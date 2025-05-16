Skechers Memorial Day sale from $21 at Amazon — 9 deals I'd shop this weekend on sneakers and sandals
Here are the Skechers Memorial Day sales I recommend
We're just over a week out from Memorial Day sales officially arriving, but you don't need to wait any longer to save on comfortable footwear. Right now Amazon is slashing prices on Skechers with a ton of awesome styles up for grabs.
I have my eye on the Skechers Go Run Elevate 2.0 Sneaker on sale from $53 at Amazon. We just checked them out in our Skechers Go Run Elevate 2.0 review and they're an awesome pick for beginner runners. We loved their propulsive, comfy and breathable design — plus, at this price, they're a steal!
Prices vary based on your choices of size and color, so check the different color options available in your size to find the best discounts. For more savings, see our Amazon promo codes, and the Crocs deals I'd buy from $19 at Amazon.
Footwear
These Skechers Flip-Flops are perfect for summer, and they're an awesome deal at this price. Their 5Gen cushioning and knit upper make them comfortable and supportive, even when you're on your feet all day. Reviewers on Amazon also praised their lightweight design.
This simple, slip-on shoe is easy to wear thanks to the stretchy canvas material they're made with. They fit snugly and, shape-wise, are a bit more narrow overall to hug your foot sans socks.
There are very solid discounts up for grabs on these pretty Skechers Mary Jane Flats. With a mesh knitted upper, these are breathable and comfortable with plenty of room for your feet to move.
These Skechers Go Walk Lite Susie ballet flats are super simple, but pretty, making them a wardrobe staple. They have a Skechers Air Cooled Goga Mat insole to propel you with every step, with a lightly padded collar to ensure they don't rub or cause blisters.
The Skechers Respected Holmgren Slip-ins are on sale for up to 50% off in certain sizes and colors, so snap them up while they're still in stock! These are smart and understated, with a comfortable slip-on design. They have Air Cooled Memory Foam insoles and Goga Mat Arch support underfoot.
If you've lost too many odd sandals or flip-flops to count, these Skechers Arch Fit City Catch should solve all your problems. Their knitted upper covers your feet to keep them secure, but they're breathable with an open back and toes. I'm personally in love with the pink and white Blush colorway.
These smart Skechers loafers can now be yours starting from under $50. They're much more comfortable than your average pair of loafers thanks to their soft Skechers Air Cooled Memory Foam comfort insole, and their Heel Pillow keeps your foot firmly in place.
If you're hitting the road, these Skechers are an awesome choice. Our Skechers Go Run Elevate 2.0 review said that these are great for beginner runners thanks to their affordable price point, bouncy and propulsive soles and breathable design.
Like the name suggests, these Skechers have a ton of cushioning that makes them feel as soft as a cloud. Amazon customers rave about how comfortable they feel underfoot, and love their slip-in design that makes them super easy to wear.
