Save up to AU$300 on a Samsung Galaxy S24 device thanks to these ripper Afterpay Day deals
Get's Samsung's top flagship at a sweet discount during the Afterpay Day sale
The latest Afterpay Day sales event is in full swing, and we've spotted a number of excellent discounts from Australia's leading retailers so far. Case in point, JB Hi-Fi has slashed the price of Samsung's Galaxy S24 devices by up to AU$300, which is darn good if you ask us.
Right now, you can pick up Samsung's flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra from just
AU$2,187 AU$1,887 for the 256GB model in a variety of colours. Alternatively, you can pick up the 512GB model for AU$2,387 AU$2,087 or the 1TB model for AU$2,787 AU$2,487.
Boasting a 200MP camera, the Galaxy S24 offers the best photography on any Samsung handset. It's also powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and sports a massive 5,000mAh battery for excellent battery life.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra | from AU$2,187 AU$1,887 at JB Hi-Fi (save AU$300)
The most powerful smartphone in Samsung's arsenal, the Galaxy S24 Ultra offers a 200MP camera and a built-in S Pen stylus for hassle-free sketching and note-taking. Right now, JB Hi-Fi has slashed AU$300 from the device in every storage variant for Afterpay Day.
In addition to the Galaxy S24 Ultra, JB Hi-Fi has also slashed AU$200 from the price of the regular Galaxy S24 smartphone. That means the 256GB model is now priced at
AU$1,387 AU$1,187, while the 512GB variant now costs AU$1,587 AU$1,387.
Although the Samsung Galaxy S24's 50MP camera and Exynos 2400 processor are less mighty than on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, the handset still boasts the same Galaxy AI functionality as its big brother, which is impressive.
Samsung Galaxy S24 | from AU$1,387 AU$1,187 at JB Hi-Fi (save AU$200)
It may not be as powerful as the Ultra model, but this entry-level Galaxy S24 handset boasts the same Galaxy AI smarts as Samsung's top smartphone. As part of Afterpay Day, the Samsung Galaxy S24 has been discounted by AU$200, which is a nice deal.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Stephen Lambrechts is the Managing Editor of Tom's Guide AU and has written professionally across the categories of tech, film, television and gaming for the last 15 years. Before Tom's Guide, he spent several years as a Senior Journalist at TechRadar, had a brief stint as Editor in Chief at Official Xbox Magazine Australia, and has written for such publications as APC, TechLife Australia, T3, FilmInk, AskMen, Daily Telegraph and IGN. He's an expert when it comes to smartphones, TVs, gaming and streaming. In his spare time, he enjoys watching obscure horror movies on physical media, keeping an eye on the latest retro sneaker releases and listening to vinyl. Occasionally, he also indulges in other non-hipster stuff, like hiking.