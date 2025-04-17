Score! You can get the Galaxy S25, iPhone 16 or Pixel 9a for free at T-Mobile right now

From the newly-released Pixel 9a to the iPhone 16, T-Mobile is slashing the price of multiple smartphones featured in our best phones guide. While cell phone deals are generally easy to find, T-Mobile's sale is noteworthy because it's one of the most affordable and best phone carriers around.

As part of the sale, you can get the new Google Pixel 9a for free with a new line. Alternatively, you can get up to $500 off the Pixel 9a with trade-in. Phones that qualify for the max $500 trade-in credit include the Galaxy S10, iPhone 11 Pro, Moto Razr+ 2023, and more. Below, I've rounded up the top T-Mobile smartphone deals I'd get right now.

Best deals now

Pixel 9a: free w/ new line + unlimited @ T-Mobile

The Pixel 9a is quite possible the best budget phone around. It features a 6.3-inch Actua pOLED (2424 x 1080) 120Hz display, Tensor G4 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 48MP (f/1.7) main and 13MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, whereas on the front there's a 13MP (f/2.2) lens. In our Pixel 9a review we said it's the most well-rounded phone you can buy at under $500.

iPhone 16: free w/ new line + unlimited @ T-Mobile

The iPhone 16 packs a 6.1-inch 2556 x 1179 OLED display with 60Hz refresh, A18 CPU, and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 48MP main (f/1.6) and 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2). There's also a 12MP (f/1.9) front camera. In our iPhone 16 review, we said it offers pro features — such as an Action Button, Camera Controls, and Apple Intelligence — at a mainstream price. You can get it for free at T-Mobile with a new line and eligible unlimited data plan.