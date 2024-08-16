Save up to AU$300 on a Samsung Galaxy S24 device thanks to these ripper Afterpay Day deals

The latest Afterpay Day sales event is in full swing, and we've spotted a number of excellent discounts from Australia's leading retailers so far. Case in point, JB Hi-Fi has slashed the price of Samsung's Galaxy S24 devices by up to AU$300, which is darn good if you ask us.

Right now, you can pick up Samsung's flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra from just AU$2,187 AU$1,887 for the 256GB model in a variety of colours. Alternatively, you can pick up the 512GB model for AU$2,387 AU$2,087 or the 1TB model for AU$2,787 AU$2,487.

Boasting a 200MP camera, the Galaxy S24 offers the best photography on any Samsung handset. It's also powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and sports a massive 5,000mAh battery for excellent battery life.

In addition to the Galaxy S24 Ultra, JB Hi-Fi has also slashed AU$200 from the price of the regular Galaxy S24 smartphone. That means the 256GB model is now priced at AU$1,387 AU$1,187, while the 512GB variant now costs AU$1,587 AU$1,387.

Although the Samsung Galaxy S24's 50MP camera and Exynos 2400 processor are less mighty than on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, the handset still boasts the same Galaxy AI functionality as its big brother, which is impressive.