Surprise! Get a $200 NBA gift card with a Hisense Mini-LED TV — just in time for the playoffs

The NBA playoffs are officially in full swing, and if you’ve been glued to your TV streaming all the matchups (anyone else stay up late watching Philly take the Knicks in overtime last night?), you might be thinking it’s high time for a brighter, crisper screen. Luckily, Hisense’s Mini-LED TVs provide the ultimate viewing experience.

Right now, when you purchase an eligible Hisense ULED TV through May 15, your order will include a complimentary gift card up to $200 to the NBA store. That means you can upgrade your current watch party setup and rock a new jersey before the tournament ends and the Finals begin (whether your team has made it to the post-season or not). Scroll on to check out our top recommendation, which also happens to be on sale at Amazon.

Buy a Hisense TV, Get a $200 NBA Gift Card

Hisense 50" U6HF Series ULED 4K Smart TV: was $499 now $339 @ Amazon

When you shop for select Hisense Mini LED TVs right now, you'll also receive up to $200 in credits to use at the NBA store. We recommend the smaller, 50-inch U6HF, which our editors have found is impressively bright with a Quant Dot Wide Color Gamut (that belies its affordable price tag (even more so when it's 32% off).

Price check: $349 and $50 gift card @ Best Buy

Here's why this TV is an excellent value buy, gift card or not — it offers up to 6000 nits peak brightness across 32 local dimming zones (well above the average). It supports Dolby Vision, HR10, and HDR10 plus, has a 240-motion rate, and boasts a 60Hz refresh. All that to say, it's equally great for watching sports as it is for films and your favorite streamable shows (some reviewers even happily tap it for gaming, thanks to reduced blur).

The comments concur: this is a phenomenal budget TV. If you're looking for an upgrade, however, the current gift card promotion is also applicable to the U6K Mini-LED TV and U8K Mini-LED Google TV. Both blew our editors away in terms of performance, but you'll have to pay quite a bit more compared to the U6HF.