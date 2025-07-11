Prime Day ends soon — don’t miss the chance to pick up the Allbirds Tree Dasher 2 sneakers for under $70

The Allbirds Tree Dasher 2 are sustainable sneakers that look great and are comfortable for long days on your feet, and they can even handle the occasional 10K run in my experience.

Right now you can get one color of the Allbirds Tree Dasher 2 for $67 in the Amazon Prime Day sales, with other colors reduced to $92. With Prime Day ending tonight, this might be your last chance to snag the 50% saving on the shoes.

Allbirds Tree Dasher 2: was $135 now $67 at Amazon The eco-friendly Allbirds Tree Dasher 2 are available for just $67 in the Prime Day sale if you opt for the Indigo color of the women’s shoe. If that’s not to your taste, there are white and grey options reduced to $92 for both the men’s and women’s shoes. The Tree Dasher 2 is a comfortable shoe that uses sustainable materials, and works well for casual jogs as well as long days of walking or standing.

I review running shoes and that’s how I tested the Allbirds Tree Dasher 2 when it first came out, doing several runs at various paces in it.

While it’s not the best running shoe I’ve tested, it did a good job as a comfortable cushioned option for those who want a sustainable shoe — running shoes are notoriously not great for the environment, given how quickly they can end up getting used up and discarded.

The Tree Dasher 2 is not just a running shoe, and actually works better for casual use and walking in my opinion. It’s stylish and comfortable, and ideal for traveling thanks to the fact you can do the occasional run in it if the mood strikes you while away.

It has a breathable knit upper made from TENCEL, a eucalyptus tree fibre and laces made from recycled plastic bottles. The Sweetfoam midsole is made from sugar cane and provides enough cushioning and a little bounce for runs.

The natural rubber used for the outsole is certified by the FSC (Forest Stewardship Council), ensuring that the Tree Dasher 2 lives up to its eco-friendly billing from top to bottom.

If you miss out on this deal in the Prime Day sales you can also get some colors of the Tree Dasher 2 for $94 directly at Allbirds, which is still a great price for the shoe.

