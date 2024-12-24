Skechers holiday sale from $16 at Amazon — here's the deals I'd buy now

Happy holidays! If you’re in the mood to treat yourself, why not shop this Skechers sale at Amazon? Some of the most popular styles are seeing epic price reductions, which makes now one of the best times I’ve seen to hit “buy” on your perfect pair of sneakers.

I highly recommend picking up a pair of the Skechers Go Walk Max Sneakers on sale from $33 at Amazon. These are some of the best Skechers we’ve tested at Tom’s Guide and they held up extremely well when our U.S. Editor-in-Chief Mike Prospero wore them at CES last year. Even if you’re walking for miles, your feet will stay super comfortable in these. On the downside, they’re not great in wet weather due to their mesh upper, but that’s not too bad especially considering that they’re now on sale.

Before you scroll down to see my favorite Skechers deals, here’s a tip from me. Prices for apparel on Amazon vary based on your choice of size and color. So to find the best discounts, check all the different color options available in your size.

Sneakers and shoes

Skechers Plus-Peace and Love Ballet Flat (Women's): was $42 now from $24 @ Amazon

This simple, slip-on shoe is easy to wear thanks to the stretchy canvas material they're made with. They fit snugly and are a bit more narrow overall than a typical slipper to hug your foot sans socks.

Skechers Go Walk Joy Sneaker (Women's): was $60 now from $22 @ Amazon

Snag the incredibly comfortable Skechers Go Walk Joy from just $22 at Amazon. They feature a 5Gen cushioned midsole, Air Cooled Goga Mat insole and mesh upper for an incredibly lightweight and supportive pair of shoes. And you don't need to take my word for it — these have over 76,000 positive reviews under their belt.

Skechers Bobs B Cute Shoe (Women's): was $50 now from $27 @ Amazon

Step into style and comfort with the Skechers Women's Bobs B Cute Shoe, featuring a Memory Foam cushioned insole for unbeatable comfort. Made from 100% vegan materials and machine washable for easy care, these shoes are perfect for everyday wear.

Skechers Go Walk Lite Isla Boat Shoe (Women's): was $70 now from $29 @ Amazon

Highly rated by Amazon customers, you can now add a little nautical flair to your shoe collection with these Skechers Go Walk Lite Isla Boat Shoes. They come in a range of eye-pleasing colors, but my personal favorite is the Light Pink option. As the name suggests, these are super comfortable to wear on walks thanks to the addition of Skechers' 5Gen cushioning.

Skechers Ice Angel Slipper (Women's): was $45 now from $31 @ Amazon

Even if the weather is chilly, your feet don't have to be. These Skechers slippers have a comfortable memory foam footbed and a soft, fuzzy lining. The outer is made of a stretchy knitted fabric. All in all, these slippers couldn't be any more cozy.

Skechers Go Walk Max (Men’s): was $65 now from $33 @ Amazon

The Go Walk Max slip-on sneakers are some of the best Skechers we’ve tested, especially for casual wear. These have a simple, clean look that means they go well with almost any outfit, plus they slip on easily and are comfortable enough to wear for hours. They feature a super supportive insole that uses Goga Max Technology with high-rebound cushioning along with an extra padded heel for comfort.

Skechers Go Run Supersonic Max Sneaker (Men's): was $85 now from $37 @ Amazon

Not only do these Skechers sneakers deliver maximum style and performance, but they've also been massively discounted in certain sizes and colors. These rocker-style running shoes feature Skechers HYPER ARC, a technology that will propel you forward and make your transitions smoother with each step.

Skechers Parties Mate Oxford Shoe (Women’s): was $70 now from $44 @ Amazon

I love the smart, understated look of these Skechers Oxfords! The Chocolate Suede Leather colorway with its light gold hardware is calling out to me, but you can also snag them in Black Suede Leather. Unlike the cheap Oxfords I already own that rub the backs of my feet, these have a padded collar that should make them much more comfortable.

Skechers Go Run Lite (Men's): was $75 now from $46 @ Amazon

We rank these shoes as the best Skechers for novice runners. These extremely light and breathable shoes are supportive, durable and come in at an affordable price point. Although, we noted in our Skechers Go Run Lite review that you'll eventually want to upgrade to a shoe that is engineered for running longer distances if you do get serious about the sport.

Skechers Dazzling Haze Slip Ins (Women's): was $75 now from $39 @ Amazon

These are the best Skechers slip-ins we've tested, so they're the ones to get if you want a super easy way to put your shoes on. They're lightweight, stretchy and breathable. In our Skechers Slip Ins Dazzling Haze review, we said they're perfect for low-impact activities like walking, light resistance training and dance cardio.

Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins Ultra Flex 3.0 (Women's): was $92 now from $52 @ Amazon

The Skechers Ultra Flex 3.0 slip-ons are our choice for the most versatile Skechers sneaker. As you'd expect, they're lightweight and comfortable with pillowy soft midsoles and Air-Cooled Memory Foam. In our Skechers Hands Free Ultra Flex 3.0 Brilliant Path review, we said they're great for casual wear, but we don't recommend them for high-impact exercise.

Apparel

Skechers Go Walk High Waisted Bike Short (Women's): was $39 now from $16 @ Amazon

Ideal for biking, walking or working out, these Go Walk High Waisted 10-inch shorts feature a soft, cotton-like feel with a high-waisted waistband. It has exterior side pockets and its spandex blend fabric features 4-way stretch, moisture-wicking and UPF 40+ properties.

was $49 now $27 at Amazon Skechers Go Walk High Waisted Pant Joy (Women's): was $49 now from $27 @ Amazon

I'm tempted to get a pair of these Skechers in every color. They're made of Skechers GOFLEX fabric, which offers 4-way stretch and wicks sweat. They also feel super soft, won't chafe and have pockets to store your stuff. Plus, their compression fit means they flatter your legs.

Skechers Restful Hoodigan Cardigan (Women's): was $49 now from $34 @ Amazon

This Skechers hooded cardigan provides ultimate comfort. It's made of Skechers SkechLuxe fabric that's soft to the touch, and has a relaxed fit. There are also two pockets to stash your stuff, or keep your hands cozy.