Weber, Traeger and Ninja grills are on sale now — 13 deals I’d shop from $99

With sunny days and warm weather on the horizon, barbecue season is in our near futures. If you're ready to get grilling outdoors, you need a grill that can stand up to the challenge. Fortunately, we did some digging and found some of our favorite grills sporting major discounts.

It's no secret that a grill can set you back a few hundred (or thousand) dollars, so it's important to know you're making the right call when you invest. Luckily, outdoor retailers across the board are gearing up for the season ahead. For instance, the Weber Spirit II E-310 grill is now over $100 off — and it also happens to top the list of best grills we've tested.

With deals from popular brands like Weber, Trager, Komodo Joe and Ninja, you can feel confident that the grills, griddles and smokers listed below will get the job done right. Keep scrolling to check out my 13 favorite sales and deals on grills to help you get ready for spring (and beyond).

Best Grill Deals

Home Depot grill sale: deals from $99 @ Home Depot

Backyard barbecue season is back. The Home Depot is discounting various charcoal, gas, propane, and pellet grills with prices from $99. The sale includes major brands like Weber, Kingsford, Blackstone, Nexgrill, and more.

Lowe's grill sale: deals from $99 @ Lowe's

There's nothing like buying a brand-new grill for all your upcoming outdoor festivities. And if you're ready to get grilling, Lowe's has the perfect deals for you, with up to 30% off a range of outdoor grills, griddles, smokers and more.

Cuisinart COS-330 Vertical Electric Smoker: was $249 now $216 at Amazon This 30-inch electric smoker is perfect for both casual and first-time smokers, thanks to 528 square inches of cooking space, three chrome-coated racks, and a cooking range of 100°F to 400°F. The built-in thermometer is easy to read at a glance, and the smoker’s vertical footprint is perfect for smaller outdoor spaces.

Weber Original Kettle Premium Charcoal Grill: was $232 now $219 at Amazon Keep things simple with this timeless classic charcoal grill. It comes in black, copper, or green, has a porcelain-enameled exterior to prevent rusting, a hinged grate for indirect cooking, and an ash collection system at the bottom. It's not a massive discount but it's still a great deal.

Ninja Outdoor Electric Grill & Smoker: was $369 now $256 at Amazon If you want a grill that can do it all, this all in one grill and smoker is a fantastic choice from Ninja. It features a built-in thermometer and is weather-resistant. It's the perfect option if you don't have the space for a standing grill.

Char-Griller AKORN Kamado Charcoal Grill and Smoker: was $329 now $297 at Amazon Ideal for high-heat grilling, low-and-slow cooking, and every cuisine in between, this Kamado-style charcoal grill boasts a 447-square inch cooking area that can hold up to a whopping 27 burgers at once. Triple-wall insulation, cast iron grates, a bottom storage shelf, and foldable side shelves round out the feature set. If you're but a beginner to the backyard BBQ scene, this grill/smoker combo is a good place to start.

Weber Spirit E-210 Gas Grill: was $610 now $499 at Amazon If you like the idea of having a covered storage area for your propane tank, the E-210 is a great option. It offers 450 square inches of cooking space total, with 360 inches of this sitting on the main cooking grid, a good amount of space for a two-burner grill.