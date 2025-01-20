15 best MLK Day sales from Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy — save big with deals from $19

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is finally here — and after a weekend filled with epic sales, the holiday itself has no shortage of deals to explore. Some of our favorite retailers, like Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy, are offering delectable discounts on everything from Apple iPads to Yeti Ramblers.

For instance, you can snag a pair of JLab Go Air Sport Wireless headphones, named one of the best budget running headphones we've ever tested, for just $19. If you're looking to upgrade your laptop, there's plenty of choices including the HP Envy 16" 2-in-1, which is sporting a $450 discount.

Since it is a holiday, these discounts are destined to disappear quickly, so you'll want to act fast. Below, I've gathered all my favorite MLK Day deals that are happening right now. To shop more great deals, check out our larger guide to the best MLK sales.

Best MLK Day Deals

JLab Go Air Sport: was $29 now $19 at Best Buy The JLab Go Air Sport are a ludicrously good value at their full price of $29, so to get them for just $19 in this sale is unreal. They're some the best budget running headphones we've ever tested, with a reliable fit and surprisingly good sound quality given the low price.

Yeti Rambler 26 oz Straw Cup: was $35 now $24 at Amazon Straw slurpers will love the Yeti Rambler 26 oz Straw Cup. You can sip away at your favorite drinks and trust that the straw will stay in place with the built-in stopper. Plus, it's designed to fit in a standard cup-holder —perfect for your next road trip.

Amazon Echo (4th Gen): was $99 now $64 at Amazon The 4th-gen Amazon Echo is one of the best smart speakers we've reviewed. Its full 3-inch woofer and dual-firing 0.8-inch tweeters work together to make it one of the best-sounding speakers for the price. In addition to its orb-like shape, it packs a host of useful features — such as a built-in Zigbee hub — that makes the Echo the foundation of your smart home devices. It's currently only on sale in the Twilight Blue color.

Hoka Clifton L (All Gender): was $150 now $119 at HOKA US Hoka has an incredible range of All Gender sneakers and the Clifton L are the brand's popular choice for everyday walking and casual wear. You don't have to sacrifice style for comfort though, as this pair boasts a trendy leather upper, too.

Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition: was $279 now $229 at Amazon The new Kindle Colorsoft features all the benefits of a Kindle, only in glorious color. If you want to see your books' covers or read comics in color, this is the Kindle you've been waiting for. While it's decidedly expensive, it delivers on the promise of providing the Kindle experience in color. Plus, it's now $50 off at Amazon.

Apple iPad mini 7: was $499 now $399 at Amazon The iPad mini 7 is a great travel tablet thanks to its incredibly portable design and long battery life. It comes with speedy performance thanks to Apple's A17 Pro chip, and has a gorgeous 8.3-inch (2,266 x 1,488) Liquid Retina display. You also get 12MP cameras on the front and back and Wi-Fi 6E support.

iRobot Roomba j7: was $599 now $299 at Amazon The j7 is definitely worth a look for pet owners. This clever bot can recognize and avoid obstacles such as pet poop and cables, plus it learns from it's encounters. Robot vacuums don't come much more advanced than this. Plus, it's one of the lowest discounts we've seen on this model.

HP Envy 16" 2-in-1 Laptop: was $1,099 now $649 at Best Buy This $450 discount makes the HP Envy a super tempting buy. Not only do you get a 16-inch 2K touch display, this 2-in-1 laptop comes equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. There's even a Windows CoPilot key that lets you access AI features at the touch of a single button.

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was $1,664 now $665 at DreamCloud The 14-inch DreamCloud mattress is one of the tallest beds we've reviewed and our favorite hybrid mattress. It features five layers that offer firm, responsive support as well as soft cushioning. In our DreamCloud mattress review, we said it's a great bed for just about anyone, but it especially shines for those suffering from hip or lower back pain.

LG 48" B4 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $699 at Best Buy The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV model for 2024. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster and Game Optimizer Mode. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive. Note: this sold for $599 on Black Friday, but it's still a good value now as it's one of the cheapest OLED TVs deals you can buy.