The Asics Gel Kayano 30 are my go-to running shoes — this rare discount knocks $40 off

I've gone through multiple running shoes since I started running years ago, but few have lived up to the Asics Gel Kayano 30. Although they don't hold a spot in our list of the best running shoes, these are my personal favorite shoes and the ones I currently train in.

For a limited time, you can get the Asics Gel Kayano 30 on sale for just $119 at Asics. That's $40 off and an excellent discount on a pair of running shoes that are rarely discounted. Alternatively, Amazon also has them on sale for $119.

Rarely on sale, the excellent Gel Kayano 30 have been discounted to $119 ahead of Memorial Day. These running shoes are designed to provide advanced stability and soft cushioning for neutral runners and overpronators alike. I've been using them for just shy of a year and love how they're lightweight yet provide excellent cushioning and support. The women's shoe is also on sale for $119.

I've been using these shoes since last August, and I find that they're great for casual runs on the treadmill, HIIT sessions, and long distance running outdoors. As an overpronator, I find they're great for runners who prioritize stability and want a smooth, plush ride. If you prefer to "feel the ground" as you run, these shoes probably aren't for you because Asics' PureGEL technology does a great job with shock absorption. Each foot strike is muted by the shoes' layers of foam so it feels as if you're running on clouds.

I also like that the shoes are very breathable. They've remained dry even on my 6-mile outdoor runs in New York's hot, humid summers. Additionally, I normally opt for 2E width shoes, and with these Asics I feel the standard width is perfect for me.

That said, I wouldn't recommend these shoes as your everyday gym shoes. The extra cushioning might be too distracting when performing squats or deadlifts. Otherwise, these are my current go-to shoes for stability running. So much so that I'm buying an extra pair now that they're on sale.