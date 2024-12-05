Ring video doorbells are 40% off on Amazon — protect your holiday packages with these 5 deals
These Ring video doorbells also happen to be Black Friday cheap
The holiday season is officially here — and if you're like me, you probably do most of your gift shopping online. However, with porch pirates on the loose and the classic holiday package mix ups, there's always some uncertainty as to whether a package will actually show up on your doorstep.
That's where Ring comes into play. Ring makes some of the best video doorbells we've tested — and the latest versions just so happen to be 40% off on Amazon. The all-new Ring Battery Doorbell is now just $59, while the Ring Battery Doorbell with Ring Indoor Cam is only $79 — both of which also happen to be Black Friday cheap.
Whether you're hoping to keep tabs on holiday package deliveries or you just need a great gift for a friend or loved one, Ring has holiday deals that you won't want to miss. Keep scrolling to check them out!
Ring Video Doorbell deals
At just $59, the best value Ring Video Doorbell got even better. The newest of Ring's doorbells has head-to-toe video and package detection. You can't replace its battery, but it's a fantastic option at this price.
Ring's newest video doorbell is bundles with a Ring Indoor Cam for $40 less than if you were to buy them seperately. It can be wired or run on battery power, has head-to-toe video, and is the least expensive of Ring's video doorbells that can let you know if there's a package at your door. Unlike pricier models, though, it lacks a removable battery.
This bundle saves you $70 on the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus, and throws in the Amazon Echo Show 5 for free. The Echo Show 5 is on our list of the best smart displays, and gives you a live view from your video doorbell or security camera. It also makes for a great bedside companion.
This deal gets you the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus along with the Ring Stick Up Cam Battery, so you can see who's at your door, as well as elsewhere around your house. This model has package detection and head to toe video; the biggest difference between it and the Ring Video Doorbell is that this version has a removable battery, which makes it more useful for those who don't — or can't — run if off power from your house.
This deal gets you Ring's best all-around video doorbell, along with a quality spotlight camera for $40 less than if you were to purchase them separately. Note that this deal is for the battery-powered version of the Spotlight Cam Plus, not the hardwired version.
