Forget Prime Day! Walmart Plus Week starts today — here's 15 deals I'd shop now

Walmart Plus Week is back and better than ever. The event kicks off today (June 17) with hundreds of Walmart deals exclusively for Walmart Plus members. Unlike last year, Walmart Plus Week 2024 will last a full seven days through June 23. The event is an alternative to Prime Day, which will celebrate its 10-year anniversary sometime in July.

The first wave of Walmart deals just went live and one of the best sales I've spotted so far is the Acer Nitro 27-inch 4K Gaming Monitor on sale for $179. It's the cheapest price ever for this monitor and it beats Amazon's current price by $20. That said, not every Walmart Plus Week sale will be a record price low. There will likely be a lot of mediocre discounts on stuff you probably don't need. So below I'm rounding up the best Walmart Plus Week deals on items we've reviewed, tested, or that I personally own.

I'll be cross checking prices not only against Amazon, but among other competing retailers like Best Buy and Target, so you can rest assured the deals below are the best prices possible. For more ways to save this week, make sure to check our guide to the best Walmart promo codes.

Best Walmart Plus Week deals

Walmart Plus membership

Walmart Plus: for $98/year @ Walmart

Walmart Plus is a subscription service from Walmart. Priced at $98 per year (or $12.95/month), it includes perks like unlimited free delivery on more than 160,000 items as well as fuel discounts at more than 2,000 Walmart and Murphy USA fuel stations. The latest perk includes free access to Paramount Plus at no extra cost. Walmart Plus comes with a free 30-day trial.

Tablets & Laptops

Acer Aspire 3: was $599 now $359 @ Walmart

It may look like a clearance laptop, but this machine packs some pretty nice specs for the price. The Aspire 3 includes a 15.6-inch 1080p display, AMD Ryzen 7 5700U CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It's the perfect machine for dad or anyone in need of a budget laptop for the home.

10.9" iPad Air (WiFi/64GB): was $599 now $399 @ Walmart

It's not the latest model, but this $399 iPad Air is an epic deal for anyone. It's powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other standout features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging and Magic Keyboard support. In our iPad Air 5th Gen review, we said it sets a new standard for tablets.

Price check: $399 @ Amazon | $599 @ Best Buy

Lenovo LOQ 15: was $999 now $649 @ Walmart

This gaming laptop's RTX 3050 GPU has enough grunt to handle most modern games at a solid 30 fps (or higher) at its native 1080p resolution. The 144Hz screen means response times are extremely speedy, while 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a Core i5-12450H processor round off this entry-level gaming laptop nicely. It'll be on sale at its lowest price yet when Walmart Plus Week begins.

TVs

Smart TVs: deals from $74 @ Walmart

Walmart has a massive sale on smart TVs. The sale includes TVs from brands like TCL, Hisense, JVC, and Walmart's own Onn brand. After discount, prices start as low as $74. Keep in mind that there are a few 1080p sets included in the sale. I recommend sticking with 4K resolution as the price difference isn't all that great.

Hisense 58" 4K Roku TV: was $338 now $258 @ Walmart

Upgrade to a big-screen 4K display without breaking the bank. The Hisense R6 series includes HDR support, 4K resolution and Roku's excellent operating system. At its current sale price, it's one of the cheapest 58-inch 4K TVs we've seen all year. It features Dolby Vision/HDR 10 support, a low-lag gaming mode and DTS Studio Sound.

Onn 75" 4K Roku TV: was $498 now $448 @ Walmart

If you want a big-screen TV, but don't want to spend too much — this is the 75-inch TV deal for you. The TV features HDR10 support, Dolby Audio, Apple AirPlay/HomeKit/Hey Google compatibility and a voice remote. Plus, it uses Roku's excellent software to bring you hundreds of streaming apps like Hulu, Netflix, Apple TV and more.

Home

Cooling fans/AC: deals from $26 @ Walmart

Summer has arrived, and it's a hot one. That means now is the time to invest in a new fan or air conditioner. Fortunately, there are plenty of Walmart Plus Week sales that are slashing the prices of both. After discount, fans start at just $14, whereas AC window units start at $148.

Chefman 26 Qt Air Fryer: was $179 now $149 @ Walmart

This Chefman air fryer sports a French door design and a massive 26 quarts capacity. This tabletop appliance can do it all from frying to broiling, toasting to baking. It'll crisp food to perfection every time, and the wide windows mean you want the food cook to ensure it's never overdone.

Nest Learning Thermostat: was $249 now $179 @ Walmart

The latest version of Google's smart thermostat features a better screen while still learning your behavior to adjust heating and cooling automatically. In our Nest Learning Thermostat review, we said the Editor's Choice thermostat is easy to install, use, and connects to a wide range of other smart home devices. As part of the Walmart Plus Week deals event, the retailer has it on sale for $179.

Price check: $189 @ Amazon

iRobot Roomba i4 EVO: was $349 now $229 @ Walmart

The Roomba i4 is packed with useful features. Dirt Detect Technology will make it clean more thoroughly where heavy residue is detected, while the Wi-Fi connectivity allows you to direct it to clean specific rooms via voice control. It will even learn from your habits and make recommendations, such as increased cleaning during pollen season.

Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum: was $599 now $418 @ Walmart

This bagless robot vacuum can keep your home clean with you ever having to lift a finger. It has 360-degree LiDAR tech, so it can clean your home while avoiding walls, furniture, or other objects. It also enables the robot to navigate in all light conditions, including at night. The Shark AI Ultra can take on debris on both hardwood and carpet floors. With UltraClean Mode, you can increase its suction and thoroughly clean targeted areas.

Gaming

Acer Nitro 27" 4K Gaming Monitor: was $304 now $179 @ Walmart

The Acer Nitro KG272K is a 27-inch gaming monitor that packs a 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution, 4ms response time, and HDR10 support. It also has two HDMI 2.0 ports and DisplayPort 1.2 connectivity. This is the cheapest price we've ever seen for this monitor.

Price check: $199 @ Amazon

Xbox Series X: was $499 now $449 @ Walmart

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft's flagship console. It features 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD and a Blu-ray drive. It runs games at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with a max of 8K at 120 fps. The Editor's Choice console represents the pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts.

Price check: sold out @ Amazon | $499 @ Best Buy