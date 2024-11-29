Game on! Grab the Nintendo Switch Lite for just $180 this Black Friday

As the weekend creeps up on us, Black Friday deals have reached their peak. We've seen some killer deals on the PS5 and its games, and epic deals on Nintendo Switch games. And if you've been thinking of picking up a Switch to gift this holiday season — or for yourself even — I've found a fantastic deal for you. You can grab the Nintendo Switch Lite for just $180 at Walmart right now.

The Switch Lite is one of our favorite handheld consoles here at Tom's Guide as we've raved about how great it is for travel. Generally, you can find it for $199 but this Black Friday, you can save nearly $20. Who could say no to that?

Nintendo Switch Lite: was $199 now $180 at Walmart The Nintendo Switch Lite is smaller and lighter than the traditional Switch which makes it even more portable. We love the Switch Lite's gorgeous, comfortable design, good battery life, and stellar game library. It's available in an array of fun colors too: coral, yellow, turquoise, gray and blue.

In our Nintendo Switch Lite review, we gave it 4 stars and praised it for its wonderful, comfortable design and vast game library. It concentrates on the portability that users loved about the first version, but makes it even easier to take on the road. The reduced size makes it perfect for traveling with, and the battery life is long enough to occupy you for even long trips. Plus it has access to what’s already one of the best game libraries of all time, complete with essentials like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as well as tons of third-party ports, indie games and retro titles.

Bonus Nintendo Switch Online Nintendo Switch Lite (Hyrule Edition): $209 at Best Buy This deal (Hy)rules! Released to celebrate the launch of the latest Legend of Zelda adventure, the Nintendo Switch Lite (Hyrule Edition) is the same great handheld device with a stunning hold makeover. Also sporting the series iconic insignia on the back, it's the perfect Switch console to showcase your love of Zelda.

We also found that games look a bit more immersive on the Switch Lite, due to the thinner bezels and uniform chassis that doesn’t distract from what’s on screen. And touch controls work just as well as they do on the original model! The Switch Lite is rated for 3 to 7 hours of battery life — a little better than the OG Switch. All these features just for $180 at Walmart? Sign me up!

If you're looking for Black Friday deals, make sure you check out our Black Friday deals live blog where we cover the best deals — from laptops and TVs to cameras and audio gear.