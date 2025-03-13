Weber, Traeger and Ninja grills are on sale now — 13 deals I’d shop from $99

The best deals on our favorite grills

Weber grill deals
(Image credit: Weber)
With sunny days and warm weather on the horizon, barbecue season is in our near futures. If you're ready to get grilling outdoors, you need a grill that can stand up to the challenge. Fortunately, we did some digging and found some of our favorite grills sporting major discounts.

It's no secret that a grill can set you back a few hundred (or thousand) dollars, so it's important to know you're making the right call when you invest. Luckily, outdoor retailers across the board are gearing up for the season ahead. For instance, the Weber Spirit II E-310 grill is now over $100 off — and it also happens to top the list of best grills we've tested.

With deals from popular brands like Weber, Trager, Komodo Joe and Ninja, you can feel confident that the grills, griddles and smokers listed below will get the job done right. Keep scrolling to check out my 13 favorite sales and deals on grills to help you get ready for spring (and beyond).

Home Depot grill sale: deals from $99 @ Home Depot

Home Depot grill sale: deals from $99 @ Home Depot
Backyard barbecue season is back. The Home Depot is discounting various charcoal, gas, propane, and pellet grills with prices from $99. The sale includes major brands like Weber, Kingsford, Blackstone, Nexgrill, and more.

View Deal
Lowe's grill sale: deals from $99 @ Lowe's

Lowe's grill sale: deals from $99 @ Lowe's
There's nothing like buying a brand-new grill for all your upcoming outdoor festivities. And if you're ready to get grilling, Lowe's has the perfect deals for you, with up to 30% off a range of outdoor grills, griddles, smokers and more.

View Deal
Cuisinart COS-330 Vertical Electric Smoker
Cuisinart COS-330 Vertical Electric Smoker: was $249 now $216 at Amazon

This 30-inch electric smoker is perfect for both casual and first-time smokers, thanks to 528 square inches of cooking space, three chrome-coated racks, and a cooking range of 100°F to 400°F. The built-in thermometer is easy to read at a glance, and the smoker’s vertical footprint is perfect for smaller outdoor spaces.

View Deal
Weber Original Kettle Premium Charcoal Grill
Weber Original Kettle Premium Charcoal Grill: was $232 now $219 at Amazon

Keep things simple with this timeless classic charcoal grill. It comes in black, copper, or green, has a porcelain-enameled exterior to prevent rusting, a hinged grate for indirect cooking, and an ash collection system at the bottom. It's not a massive discount but it's still a great deal.

View Deal
Ninja Outdoor Electric Grill & Smoker
Ninja Outdoor Electric Grill & Smoker: was $369 now $256 at Amazon

If you want a grill that can do it all, this all in one grill and smoker is a fantastic choice from Ninja. It features a built-in thermometer and is weather-resistant. It's the perfect option if you don't have the space for a standing grill.

View Deal
Char-Griller AKORN Kamado Charcoal Grill and Smoker
Char-Griller AKORN Kamado Charcoal Grill and Smoker: was $329 now $297 at Amazon

Ideal for high-heat grilling, low-and-slow cooking, and every cuisine in between, this Kamado-style charcoal grill boasts a 447-square inch cooking area that can hold up to a whopping 27 burgers at once. Triple-wall insulation, cast iron grates, a bottom storage shelf, and foldable side shelves round out the feature set. If you're but a beginner to the backyard BBQ scene, this grill/smoker combo is a good place to start.

View Deal
Weber Spirit E-210 Gas Grill
Weber Spirit E-210 Gas Grill: was $610 now $499 at Amazon

If you like the idea of having a covered storage area for your propane tank, the E-210 is a great option. It offers 450 square inches of cooking space total, with 360 inches of this sitting on the main cooking grid, a good amount of space for a two-burner grill.

View Deal
Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Natural Gas Grill
Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Natural Gas Grill: was $682 now $569 at Amazon

Landing the number one spot in our guide to the best grills, this Weber grill with three burners offering a total 529 square inches of cooking space, this Weber grill currently sits in the top spot of our grill buying guide, and for good reason. It's currently only available in the natural gas model.

View Deal
Weber 36" Gas Griddle
Weber 36" Gas Griddle: was $679 now $579 at Amazon

Weber's flat top grill range is now reduced by $100. This griddle has a 4-burner system that generates 60,000 BTUs and full edge-to-edge heating can hit 500°F.

View Deal
Kamado Joe Classic Joe Grill and Smoker
Kamado Joe Classic Joe Grill and Smoker: was $799 now $679 at Amazon

Named the best charcoal grill in our guide, this brilliant Kamado grill offers excellent performance, heat, and is incredibly versatile. Besides delicious grilled delights, you can also cook an artisanal pizza in minutes. It also comes with a wheeled stand and has handy side tables.

View Deal
Brisk It Origin 580 A.I. Powered and WiFi Grill
Brisk It Origin 580 A.I. Powered and WiFi Grill: was $849 now $699 at briskitgrills.com

The Brisk It Origin 580 AI is the best smart grill out there. This pellet grill takes all the stress out of cooking, using AI-generated recipes and walking you through every step of the process. Our reviewer Hunter used it for everything from ribs to pork loin, and he's now a total AI-cooking convert.

View Deal
Traeger Grills Ironwood 885
Traeger Grills Ironwood 885: was $1,499 now $1,299 at Amazon

Control this grill remotely thanks to WiFi and app support, as well as a built-in meat thermometer. It's also ideal for cooking in all weather thanks to its double side-wall insulation, which improves efficiency in cold weather.

View Deal
Weber Genesis E-435 Liquid Propane Gas Grill
Weber Genesis E-435 Liquid Propane Gas Grill: was $1,699 now $1,399 at Amazon

Weber's most powerful line, a Genesis grill can set you back thousands of dollars, so this $300 discount is a welcome sight. It features a side burner, grill locker for storage, and high-performance burners for flare-free grilling.

View Deal
