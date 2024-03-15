Score! Save up to 45% on Max plans in time for March Madness

The greatest college sports tournament is about to kick off and one of the best streaming services around is offering a killer deal to celebrate.

For a limited time, you can score a year of Max (ad-free) on sale for $104 or a year of HBO Max (with ads) on sale for $69 at Max.com. That's a sizable discount considering these plans usually cost $191 and $119, respectively. This deal runs through April 9 and it's open to new, existing, and returning customers, which makes this one of the best Max deals of all time. For more March Madness coverage, check out our March Madness TV sales and our our guide to the best TVs for March Madness.

Max: <a href="https://www.prf.hn/click/camref:1011lqSFc/pubref:hawk-custom-tracking/destination:https%3A%2F%2Fwww.max.com%2F" data-link-merchant="max.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">up to 45% off all plans @ Max

For new, existing, or returning customers, Max is taking up to 45% off all plans when you opt to pay for the full year upfront. After discount, you'll pay $69 for the plan with ads ($5.83/month), $104 for no ads ($8.75/month), or $140 for the 4K ad-free plan ($11.67/month). This is not only a rare deal, but one of the best Max deals we've ever seen.

This deal is to celebrate that Max will stream all the 2024 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship live games and studio coverage airing on TBS, TNT, and truTV. This includes the 2024 NCAA Men's Final Four National Semifinals and the 2024 Men's National Championship.

Outside of March Madness, Max offers a near unbeatable collection of binge-worthy TV shows including hits like House of the Dragon and Succession to classic favorites like every season of The Wire and The Sopranos. Max also offers a large selection of Warner Bros. movies alongside content aimed at younger audiences.