Our favorite smart scale is 20% off in huge Withings sale

Everyone's waiting for Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days to kick off next month, but I've spotted an epic sale you don't have to wait for.

Through September 22, Withings is taking 20% off sitewide during the Withings Private Sale. The sale is for members only, but it's free to sign up via the Withings website. Withings makes some of our favorite smart scales and smartwatches, many of which are discounted during this week's sale. Below I've picked up some of my favorite deals starting from just $79.

Best Withings deals

Withings BPM Connect: was $99 now $79 @ Withings

Thanks to its portable design and rechargeable batteries, the Withings BPM connect can be taken anywhere to check your blood pressure. There's also a digital display that will show you the results when you don't have your phone connected to it.

Body Smart Scale: was $99 now $79 @ Withings

The Body Smart is the best smart scale we've tested. In fact, we called it one of the highest-spec smart scales you can get for under $100. (Even less now that it's on sale). It can read your visceral fat index, body composition, and even hydration level metrics. In our Withings Body Smart review we called it a dependable scale with one of the best health apps we've used.

ScanWatch 2: was $349 now $279 @ Withings

The Withings ScanWatch 2 looks like a regular wristwatch, but has a small LED display for viewing your daily stats. It's packed with features including heart rate monitoring, ECG, sleep tracking, and more. All data syncs to the Withings app for easy analysis. It doesn't pack a bright colorful display nor does it have built-in GPS, but that means its battery can last up to a month in between charges.