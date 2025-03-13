Weber, Traeger and Ninja grills are on sale now — 13 deals I’d shop from $99
The best deals on our favorite grills
With sunny days and warm weather on the horizon, barbecue season is in our near futures. If you're ready to get grilling outdoors, you need a grill that can stand up to the challenge. Fortunately, we did some digging and found some of our favorite grills sporting major discounts.
It's no secret that a grill can set you back a few hundred (or thousand) dollars, so it's important to know you're making the right call when you invest. Luckily, outdoor retailers across the board are gearing up for the season ahead. For instance, the Weber Spirit II E-310 grill is now over $100 off — and it also happens to top the list of best grills we've tested.
With deals from popular brands like Weber, Trager, Komodo Joe and Ninja, you can feel confident that the grills, griddles and smokers listed below will get the job done right. Keep scrolling to check out my 13 favorite sales and deals on grills to help you get ready for spring (and beyond).
Quick Links
- Lowe's grill sale: deals from $99 @ Lowe's
- Home Depot grill sale: deals from $99 @ Home Depot
- Cuisinart COS-330 Vertical Electric Smoker: was $249 now $216 @ Amazon
- Weber Original Kettle Premium Charcoal Grill: was $232 now $219 @ Amazon
- Ninja Outdoor Electric Grill & Smoker: was $369 now $256 @ Amazon
- Char-Griller AKORN Kamado Charcoal Grill and Smoker: was $329 now $297
- Weber Spirit E-210: was $610 now $499 @ Amazon
- Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Natural Gas Grill: was $682 now $569 @ Amazon
- Weber 36" Gas Griddle: was $679 now $579 @ Amazon
- Komodo Joe Classic Joe Grill and Smoker: was $799 now $679
- Origin 580 A.I. Powered and WiFi Grill: was $849 now $699 @ Brisk It
- Traeger Grills Ironwood 885: was $1,499 now $1,299
- Weber Genesis E-435 Liquid Propane Gas Grill: was $1,699 now $1,399 @ Amazon
Best Grill Deals
Home Depot grill sale: deals from $99 @ Home Depot
Backyard barbecue season is back. The Home Depot is discounting various charcoal, gas, propane, and pellet grills with prices from $99. The sale includes major brands like Weber, Kingsford, Blackstone, Nexgrill, and more.
Lowe's grill sale: deals from $99 @ Lowe's
There's nothing like buying a brand-new grill for all your upcoming outdoor festivities. And if you're ready to get grilling, Lowe's has the perfect deals for you, with up to 30% off a range of outdoor grills, griddles, smokers and more.
This 30-inch electric smoker is perfect for both casual and first-time smokers, thanks to 528 square inches of cooking space, three chrome-coated racks, and a cooking range of 100°F to 400°F. The built-in thermometer is easy to read at a glance, and the smoker’s vertical footprint is perfect for smaller outdoor spaces.
Keep things simple with this timeless classic charcoal grill. It comes in black, copper, or green, has a porcelain-enameled exterior to prevent rusting, a hinged grate for indirect cooking, and an ash collection system at the bottom. It's not a massive discount but it's still a great deal.
If you want a grill that can do it all, this all in one grill and smoker is a fantastic choice from Ninja. It features a built-in thermometer and is weather-resistant. It's the perfect option if you don't have the space for a standing grill.
Ideal for high-heat grilling, low-and-slow cooking, and every cuisine in between, this Kamado-style charcoal grill boasts a 447-square inch cooking area that can hold up to a whopping 27 burgers at once. Triple-wall insulation, cast iron grates, a bottom storage shelf, and foldable side shelves round out the feature set. If you're but a beginner to the backyard BBQ scene, this grill/smoker combo is a good place to start.
If you like the idea of having a covered storage area for your propane tank, the E-210 is a great option. It offers 450 square inches of cooking space total, with 360 inches of this sitting on the main cooking grid, a good amount of space for a two-burner grill.
Landing the number one spot in our guide to the best grills, this Weber grill with three burners offering a total 529 square inches of cooking space, this Weber grill currently sits in the top spot of our grill buying guide, and for good reason. It's currently only available in the natural gas model.
Weber's flat top grill range is now reduced by $100. This griddle has a 4-burner system that generates 60,000 BTUs and full edge-to-edge heating can hit 500°F.
Named the best charcoal grill in our guide, this brilliant Kamado grill offers excellent performance, heat, and is incredibly versatile. Besides delicious grilled delights, you can also cook an artisanal pizza in minutes. It also comes with a wheeled stand and has handy side tables.
The Brisk It Origin 580 AI is the best smart grill out there. This pellet grill takes all the stress out of cooking, using AI-generated recipes and walking you through every step of the process. Our reviewer Hunter used it for everything from ribs to pork loin, and he's now a total AI-cooking convert.
Control this grill remotely thanks to WiFi and app support, as well as a built-in meat thermometer. It's also ideal for cooking in all weather thanks to its double side-wall insulation, which improves efficiency in cold weather.
Weber's most powerful line, a Genesis grill can set you back thousands of dollars, so this $300 discount is a welcome sight. It features a side burner, grill locker for storage, and high-performance burners for flare-free grilling.
