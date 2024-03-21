Where to buy solar eclipse glasses — here's where to find them ahead of April 8
A total solar eclipse will be visible from parts of North America and Central America on Monday, April 8, 2024. During the eclipse, the sky will darken as if it were dawn or dusk. Weather permitting, the solar eclipse will be visible from 13 states in the United States, according to NASA. The states include Texas through New York.
To safely view the eclipse, you'll need a pair of solar eclipse glasses. Likewise, even the best cameras, telescopes, and binoculars will need solar filters to block dangerous UV light that can damage your eyes. There are a lot of cheap and counterfeit solar eclipse glasses out there. Although NASA doesn't approve any particular brand, there are some standards your solar glasses should comply with, such as the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 12312-2 international standard.
Filters that are compliant with this standard not only reduce visible sunlight to safe levels, but they also block all but a tiny fraction of solar UV and IR radiation. Below we're rounding up solar eclipse glasses that meet this standard.
Solar eclipse glasses
Celestron EclipSmart Solar Eclipse Glasses 4-Pack: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FCelestron-Certified-EclipSmart-Observing-44405%2Fdp%2FB01N17N0MO%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">for $11 @ Amazon
Although not on sale at the moment, this 4-pack of solar eclipse glasses comes out to roughly $2.98 per pair. Made in the USA, their filter conforms to the ISO 12312-2:2015(E) international safety standard for filters for direct viewing of the sun. It even comes with an eclipse guidebook
Grafix SafeShot Solar Viewer: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FSafeShot-TM-The-ISO-Safe-Solar-Observatory-Smartphone-View-Events-With-Your-Eyes-Record-Smartphone-Tested-1-Pack%2F5242429234" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">for $15 @ Walmart
The Grafix SafeShot Solar Viewer is meant to be used with your smartphone. It's compatible with all smartphones and features a filter suitable for observing the sun for long periods of time. It's manufactured to ISO standard 12312-2-2015 for Eye and Face Protection for direct observation of the sun.
Soluna Solar Eclipse Glasses 5-Pack: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSolar-Eclipse-Glasses-Certified-Viewing%2Fdp%2FB08G9T3HTV%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $24 now $19 @ Amazon
A total solar eclipse will be viewable from North America on Monday, April 8. That means now is the time to get a reputable pair of solar eclipse glasses. Amazon currently has the Soluna Solar Eclipse Glasses 5-Pack on sale for $19. They're made in the USA by NASA-approved manufacturer American Paper Optics and they're recognized as ISO-compliant by the American Astronomical Society.
DayStar Filters + Solar Glasses Kit: <a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1434210-REG/daystar_filters_fua50_2_g5_binocular_fun_kit_pair.html?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">for $29 @ B&H Photo
This DayStar kit includes five pairs of solar viewing glasses as well as two 50mm Universal Lens Filters. All components in the kit are made with 12312-2 ISO-certified SOLARITE film. The pair of lens filters can be used on a single binocular or individually on camera lenses, spotting scopes, telescope dew shields, or other optics.
Celestron EclipSmart Solar Binocular: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FCelestron-EclipSmart-American-Binocular-71237%2Fdp%2FB01MAX8ZB7%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">for $42 @ Amazon
The Celestron EclipSmart 10x25 Solar Binoculars feature Solar Safe filter technology for guaranteed safe observation of the sun. The dual lens non-removable glass solar filters fully meet the ISO12312-2 standard for safe viewing of the sun when used in accordance with the included instructions.
