This isn’t an April Fools prank — Case-Mate cases are 40% off with this coupon code

The best iPhone 14 cases offer more than protection, and my tastes have changed dramatically over the years. I no longer reach for the bold, flashy, or bulky. Instead, my preferred protective shell these days is subtle and slim. I up the personalization factor with trendy wrist straps and charms. It’s one of the main reasons why I thought I wouldn’t be bothered by the fact that the TikTok-viral Octobuddy — an affordable $12 accessory that leverages the suction power of silicone to adhere to all sorts of flat surfaces for tripod-free photography and filming — would cover up more than half of my case.

Shortly after sticking it on, however, I realized its permanence wasn’t perhaps worth the practicality. It made my iPhone 14 Pro feel heavier and was too thick to fit comfortably in pant pockets. Plus, it stuck to everything; haphazardly tossing it in my bag meant I’d be fishing out my wallet or Kindle simultaneously. Its adhesion was no joke. And while I loved the hands-free ability to adhere to mirrors and walls, one weekend was enough for me to start searching for an alternative. That’s how I discovered Case-Mate’s the Stick It! Mount.

Case-Mate Soap Bubble (MagSafe) iPhone 14 Pro Case: <a href="https://casemate.kxyi.net/c/221109/595064/9781?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fcase-mate.com%2Fproducts%2Fsoap-bubble-works-with-magsafe-iphone-14-pro" data-link-merchant="case-mate.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $45 now $27 @ Case-Mate

When you use the exclusive coupon code "TOM40" at checkout at Case-Mate throughout the month of April, 40% will automatically be taken off your order. This particular design is made with recycled plastic and provides antimicrobial protection. It's also backed by a lifetime warranty. In most cases, it beats most of the brand's Amazon discounts, but not all. We spotted this clear <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FCase-Mate-Tough-Plus-iPhone-Case%2Fdp%2FB0B8L983BR%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="case-mate.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Tough Plus case at a steal-worthy $9 (75% off) and a heavy-duty <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FPelican-Voyager-Compatible-Anti-Yellow-Protection%2Fdp%2FB0B8LF1ZZT%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="case-mate.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Pelican Voyager Series for $13 (77% off).

Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FCase-Mate-iPhone-Pro-Case-Anti-Scratch%2Fdp%2FB0B9CGNXR4%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="case-mate.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$37 @ Amazon

Although pricier, this version snaps on and off like a MagSafe charger. Yet despite shipping with its own magnetic ring to make my current non-MagSafe case compatible (a $12 budget buy from Amazon), it wasn’t quite powerful enough. Without a case on, it worked like a charm, but I definitely don’t trust myself with a naked phone. So if you’ve also found yourself in need of an upgrade, I have good news to share: Case-Mate is currently extending an exclusive coupon code to readers — "TOM40" — that takes 40% off all of its iPhone 14 cases or older for the entire month of April.

I’m eyeing the playful, iridescent design, above. But the promo applies to everything — including its collaborations with Coach, Pelican, Kate Spade, and Rifle Paper Co. — and will be active for the remainder of the month.

Choices range from tortoise looks and spring floral prints to boxy silhouettes and sheer styles. Aside from the sleek exteriors, reviewers are big fans of the anti-yellowing UV protection, 10- to 18-foot drop protection, and my favorite feature: built-in magnets that best support MagSafe charging and accessorizing. Needless to say, I’m looking forward to swapping out my current case and being able to tap this tool on an as-needed basis without worry in the near future.