The Asics Semi-Annual sale is on — here's 11 deals I’d buy
Grab some of the best Asics running shoes at a big discount
If you're looking to upgrade your fitness gear for summer, you'll be happy to know Asics Semi-Annual Sale has arrived. Running shoes from Asics are usually pretty pricey, but this sale slashes quite a bit off popular options.
Although the Gel-Kayano 30 shoes didn't land a spot on our best running shoes list, they are the go-to running shoes for our Deals Editor Louis Ramirez. And right now, you can snag the Gel-Kayano 30 shoes for men and women at just $99 — that's $60 in savings, and the best deal we've seen so far for these lightweight running shoes.
There are also some great fitness apparel deals, including this PR Lyte sports bra for only $19 and Men's singlet tank for just $22, both in multiple colorways. Shop the entire Asics Semi-Annual sale from $5 or keep scrolling to see which 11 deals I recommend.
Quick Links
- shop the entire Asics Semi-Annual sale from $5
- PR Lyte Sports Bra: was $50 now $19
- Men’s 9” Asics Mixer Short: was $45 now $19
- Men’s PR Lyte Singlet Tank: was $35 now $22
- Women’s Asics Sunday Sana Fleece Short: was $45 now $24
- Women’s PR Lyte Run Racerback 2.0: was $40 now $24
- Women’s GT-1000 12 Shoes: was $100 now $69
- Men’s GT-1000 12 Shoes: was $100 now $69
- Women’s Gel-Cumulus 25 Shoes: was $140 now $89
- Men’s Gel-Cumulus 25 Shoes: was $140 now $89
- Women’s Gel-Kayano 30 Shoes: was $160 now $99
- Men’s Gel-Kayano 30 Shoes: was $160 now $99
Best Asics deals
PR Lyte Sports Bra: was $50 now $19 @ Asics
This sports bra provides support and features a stylish design — the best of both worlds. It’s built for medium-impact workouts, and you can customize support with removable pads. The fabric is both comfortably soft and quick-drying, so it’ll feel great throughout your entire workout. If you’d prefer a swirly blue pattern, that design is on sale too.
Men’s 9” Asics Mixer Short: was $45 now $19 @ Asics
With its stretch woven polyester fabric, these shorts offer a comfortable fit for any type of workout. To keep you cool during intense workouts or runs on a hot day, there’s a breathable mesh section on the inner waistband and a ventilated liner inside. There are a few other discounted colors to choose from if you want to stray from the classic black colorway.
Men’s PR Lyte Singlet Tank: was $35 now $22 @ Asics
If you plan to take up running this summer, this singlet from Asics will be a lifesaver. There are multiple discounted colors to choose from. It features multiple strategically placed mesh cutouts to keep you cool and a quick-drying, yet comfortable knit fabric that feels great on the skin.
Women’s Asics Sunday Sana Fleece Short: was $45 now $24 @ Asics
While all available colors are slashed by $20, I particularly love this navy colorway. These are made using a mid-weight fleece with a brushed interior, so they might not be the best choice for summer runs. But for lounging around the house or going out on cool nights? They’re perfect.
Women’s PR Lyte Run Racerback 2.0: was $40 now $24 @ Asics
Like many of Asics fitness apparel, this racerback features breathable inserts and quick-dry fabric that’ll help you stay comfortably dry during intense workouts. And with a reflective Asics spiral logo, you’ll have extra visibility on nighttime runs. This classic white is my top pick, but there are also blue and red colorways available on sale.
Women’s GT-1000 12 Shoes: was $100 now $69 @ Asics
Grab a pair of lightweight, cushiony GT-1000 12 running shoes for just $70 in multiple colorways. With its modern shape, a soft mesh upper, and LITETRUSS tech on the midsole’s inner angle to reduce pronation, these shoes are a great choice for running or gym-based workouts.
Men’s GT-1000 12 Shoes: was $100 now $69 @ Asics
If you’re searching for a running shoe that offers comfort, support, and a more modern, unassuming design, look no further than these discounted GT-1000 12 shoes. These shoes offer a soft mesh upper, supportive overall fit, and LITETRUSS technology on the midsole’s inner angle to reduce pronation while running.
Women’s Gel-Cumulus 25 Shoes: was $140 now $89 @ Asics
These shoes look like clouds, hence their name: Gel-Cumulus 25. With a midsole featuring Asics’ PureGEL technology and FF BLAST PLUS cushioning, you’ll certainly feel like you’re walking on a cloud. This extra cushioning will reduce hard landings and help your runs feel more effortless, even over longer distances.
Men’s Gel-Cumulus 25 Shoes: was $140 now $89 @ Asics
These cloud-like, incredibly comfortable running shoes boast a midsole equipped with Asics’ PureGEL technology and FF BLAST PLUS cushioning. If you plan to do any intense workouts or distance running this summer, definitely consider the Gel-Cumulus 25 shoes. If this colorway doesn’t suit you, there are a ton of other discounted options to choose from.
Women’s Gel-Kayano 30 Shoes: was $160 now $99 @ Asics
At just $100, this is the best price we’ve seen for these lightweight running shoes. With the Gel-Kayano 31 here, Asics is feeling generous and discounting this fan-favorite in a ton of colors. With advanced stability, even distribution, soft cushioning, and shock absorption, they’re a fantastic choice for road running.
Men’s Gel-Kayano 30 Shoes: was $160 now $99 @ Asics
Asics’ new Gel-Kayano 31 has arrived, and with it, a major $60 discount on the Gel-Kayano 30 running shoes in multiple colorways. With its revamped midsole cushioning, you’ll feel like you’re running on a cloud. And yet, with advanced, adaptive stability, you’ll have all the support you need.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox.
Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals.
Sarah Chaney is a freelance tech writer with 4 years of experience across multiple outlets, including How-To Geek, MakeUseOf, SlashGear, Laptop Mag, and of course, Tom's Guide. She loves reviewing the latest gadgets, from inventive robot vacuums to new laptops, wearables, and anything PC-related. When she's not writing, she's probably playing a video game, exploring the outdoors, or listening to her current favorite song or album on repeat.