have been sourced by our dedicated coupons team, who use the web, our relationships with retailers, & our affiliate networks to find the latest codes. The offers on each coupon page are updated every few days to ensure we feature the freshest ways to save, and our commercial team (based in London) also sources exclusive codes and sales info directly from some of the biggest retailers around.

How we test coupon codes

All the coupon codes we list on our pages have been tested by our deals & offers teams to check they work as intended before they’ve been uploaded. You’ll find a wide range of coupons on Tom’s Guide, including free shipping offers, student discounts, and savings on various kinds of products.

To ensure that all listed codes are available to use, we don’t include any one-time use or user-specific coupons. We also provide as much information as we can to keep things as clear as possible - any expiry dates or terms & conditions will be listed alongside the code. Look for the ‘Terms & Conditions’ text - you’ll be able to click this to expand this section for more details.

What to do if a coupon code doesn’t work

We take care to only list tried & tested coupons on our pages, so all codes should be active and confer the listed discount or deal. However, although we keep up to date with expiry dates and any terms & conditions, sometimes retailers change these before we can update our pages.

Should a coupon fail to work as expected, check you meet any listed requirements. These can include minimum spends, multibuy offers, or product-specific promotions (i.e. 10% off selected tablets). You can view all associated requirements by clicking “View terms and conditions” below your code.

If this does not solve your issue, you can contact our customer service team by emailing coupons.tomsguide@futurenet.com. Make sure to let us know which coupon you were trying to use and which page this was listed on, and we’ll be in touch to help as soon as possible.

How we make money

Tom’s Guide makes money from coupons through a commission-based model. We have agreements in place with each retailer on our site - for every purchase made using one of our coupons or deals, we earn a small percentage of the order total back in commission.

Thanks to this model, we can save our customers money without charging them a thing. You won’t pay a penny to get the discounts listed on our pages, so whichever code or deal you choose, you’ll get exactly what it says on the tin.

If you're looking for more information on Tom's Guide coupons, you can also read more about How We Source Coupon Codes and How to Use Them on our dedicated page.