Want spotless carpets? Bissell’s Little Green carpet cleaner has just dropped in price for Prime Day

If you have new carpets to maintain, have messy children or pets running around, it can be a challenge to keep your floors spotless at all times.

And if you don’t fancy spending a fortune on one of the best vacuum cleaners, Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to pick up a great deal.

In fact, we’ve spotted an incredible deal that will handle all your deep carpet cleaning tasks. Right now, the Bissell’s Little Green Carpet Cleaner is just $81 from $123 on Amazon. That’s an impressive 34% discount, making you a decent saving.

This great deal also throws in three specialty tools to handle the toughest of stains, and a trial size of Bissell's Spot and Stain formula to protect your surfaces.

What’s more, this Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner deal is probably the lowest we’ve seen so far, so it probably won’t stick around for too long.

Bissell Little Green Multipurpose Carpet Cleaner: was $81 now $123 at Amazon Save 34% off this compact and portable stain removing vacuum, perfect for cleaning spills and messes around the home. Thanks to its powerful suction, it can spray, scrub and lift away dirt from all types of surfaces. It can even remove paw prints from carpets, stairs and car interiors. The Bissell Little Green boasts a 48-ounce tank capacity that gives you several cleanings between refills.

There’s much to love about this mini yet mighty carpet cleaner.

In fact, Bissell’s Little Green Carpet Cleaner first gained popularity after trending on TikTok. Many consumers were praising its super suction power, especially if you’re a pet owner.

And if you’re struggling with keeping your carpets looking fresh, this is perfect for cleaning up tough stains like coffee, wine and grease.

The machine comes with three handy tools: a HydroRinse Self-Cleaning Tool that rinses out your machine's hose after each use, a 3" Tough Stain Tool, which sprays, scrubs and suctions away tough spots, stains and spills, and a Spraying Crevice Tool that can clean tight, hard-to-reach areas like stairs, upholstery crevices and car interiors. So you'll have all your deep cleaning needs covered.

Plus, it takes up less space than the standard upholstery and carpet cleaners, and can be easily stored away when not in use.

At a bargain price of just $81, the Little Green Carpet Cleaner is certainly money well spent!

For more deals, check out our Amazon Prime Day live blog to save big right now on everything from TVs and laptops to appliances and sneakers.