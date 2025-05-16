Recommended reading

Skechers Memorial Day sale from $21 at Amazon — 9 deals I'd shop this weekend on sneakers and sandals

Here are the Skechers Memorial Day sales I recommend

The Skechers Go Run Elevate 2.0 running shoes in the women&#039;s style, in fuchsia pink, photographed against a blue background.
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)
We're just over a week out from Memorial Day sales officially arriving, but you don't need to wait any longer to save on comfortable footwear. Right now Amazon is slashing prices on Skechers with a ton of awesome styles up for grabs.

I have my eye on the Skechers Go Run Elevate 2.0 Sneaker on sale from $53 at Amazon. We just checked them out in our Skechers Go Run Elevate 2.0 review and they're an awesome pick for beginner runners. We loved their propulsive, comfy and breathable design plus, at this price, they're a steal!

Prices vary based on your choices of size and color, so check the different color options available in your size to find the best discounts. For more savings, see our Amazon promo codes, and the Crocs deals I'd buy from $19 at Amazon.

Footwear

Skechers On-The-go 600 Sunny Flip-Flop (Women's)
Skechers On-The-go 600 Sunny Flip-Flop (Women's): was $44 now $21 at Amazon

These Skechers Flip-Flops are perfect for summer, and they're an awesome deal at this price. Their 5Gen cushioning and knit upper make them comfortable and supportive, even when you're on your feet all day. Reviewers on Amazon also praised their lightweight design.

Skechers Plus-Peace and Love Ballet Flat (Women's)
Skechers Plus-Peace and Love Ballet Flat (Women's): was $42 now $24 at Amazon

This simple, slip-on shoe is easy to wear thanks to the stretchy canvas material they're made with. They fit snugly and, shape-wise, are a bit more narrow overall to hug your foot sans socks.

Skechers Breathe-Easy-A-Look Mary Jane Flat (Women's)
Skechers Breathe-Easy-A-Look Mary Jane Flat (Women's): was $70 now $35 at Amazon

There are very solid discounts up for grabs on these pretty Skechers Mary Jane Flats. With a mesh knitted upper, these are breathable and comfortable with plenty of room for your feet to move.

Skechers Go Walk Lite - Susie (Women's)
Skechers Go Walk Lite - Susie (Women's): was $70 now $38 at Amazon

These Skechers Go Walk Lite Susie ballet flats are super simple, but pretty, making them a wardrobe staple. They have a Skechers Air Cooled Goga Mat insole to propel you with every step, with a lightly padded collar to ensure they don't rub or cause blisters.

Skechers Respected Holmgren Slip in (Men's)
Skechers Respected Holmgren Slip in (Men's): was $85 now $40 at Amazon

The Skechers Respected Holmgren Slip-ins are on sale for up to 50% off in certain sizes and colors, so snap them up while they're still in stock! These are smart and understated, with a comfortable slip-on design. They have Air Cooled Memory Foam insoles and Goga Mat Arch support underfoot.

Skechers Arch Fit City Catch (Women's)
Skechers Arch Fit City Catch (Women's): was $64 now $41 at Amazon

If you've lost too many odd sandals or flip-flops to count, these Skechers Arch Fit City Catch should solve all your problems. Their knitted upper covers your feet to keep them secure, but they're breathable with an open back and toes. I'm personally in love with the pink and white Blush colorway.

Skechers Parson Oswin Slip in (Men's)
Skechers Parson Oswin Slip in (Men's): was $95 now $49 at Amazon

These smart Skechers loafers can now be yours starting from under $50. They're much more comfortable than your average pair of loafers thanks to their soft Skechers Air Cooled Memory Foam comfort insole, and their Heel Pillow keeps your foot firmly in place.

Skechers Go Run Elevate 2.0 Sneaker (Women's)
Skechers Go Run Elevate 2.0 Sneaker (Women's): was $80 now $53 at Amazon

If you're hitting the road, these Skechers are an awesome choice. Our Skechers Go Run Elevate 2.0 review said that these are great for beginner runners thanks to their affordable price point, bouncy and propulsive soles and breathable design.

Skechers Max Cushioning Glide Step Hartford Hands Free Slip-ins Sneaker (Women's)
Skechers Max Cushioning Glide Step Hartford Hands Free Slip-ins Sneaker (Women's): was $100 now $85 at Amazon

Like the name suggests, these Skechers have a ton of cushioning that makes them feel as soft as a cloud. Amazon customers rave about how comfortable they feel underfoot, and love their slip-in design that makes them super easy to wear.

