Who needs Prime Day? 11 appliance deals I'd shop during Walmart Plus Week
Save on Nespresso, Ninja and more
There are hundreds of Walmart Plus Week deals live right now. While most of them are reserved for Walmart Plus members only, I've found a handful that are open to the general public.
I've been covering retail events like Walmart Plus Week for over a decade. While Walmart Plus Week isn't quite the Prime Day alternative I hoped for, there are still plenty of good bargains to be had, especially on appliances. Below I've rounded up 11 of the best Walmart Plus Week appliance deals I've found.
My favorite sale right now is up to 40% off select Ninja/Shark appliances with deals from $49. It's a sale I've seen before, but it includes some of my favorite devices like the Shark Cordless Vacuum Detect Pro for $349 ($100 off), which I've been using for over three months now. For more ways to save this week, make sure to check our guide to the best Walmart promo codes.
Walmart Plus membership
Walmart Plus: for $98/year @ Walmart
Walmart Plus is a subscription service from Walmart. Priced at $98 per year (or $12.95/month), it includes perks like unlimited free delivery on more than 160,000 items as well as fuel discounts at more than 2,000 Walmart and Murphy USA fuel stations. The latest perk includes free access to Paramount Plus at no extra cost. Walmart Plus comes with a free 30-day trial.
Best appliance deals
Ninja Fit Personal Blender: was $59 now $49 @ Walmart
This 700-watt blender can blend fruits and veggies into delicious drinks. You can blend straight into the 16-oz Ninja To-Go cups, then simply snap on a Spout Lid to enjoy your smoothies and shakes on the go. A Ninja recipe guide is also included to help you make the most of your blender.
Keurig K-Iced Essentials: was $79 now $59 @ Walmart
While it's only a small discount, this coffee maker is certainly worth the investment, especially if you’re a fan of iced coffee. It can brew hot or iced coffee in three cup sizes, including 10, 8 and 6-oz. It includes a 36-oz water reservoir as well as an iced tumbler. It's compatible with over 75 brands including Starbucks, Dunkin', Folgers, Peet's, and more.
Cuisinart PerfecTemp Electric Kettle: was $99 now $70 @ Walmart
This stainless steel kettle sits at the top of our list of the best electric kettles we've tested. It heats and boils your brews quickly with six preset heating profiles to choose from. The settings include 160F for delicate teas, 175F for green tea, 185F for white tea, 190F for oolong tea, 200F for French press coffee, and boil for black tea or instant foods.
Price check: $70 @ Amazon
Shark and Ninja appliances: up to 40% off @ Walmart
Walmart is offering up to 40% off select Shark and Ninja appliances. The sale includes air fryers, robot vacs, blow dryers, blenders and more. For instance, you can get the Ninja Creami NC300 for $149. This one-touch ice cream maker lets you turn your favorite fruits into milkshakes, sorbets or ice cream. Our Ninja Creami NC300 review said this device has a good array of useful functions and is easy to clean.
Price check: Shark from $99 @ Amazon | Ninja from $79 @ Amazon
Geek Chef Espresso Machine Coffee Maker: was $169 now $94 @ Walmart
Premium coffee machines have come down in price quite a bit in recent years. But even considering that budget-friendly trend, this Geek Chef model at Walmart stands out as an especially great deal. Packed with enough features to put Starbucks to shame, the espresso and cappuccino latte maker will make those costly coffee runs a thing of the past.
Price check: $159 @ Amazon
Ninja Foodi Possible 6-in-1 Cooker: was $119 now $98 @ Walmart
Clad in an attractive Cherry Tart color, the Ninja Foodi Possible Cooker is a must for the home chef. It functions as a slow cooker, food warmer, nonstick pot, saute pan, steamer, stock pot, Dutch oven, and more. It has an 8.5-quart capacity, which is big enough to make 9 lbs. of spaghetti and meatballs or enough pulled pork for 30 sliders.
Price check: $209 @ Amazon
Nespresso Vertuo Pop Plus: was $189 now $117 @ Walmart
The Vertuo Pop Plus is a compact Nespresso machine that's perfect for small kitchen counters. In our Nespresso Vertuo Pop hands-on, we said it's anything but entry level where performance is concerned. We like that it has an Expert Mode, which lets you customize your coffee, unveiling a plethora of new options in the process.
Price check: $129 @ Target
Chefman 26 Qt Air Fryer: was $179 now $149 @ Walmart
This Chefman air fryer sports a French door design and a massive 26 quarts capacity. This tabletop appliance can do it all from frying to broiling, toasting to baking. It'll crisp food to perfection every time, and the wide windows mean you want the food cook to ensure it's never overdone.
Nest Learning Thermostat: was $249 now $188 @ Walmart
The latest version of Google's smart thermostat features a better screen while still learning your behavior to adjust heating and cooling automatically. In our Nest Learning Thermostat review, we said the Editor's Choice thermostat is easy to install, use, and connects to a wide range of other smart home devices. As part of the Walmart Plus Week deals event, the retailer has it on sale for $188.
Price check: $189 @ Amazon
iRobot Roomba i4: was $349 now $229 @ Walmart
The Roomba i4 is packed with useful features. Dirt Detect Technology will make it clean more thoroughly where heavy residue is detected, while the Wi-Fi connectivity allows you to direct it to clean specific rooms via voice control. It will even learn from your habits and make recommendations, such as increased cleaning during pollen season.
Shark Cordless Vacuum Detect Pro: was $449 now $349 @ Walmart
I've been using the Shark Cordless Vacuum Detect Pro for a few months and it does an excellent job of picking up dust, hair, and debris from carpeting and hardwood floors. I like that the cordless vacuum is light and easy to maneuver. Additionally, it has an auto mode that automatically increases the suction power when vacuuming carpets or difficult to reach areas. The vacuum also has a HEPA filter to trap allergens and keep dust inside of the unit.
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.