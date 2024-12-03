Not a typo! Our favorite portable charger is just $8 at Amazon right now

Cyber Week continues at Amazon HQ and I've just spotted one of the best no-brainer deals of the day. Right now, the best portable charger I've ever used is on sale at Amazon. Not only is it on sale, but it's now at a new all-time price low.

For a limited time, you can get the INIU 10000mAh Portable Charger on sale for $8 at Amazon. To get this price, you'll need to redeem the digital coupon on the product page and use coupon "GP655FDL" at checkout. (I included a screenshot below). That's such an epic deal for a great gadget everyone should have. (For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Amazon promo codes).

INIU Portable Charger: was $21 now $8 at Amazon The INIU 10000mAh Portable Charger is our top pick for the best portable charger you can buy. It offers two USB-A ports, fast device charging, and a sizable battery that can keep your smartphone powered all day long. It normally sells for $21, but it's on sale for $8. Click the on-page digital coupon and use coupon "GP655FDL" at checkout to get this price.

Not familiar with the INIU brand? No sweat. This affordable charger really impressed us during our testing. In 15 minutes, it took a dead phone to 22% charged, and in one hour it managed to juice a phone up to 78%. Plus, a fully charged INIU Portable Charger can refill your phone not once, but multiple times, which should give you all the extra battery life you need even when you're miles from a power outlet.

How to get this deal

(Image credit: Amazon)

To get this price, you'll need to first redeem the digital coupon located below the price. Then you'll need to redeem the second digital coupon located underneath the top coupon. You'll see the "save 10%" button and the "GP655FDL" coupon code next it. Whether you're buying this for yourself or as stocking stuffer for someone, it's the best price of the year.