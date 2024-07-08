The Asics Semi-Annual sale is on — here's 11 deals I’d buy

If you're looking to upgrade your fitness gear for summer, you'll be happy to know Asics Semi-Annual Sale has arrived. Running shoes from Asics are usually pretty pricey, but this sale slashes quite a bit off popular options.

Although the Gel-Kayano 30 shoes didn't land a spot on our best running shoes list, they are the go-to running shoes for our Deals Editor Louis Ramirez. And right now, you can snag the Gel-Kayano 30 shoes for men and women at just $99 — that's $60 in savings, and the best deal we've seen so far for these lightweight running shoes.

There are also some great fitness apparel deals, including this PR Lyte sports bra for only $19 and Men's singlet tank for just $22, both in multiple colorways. Shop the entire Asics Semi-Annual sale from $5 or keep scrolling to see which 11 deals I recommend.

Best Asics deals

PR Lyte Sports Bra: was $50 now $19 @ Asics

This sports bra provides support and features a stylish design — the best of both worlds. It’s built for medium-impact workouts, and you can customize support with removable pads. The fabric is both comfortably soft and quick-drying, so it’ll feel great throughout your entire workout. If you’d prefer a swirly blue pattern, that design is on sale too.

Men’s 9” Asics Mixer Short: was $45 now $19 @ Asics

With its stretch woven polyester fabric, these shorts offer a comfortable fit for any type of workout. To keep you cool during intense workouts or runs on a hot day, there’s a breathable mesh section on the inner waistband and a ventilated liner inside. There are a few other discounted colors to choose from if you want to stray from the classic black colorway.

Men’s PR Lyte Singlet Tank: was $35 now $22 @ Asics

If you plan to take up running this summer, this singlet from Asics will be a lifesaver. There are multiple discounted colors to choose from. It features multiple strategically placed mesh cutouts to keep you cool and a quick-drying, yet comfortable knit fabric that feels great on the skin.

Women’s Asics Sunday Sana Fleece Short: was $45 now $24 @ Asics

While all available colors are slashed by $20, I particularly love this navy colorway. These are made using a mid-weight fleece with a brushed interior, so they might not be the best choice for summer runs. But for lounging around the house or going out on cool nights? They’re perfect.

Women’s PR Lyte Run Racerback 2.0: was $40 now $24 @ Asics

Like many of Asics fitness apparel, this racerback features breathable inserts and quick-dry fabric that’ll help you stay comfortably dry during intense workouts. And with a reflective Asics spiral logo, you’ll have extra visibility on nighttime runs. This classic white is my top pick, but there are also blue and red colorways available on sale.

Women’s GT-1000 12 Shoes: was $100 now $69 @ Asics

Grab a pair of lightweight, cushiony GT-1000 12 running shoes for just $70 in multiple colorways. With its modern shape, a soft mesh upper, and LITETRUSS tech on the midsole’s inner angle to reduce pronation, these shoes are a great choice for running or gym-based workouts.

Men’s GT-1000 12 Shoes: was $100 now $69 @ Asics

If you’re searching for a running shoe that offers comfort, support, and a more modern, unassuming design, look no further than these discounted GT-1000 12 shoes. These shoes offer a soft mesh upper, supportive overall fit, and LITETRUSS technology on the midsole’s inner angle to reduce pronation while running.

Women’s Gel-Cumulus 25 Shoes: was $140 now $89 @ Asics

These shoes look like clouds, hence their name: Gel-Cumulus 25. With a midsole featuring Asics’ PureGEL technology and FF BLAST PLUS cushioning, you’ll certainly feel like you’re walking on a cloud. This extra cushioning will reduce hard landings and help your runs feel more effortless, even over longer distances.

Men’s Gel-Cumulus 25 Shoes: was $140 now $89 @ Asics

These cloud-like, incredibly comfortable running shoes boast a midsole equipped with Asics’ PureGEL technology and FF BLAST PLUS cushioning. If you plan to do any intense workouts or distance running this summer, definitely consider the Gel-Cumulus 25 shoes. If this colorway doesn’t suit you, there are a ton of other discounted options to choose from.

Women’s Gel-Kayano 30 Shoes: was $160 now $99 @ Asics

At just $100, this is the best price we’ve seen for these lightweight running shoes. With the Gel-Kayano 31 here, Asics is feeling generous and discounting this fan-favorite in a ton of colors. With advanced stability, even distribution, soft cushioning, and shock absorption, they’re a fantastic choice for road running.