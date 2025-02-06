Valentine's Day deal knocks 50% off our favorite cloud storage service
Save big with pCloud's Valentine's Day sale
The first Valentine's Day deals of the season are now live. If you're looking for a unique deal on one of the best cloud storage services we've tested, pCloud is offering a killer deal on its lifetime plans.
Through February 17, pCloud is taking 50% off lifetime cloud storage plans. After discount, a 1TB plan costs $199 (was $435), a 2TB plan costs $279 (was $599), and a 10TB plan costs $799 (was $1,890). All plans come with pCloud Encryption for free.
pCloud sale: 50% off lifetime plans @ pCloud
When it comes to best cloud storage services for photos, pCloud is one of our favorites. For a limited time, you can save 50% off lifetime plans (one-time payment). After discount, a 1TB plan costs $199 (was $435), a 2TB plan costs $279 (was $599), and a 10TB plan costs $799 (was $1,890). All plans come with pCloud Encryption so your files are securely encrypted on your device.
A cloud storage plan may not sounds like the most romantic gift, but in our pCloud cloud storage review, we called it a simple, but secure cloud storage option. We also a lot of the service's features. For example, you can play audio files from within pCloud as well as create playlists. That means that via the mobile app, you can listen to your playlists on the go. pCloud's video player is impressive too, with a picture-in-picture mode enabling you to play videos while continuing other tasks.
We also like that while almost all competitors charge a monthly subscription, you can pay pCloud a one-time fee for a lifetime plan. Although the upfront cost is higher, many users prefer it, as you can pay once and forget about it. Plus, with today's discount, you'll save even more.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
Epic sale on Stanley, Yeti and Hydro Flask from $16 — plus discount on the Ninja Sip Perfect
Timberland boots are up to 40% off right now — here’s 17 winter deals I'd add to my cart