15 best MLK Day sales from Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy — save big with deals from $19
The best MLK deals happening right now
Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is finally here — and after a weekend filled with epic sales, the holiday itself has no shortage of deals to explore. Some of our favorite retailers, like Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy, are offering delectable discounts on everything from Apple iPads to Yeti Ramblers.
For instance, you can snag a pair of JLab Go Air Sport Wireless headphones, named one of the best budget running headphones we've ever tested, for just $19. If you're looking to upgrade your laptop, there's plenty of choices including the HP Envy 16" 2-in-1, which is sporting a $450 discount.
Since it is a holiday, these discounts are destined to disappear quickly, so you'll want to act fast. Below, I've gathered all my favorite MLK Day deals that are happening right now. To shop more great deals, check out our larger guide to the best MLK sales.
Quick Links
- JLab Go Air Sport: was $29 now $19
- Yeti Rambler 26 oz Straw Cup: was $35 now $24
- Amazon Echo (4th Gen): was $99 now $64
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Con: was $79 now $69
- Hoka Clifton L (All Gender): was $150 now $119
- Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition: was $279 now $229
- iRobot Roomba j7: was $599 now $299
- Apple iPad mini 7: was $499 now $399
- Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $399
- Breville Barista Express Impress Espresso Machine: was $899 now $649
- HP Envy 16" 2-in-1 Laptop: was $1,049 now $649
- DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was $1,664 now $665
- LG 48" B4 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $699
- Roku 65" Pro Series 4K QLED TV: was $1,198 now $799
- Apple 13" MacBook Air (M3): was $1,099 now $899
Best MLK Day Deals
The JLab Go Air Sport are a ludicrously good value at their full price of $29, so to get them for just $19 in this sale is unreal. They're some the best budget running headphones we've ever tested, with a reliable fit and surprisingly good sound quality given the low price.
Straw slurpers will love the Yeti Rambler 26 oz Straw Cup. You can sip away at your favorite drinks and trust that the straw will stay in place with the built-in stopper. Plus, it's designed to fit in a standard cup-holder —perfect for your next road trip.
Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons in Neon Red/Neon Blue have dropped to $69 during Walmart's latest sale. This discount is ideal if you need a replacement set or want spare controllers for co-op play in Mario Kart, Switch Sports and more.
The 4th-gen Amazon Echo is one of the best smart speakers we've reviewed. Its full 3-inch woofer and dual-firing 0.8-inch tweeters work together to make it one of the best-sounding speakers for the price. In addition to its orb-like shape, it packs a host of useful features — such as a built-in Zigbee hub — that makes the Echo the foundation of your smart home devices. It's currently only on sale in the Twilight Blue color.
Hoka has an incredible range of All Gender sneakers and the Clifton L are the brand's popular choice for everyday walking and casual wear. You don't have to sacrifice style for comfort though, as this pair boasts a trendy leather upper, too.
The new Kindle Colorsoft features all the benefits of a Kindle, only in glorious color. If you want to see your books' covers or read comics in color, this is the Kindle you've been waiting for. While it's decidedly expensive, it delivers on the promise of providing the Kindle experience in color. Plus, it's now $50 off at Amazon.
The iPad mini 7 is a great travel tablet thanks to its incredibly portable design and long battery life. It comes with speedy performance thanks to Apple's A17 Pro chip, and has a gorgeous 8.3-inch (2,266 x 1,488) Liquid Retina display. You also get 12MP cameras on the front and back and Wi-Fi 6E support.
The AirPods Max are Apple's premium, retro-style headphones. They feature large ear cushions, a digital crown, active noise cancellation, and Spatial Audio. The latter feature uses head tracking to offer a surround sound experience. In our AirPods Max review, we said the 'phones offer exceptional noise-cancelling, a luxurious design, and sophisticated soundstage.
The j7 is definitely worth a look for pet owners. This clever bot can recognize and avoid obstacles such as pet poop and cables, plus it learns from it's encounters. Robot vacuums don't come much more advanced than this. Plus, it's one of the lowest discounts we've seen on this model.
This well-designed espresso machine consistently makes the perfect cup every time. There are four brew basket options and it's also excellent at frothing milk. In our Breville Barista Express review, we called it one of the best espresso makers around.
This $450 discount makes the HP Envy a super tempting buy. Not only do you get a 16-inch 2K touch display, this 2-in-1 laptop comes equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. There's even a Windows CoPilot key that lets you access AI features at the touch of a single button.
The 14-inch DreamCloud mattress is one of the tallest beds we've reviewed and our favorite hybrid mattress. It features five layers that offer firm, responsive support as well as soft cushioning. In our DreamCloud mattress review, we said it's a great bed for just about anyone, but it especially shines for those suffering from hip or lower back pain.
The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV model for 2024. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster and Game Optimizer Mode. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive. Note: this sold for $599 on Black Friday, but it's still a good value now as it's one of the cheapest OLED TVs deals you can buy.
This is an unbelievable TV deal — especially if you're a fan of Roku's interface. Our Roku Pro Series 4K QLED TV review said this TV delivered "great performance on a budget." It provides strong contrast and brightness, excellent HDR performance and great gaming features, too.
The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M3 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a small wonder. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.
