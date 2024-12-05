Ring video doorbells are 40% off on Amazon — protect your holiday packages with these 5 deals

The holiday season is officially here — and if you're like me, you probably do most of your gift shopping online. However, with porch pirates on the loose and the classic holiday package mix ups, there's always some uncertainty as to whether a package will actually show up on your doorstep.

That's where Ring comes into play. Ring makes some of the best video doorbells we've tested — and the latest versions just so happen to be 40% off on Amazon. The all-new Ring Battery Doorbell is now just $59, while the Ring Battery Doorbell with Ring Indoor Cam is only $79 — both of which also happen to be Black Friday cheap.

Whether you're hoping to keep tabs on holiday package deliveries or you just need a great gift for a friend or loved one, Ring has holiday deals that you won't want to miss. Keep scrolling to check them out!

Ring Video Doorbell deals

Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99 now $59 at Amazon At just $59, the best value Ring Video Doorbell got even better. The newest of Ring's doorbells has head-to-toe video and package detection. You can't replace its battery, but it's a fantastic option at this price.