Run, don't walk! Save up to 50% in the Allbirds running shoe sale — 5 styles I'd buy now

What better way to upgrade your spring wardrobe than an Allbirds running shoe sale? The apparel company, dedicated to using recycled and natural materials, has a sale on hugely popular models. If you're looking for a sustainable pair of running shoes that don't cost the earth, then you're in the right place.

For example, you can save 40% on some styles of Allbirds running shoes for a limited time, and some models even come in at 50% less. But we expect these sales to be hugely popular, and stock might go fast. To help you out, we've scoured running shoe deals and rounded up our favorites. Here they are.

Best Allbirds deals

Women's Tree Flyer 2 running shoe: <a href="https://allbirds.pxf.io/c/221109/1080122/13831?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.allbirds.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-tree-flyers-thunder-purple" data-link-merchant="allbirds.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $160 now $96 @ Allbirds

Propel yourself into spring with the Tree Flyer shoe now down to $96. Seriously springy and sustainable, the shoe is best for running, fitness classes and home gym workouts, and has increased support, stability and grip. Check out our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/allbirds-tree-flyer-2" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="allbirds.com"">Allbirds Tree Flyer 2 review for our editors' verdict.

Women's Trail Runner SWT running shoe: <a href="https://allbirds.pxf.io/c/221109/1080122/13831?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.allbirds.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-trail-runners-swt-honey-rust" data-link-merchant="allbirds.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $140 now $119 @ Allbirds

If you like to take your runs to the trails, the super grippy trail runner SWT will act like claws to keep you on track. The tear-resistant ripstop mudguards protect feet from tricky terrain while the snug collar keeps debris out.

Men’s Wool Runner: <a href="https://allbirds.pxf.io/c/221109/1080122/13831?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.allbirds.com%2Fproducts%2Fmens-wool-runner-2-rich-earth" data-link-merchant="allbirds.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $110 now $55 @ Allbirds

Take 50% off for a limited time during the final sale. There are only a few colors and sizes left, but you won't regret it thanks to the enhanced comfort and 14% more foam underfoot.

Men’s Wool Runner Mizzles: <a href="https://allbirds.pxf.io/c/221109/1080122/13831?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.allbirds.com%2Fproducts%2Fmens-wool-runner-mizzles-thrive-teal" data-link-merchant="allbirds.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $125 now $62 @ Allbirds

For larger size options of the Wool Runner Mizzles, you can grab 50% discounts in different colors. We love that the laces are made from recycled plastic water bottles, and the grippy bottoms prevent slipping and sliding on a wet sidewalk.

Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAllbirds-Everyday-Sneakers-Washable-Materials%2Fdp%2FB0CJ487JQJ%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="allbirds.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$98 @ Amazon