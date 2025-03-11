This prepaid carrier has one of the best Pixel 9 deals I’ve seen

When it comes to value, Mint Mobile is one of the best phone carriers out there. The T-Mobile-owned company offers some of the least-expensive data plans around and as of today, some of the best cell phone deals as well.

For a limited time, Mint Mobile has the Google Pixel 9 on sale for $399. That's $400 off and an epic deal from Mint. Additionally, you'll get a year of Unlimited for just $15/month. To get this deal, you'll need to pay upfront for the phone and the year of service, but it's an amazing way to save on your cell phone and data plan since the phone normally costs $799 and Mint's 1-year of Unlimited normally costs $360.

Google Pixel 9: was $799 now $399 at Mint Mobile The base Pixel 9 features a 6.3-inch 1080 x 2424 OLED display, Tensor G4 chipset, 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 50MP main and 48MP ultrawide, whereas on the front there's a 10.5MP camera. In our Pixel 9 review, we said the new AI features, upgraded cameras, and bigger battery make it the Pixel 9 phone to buy. Note: You'll have to prepay for a year of Mint's unlimited data plan ($180), though Mint is charging half off its normal rate in connection with this deal.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: was $1,099 now $699 at Mint Mobile The largest phone in the Google Pixel 9 family is now on sale. It features a 6.8-inch Super Actua OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G4 chip, 16GB RAM and 128GB storage. In terms of cameras, you get a 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto (5x zoom) and 42MP selfie cam. Our Google Pixel 9 Pro XL review said this phone has the brightest display and best battery life of any Pixel phone yet. Note: You'll have to prepay for a year of Mint's unlimited data plan ($180), though Mint is charging half off its normal rate in connection with this deal.

I’m all about savings, and this deal is full of them. For starters, the Pixel 9 comes in at a price that’s lower than most of the best cheap phones around. The Pixel 9 features a powerful Tensor G4 processor, as well as a dual-camera setup that blows away the competition. If you want a bigger screen and more power, in our Pixel 9 Pro XL review we said it offers one of the brightest panels on any smartphone.

Another reason why this is an excellent deal is because of the extra savings you’re getting with the service. The average unlimited cell phone plan costs about $65/month, which amounts to $780 for a year — whereas Mint Mobile’s current offer of $180 for the entire year is 76% less than what you’d pay with a traditional plan.

And finally, this Pixel 9 deal from Mint Mobile is epic because of the support you’re getting — a class leading 7 years of major Android and security updates from Google. Phones under $500 don’t get this sort of treatment, so it’s assuring that the Pixel 9 will get the latest version of Android for years to come.