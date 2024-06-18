Who needs Prime Day? 11 appliance deals I'd shop during Walmart Plus Week

There are hundreds of Walmart Plus Week deals live right now. While most of them are reserved for Walmart Plus members only, I've found a handful that are open to the general public.

I've been covering retail events like Walmart Plus Week for over a decade. While Walmart Plus Week isn't quite the Prime Day alternative I hoped for, there are still plenty of good bargains to be had, especially on appliances. Below I've rounded up 11 of the best Walmart Plus Week appliance deals I've found.

My favorite sale right now is up to 40% off select Ninja/Shark appliances with deals from $49. It's a sale I've seen before, but it includes some of my favorite devices like the Shark Cordless Vacuum Detect Pro for $349 ($100 off), which I've been using for over three months now. For more ways to save this week, make sure to check our guide to the best Walmart promo codes.

Walmart Plus membership

Walmart Plus: for $98/year @ Walmart

Walmart Plus is a subscription service from Walmart. Priced at $98 per year (or $12.95/month), it includes perks like unlimited free delivery on more than 160,000 items as well as fuel discounts at more than 2,000 Walmart and Murphy USA fuel stations. The latest perk includes free access to Paramount Plus at no extra cost. Walmart Plus comes with a free 30-day trial.

Best appliance deals

Ninja Fit Personal Blender: was $59 now $49 @ Walmart

This 700-watt blender can blend fruits and veggies into delicious drinks. You can blend straight into the 16-oz Ninja To-Go cups, then simply snap on a Spout Lid to enjoy your smoothies and shakes on the go. A Ninja recipe guide is also included to help you make the most of your blender.

Keurig K-Iced Essentials: was $79 now $59 @ Walmart

While it's only a small discount, this coffee maker is certainly worth the investment, especially if you’re a fan of iced coffee. It can brew hot or iced coffee in three cup sizes, including 10, 8 and 6-oz. It includes a 36-oz water reservoir as well as an iced tumbler. It's compatible with over 75 brands including Starbucks, Dunkin', Folgers, Peet's, and more.

Cuisinart PerfecTemp Electric Kettle: was $99 now $70 @ Walmart

This stainless steel kettle sits at the top of our list of the best electric kettles we've tested. It heats and boils your brews quickly with six preset heating profiles to choose from. The settings include 160F for delicate teas, 175F for green tea, 185F for white tea, 190F for oolong tea, 200F for French press coffee, and boil for black tea or instant foods.

Geek Chef Espresso Machine Coffee Maker: was $169 now $94 @ Walmart

Premium coffee machines have come down in price quite a bit in recent years. But even considering that budget-friendly trend, this Geek Chef model at Walmart stands out as an especially great deal. Packed with enough features to put Starbucks to shame, the espresso and cappuccino latte maker will make those costly coffee runs a thing of the past.

Ninja Foodi Possible 6-in-1 Cooker: was $119 now $98 @ Walmart

Clad in an attractive Cherry Tart color, the Ninja Foodi Possible Cooker is a must for the home chef. It functions as a slow cooker, food warmer, nonstick pot, saute pan, steamer, stock pot, Dutch oven, and more. It has an 8.5-quart capacity, which is big enough to make 9 lbs. of spaghetti and meatballs or enough pulled pork for 30 sliders.

Nespresso Vertuo Pop Plus: was $189 now $117 @ Walmart

The Vertuo Pop Plus is a compact Nespresso machine that's perfect for small kitchen counters. In our Nespresso Vertuo Pop hands-on, we said it's anything but entry level where performance is concerned. We like that it has an Expert Mode, which lets you customize your coffee, unveiling a plethora of new options in the process.

Chefman 26 Qt Air Fryer: was $179 now $149 @ Walmart

This Chefman air fryer sports a French door design and a massive 26 quarts capacity. This tabletop appliance can do it all from frying to broiling, toasting to baking. It'll crisp food to perfection every time, and the wide windows mean you want the food cook to ensure it's never overdone.

Nest Learning Thermostat: was $249 now $188 @ Walmart

The latest version of Google's smart thermostat features a better screen while still learning your behavior to adjust heating and cooling automatically. In our Nest Learning Thermostat review, we said the Editor's Choice thermostat is easy to install, use, and connects to a wide range of other smart home devices. As part of the Walmart Plus Week deals event, the retailer has it on sale for $188.

iRobot Roomba i4: was $349 now $229 @ Walmart

The Roomba i4 is packed with useful features. Dirt Detect Technology will make it clean more thoroughly where heavy residue is detected, while the Wi-Fi connectivity allows you to direct it to clean specific rooms via voice control. It will even learn from your habits and make recommendations, such as increased cleaning during pollen season.