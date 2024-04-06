This retailer is offering free solar eclipse glasses — how to get yours

A solar eclipse is a rare and exciting event. However, staring at an eclipse is a surefire way to damage your eyes. While there are plenty of retailers offering solar eclipse glasses, one retailer is taking things further by offering a free pair of solar eclipse glasses.

While supplies last, popular prescription glasses maker Warby Parker is offering a free pair of solar eclipse glasses at retail stores. The ISO-certified glasses are available at all shops through April 8. You can find your nearest store via the Warby Parker store locator. (Alternatively, make sure to check out our guide on where to buy solar eclipse glasses).

Solar eclipse glasses: <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=92X1584493&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.warbyparker.com%2Fsolar-eclipse-2024&sref" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - warbyparker.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">free @ Warby Parker

Prescription glasses maker Warby Parker is offering a free pair of solar eclipse glasses at all stores. The glasses are manufactured by American Paper Optics, which the American Astronomical Society lists as an approved seller of legitimate eclipse glasses. They're available through April 8 while supplies last.

When is the solar eclipse?

A total solar eclipse will be visible from parts of North America and Central America on Monday, April 8, 2024. During the eclipse, the sky will darken as if it were dawn or dusk. Weather permitting, it'll be visible from 13 states in the United States, according to NASA.

How can I safely view the eclipse?

When it comes to solar eclipse glasses, there is no collection of brands approved by NASA. Instead, there are standards your solar glasses should comply with, such as the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 12312-2 international standard. Filters that are compliant with this standard not only reduce visible sunlight to safe levels, but they also block all but a tiny fraction of solar UV and IR radiation.

Where to buy solar eclipse glasses

Various retailers are offering solar eclipse glasses for sale. However, keep in mind that if you order online you'll either need to opt for expedited shipping or in-store pickup. In some instances, retailers like Amazon can still deliver the glasses before Monday, but we recommend checking shipping date to ensure your glasses arrive on time.