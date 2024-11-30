This Black Friday streaming deal is an absolute must-have for 'Yellowstone' fans

"Yellowstone" season 5 part 2 is almost done, but maybe you're still catching up. Or maybe, you want to watch old episodes of "Yellowstone" to refresh your memory before the series finale.

Well, to watch old episodes of "Yellowstone," you need Peacock. The good news is that it's one of the best streaming services currently out there, so subscribing to it will be worth the money. But the even better news is you can get it right now for as little as $1.58 a month in an incredible Black Friday streaming deal that's still going on through Cyber Monday.

Peacock Premium (with ads) 12-month subscription: was $79 now $19 at Peacock TV If you want to watch old episodes of "Yellowstone" you want Peacock Premium. And with this Cyber Monday steaming deal, you can get seasons 1 through 5 (part 1) as well as shows like "The Office" and "Parks and Recreation." Plus you get a deep library of blockbuster movies, live sports and more.

Peacock Premium (with ads) 6-month subscription: was $7.99 now $1.99 at Peacock TV Don't want to commit to Peacock for a full year? Get just six months instead.

Now, if you're confused about why I'm recommending Peacock, I get it. As a Paramount Network show, you'd expect "Yellowstone" to show up on Paramount Plus. But due to licensing agreements, new episodes go on Paramount Network and once the season is over, the old episodes make their way to Peacock. At no point is a single episode on Paramount Plus.

That said, if you want to watch "Yellowstone" spin-offs like "1883" and "1923," those are on Paramount Plus, and it too is on sale for Cyber Monday. In fact, there are so many amazing streaming deals that you could even consider canceling your current subscriptions and signing up at promotional rates like our streaming editor Kelly Woo did.

Want new episodes of "Yellowstone" for cheap? Get Philo

Okay, so remember: for old episodes of "Yellowstone," get Peacock. For episodes of the spin-off shows, get Paramount Plus.

But what if you want to watch new episodes of "Yellowstone"? Well, for the cheapest way to watch new episodes of season 5 part 2, you want a live TV streaming service. Among all the ones out there, only one offers you new episodes of "Yellowstone" on Paramount Network — including the series finale on December 15 — for less than $30 a month. And that one is Philo.

Philo subscription: $28 at Philo

Philo is the cheapest way to cut the cord and watch "Yellowstone" season 5 part 2. It has less features and channels than many of its competitors, but you get a 7-day free trial to see if Philo is right for you. So subscribe now and enjoy Paramount Network, AMC and more right now.

Philo doesn't typically make our shortlist of ways to cut the cord due to a notable lack of popular channels like ESPN or local news channels. And, unfortunately, it doesn't have a Cyber Monday promotion at present.

But, it will give you Paramount Network, and a host of other channels, for just $28 a month. And you get a seven-day free trial so you can test it out before committing. That's long enough to even watch one of the final "episodes" of Yellowstone for free.

Plus, Philo gives you AMC, home to "The Walking Dead" universe and "Monsieur Spade," BBC America, Comedy Central, Food Network, MTV and more in addition to Paramount Network. You even get two streaming services bundled with your subscription: AMC Plus (with ads) and Shudder. Those streaming services typically cost $4.99 and $6.99 a month respectively, so that's $12 in value right there.

So to recap, to watch old episodes of "Yellowstone," get Peacock on sale right now for as little as $1.58 a month. For episodes of the spin-off shows, get Paramount Plus with Showtime for just $2.99 a month for the first two months. And for new episodes of "Yellowstone" season 5 part 2, start your Philo free trial today.