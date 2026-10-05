October Prime Day BS detector — 15 deals actually worth it from Apple, Shark and more

Prime Big Deal Days is about to start. There are a lot of deals to get through — and there are just as many awful deals as there are great ones.

Luckily, I'm here to sort the good deals from the bad. I've spent the last five years tracking Amazon price drops, and I'll let you know whether Amazon's October Prime Day offerings this year are worth buying or leaving on the "skip" pile.

One deal I can heartily recommend is the Blink Video Doorbell 2K+ for $40. Not only is it the best value option on our list of the best video doorbells, it's currently selling for its lowest price ever, according to price history data on Camelcamelcamel.

Keep scrolling to see all the Amazon deals you should actually buy this Prime Day. Plus, don't forget to sign up for an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of the savings.

My Favorite Deals

Lego Botanicals Daisies: was $14 now $9 at Amazon One of the most beautiful Lego sets is also the most affordable. These Lego daisies are on sale for their lowest price ever at $9, and they're a great way to kickstart your Lego Botanicals collection. Read more Read less ▼

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $39 now $15 at Amazon Don't have a 4K TV? This deal is a great buy, since it'll freshen up your existing smart or dumb TV with HD streaming for a great price. It's also easier to set up than ever before, because it draws power straight from your TV. Read more Read less ▼

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Yeti Rambler Straw Mug (42 oz): was $45 now $31 at Amazon I use a Yeti mug similar to this every day and I can't recommend it enough. The large capacity is extremely useful since I don't need to keep refilling it, and the large handle makes it easy to hold and drink from. Read more Read less ▼

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Blink Battery Doorbell 2K+: was $119 now $40 at Amazon I don't think you should buy a Ring doorbell this Prime Day — I'd pick up this one from Blink. We rank it as one of the best video doorbells, and it's our top pick for shoppers on a bugdet. It offers sharp video quality and plenty of useful bonus features. Read more Read less ▼

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Save 53% Amazon Fire HD 10 (4GB version): was $154 now $72 at Amazon The cheapest iPad now costs $449 at base price. If you're just streaming videos and browsing the web, you don't need to fork out so much for a tablet. The Fire HD 10 is an affordable, easy way to access your favorite content on the go, and it's a steal with 50% off. Read more Read less ▼

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Beats Solo 4: was $199 now $99 at Amazon $99 for a pair of Beats? Yes please. We thought these were great value at full price in our Beats Solo 4 review and now you can get them for half as much! While they lack active noise cancelation, pretty much everything else about them is great — especially the high-res playback and 50 hour battery life. Note: The lowest price ever for these headphones is $97, but $99 is a great deal. Read more Read less ▼

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Amazon Echo Show 11: was $249 now $149 at Amazon The Echo Show 11 is capable of a lot. Its large 11-inch display, powerful speakers and 13MP auto-framing camera makes it like a smart home hub, a TV and an easy way to connect with friends and family all in one. Read more Read less ▼

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

JBL Charge 6: was $199 now $149 at Amazon We called this "one of the best speakers under $200" in our JBL Charge 6 review. It deserves a ton of props for its 45-watt audio, 28-hour battery life and IP68 durability rating. And as a bonus, you can use it as a powerbank to charge up your phone in a pinch if you're out and about. Read more Read less ▼

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Beats Studio Pro: was $299 now $149 at Amazon Our Streaming Writer, Alix Blackburn, swears by these headphones. She wrote: "I’ve used the Beats Studio Pro for years, and they’re the one piece of tech I genuinely rely on daily. The noise canceling creates instant calm in busy spaces, while the sound is rich and immersive without feeling overwhelming." You can't get a much better testimonial than that! While we considered them to be outclassed at their MSRP of $349, they're some of the best headphones you can get now for the price of $149. Read more Read less ▼

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

De'Longhi Dedica Maestro Espresso Machine: was $349 now $199 at Amazon Want better coffee on a budget? Now with $150 off, the De'Longhi Dedica Maestro Espresso Machine is compact, relatively affordable and easy to use. There are three termperature settings, a 15 bar professional pump, and a commercial-style steam wand. Read more Read less ▼

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Save 35% Shark FlexStyle: was $382 now $249 at Amazon The Shark FlexStyle is beloved by the Tom's Guide team, especially our deals editor Olivia Halevy. She says it's lowered her blow-drying/styling time from an hour to just 20 minutes — that's a lot of time to get back in the mornings! Note: this has sold for $246 in the past, but today's deal is very close to the lowest ever price. Read more Read less ▼

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Blueair Blue Signature Air Purifier: was $449 now $337 at Amazon The Blueair Blue Signature air purifier was a clear winner in our tests. If you have problems with dust, smoke or pollen in your living space, this air purifier will be a huge relief thanks to this highly efficient device. As a bonus, the flat top makes it easy to incorporate into your living space — you could even use it as a coffee table. Read more Read less ▼

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

TCL 85" QM6K 4K Mini-LED TV: was $1,097 now $897 at Amazon Want a massive TV? The TCL QM6K is an affordable option with solid performance. It includes beautiful quantum-dot color, a bright Mini-LED panel and support for Google TV and Dolby Vision. That's great for a TV at this price point. Read more Read less ▼

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)