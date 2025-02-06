Valentine's Day deal knocks 50% off our favorite cloud storage service

The first Valentine's Day deals of the season are now live. If you're looking for a unique deal on one of the best cloud storage services we've tested, pCloud is offering a killer deal on its lifetime plans.

pCloud sale: 50% off lifetime plans @ pCloud

When it comes to best cloud storage services for photos, pCloud is one of our favorites. For a limited time, you can save 50% off lifetime plans (one-time payment). After discount, a 1TB plan costs $199 (was $435), a 2TB plan costs $279 (was $599), and a 10TB plan costs $799 (was $1,890). All plans come with pCloud Encryption so your files are securely encrypted on your device.

A cloud storage plan may not sounds like the most romantic gift, but in our pCloud cloud storage review, we called it a simple, but secure cloud storage option. We also a lot of the service's features. For example, you can play audio files from within pCloud as well as create playlists. That means that via the mobile app, you can listen to your playlists on the go. pCloud's video player is impressive too, with a picture-in-picture mode enabling you to play videos while continuing other tasks.

We also like that while almost all competitors charge a monthly subscription, you can pay pCloud a one-time fee for a lifetime plan. Although the upfront cost is higher, many users prefer it, as you can pay once and forget about it. Plus, with today's discount, you'll save even more.