Ninja air fryers, blenders and grills are all on major sale now — 13 deals I’m adding to my cart

Ninja appliances are some of the most sought-after kitchen products on the market thanks to their affordability, versatility and high-quality. From air fryers to blenders (and everything in between), the brand also happens to make some of the best kitchen appliances we've ever tested — many of which are currently sporting epic discounts at Ninja.
For instance, I've been using the 8-in-1 Ninja Flip Toaster Oven & Air Fryer for a few months now, and I've found it to be extremely versatile and useful in the kitchen. Plus, you can't beat the fact that it's now $50 off. If you're looking for something you can use outdoors this spring, I recommend the Ninja Woodfire Pizza Oven, which received 4.5 stars in our Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Oven review — and it's now $100 off.
For these and many more great deals from Ninja, keep scrolling to check out my 13 favorite kitchen appliances from the sale.
This blender is one of the best Nutribullet alternatives you can get, especially at this price. Enjoy shakes and smoothies with the compact personal blender that is also perfect for food prep and blending frozen ingredients. After blending, you can also take the single-serve cup along with you on the go.
Be it daily smoothies or making ice cream, this blender can tackle it all, at the touch of a button. Also featured on our best blenders guide, this comes with 3 preset Auto-iQ programs that creates smoothies, frozen drinks, and ice cream, and its powerful blades can crush ice in no time. What’s more, it has an XL (72-oz.) capacity jug which is ideal for the entire household or making batches. This is a great deal if you want an easy-to-use blender, with professional results.
Designed to de-clutter your kitchen, this multi-cooker is a tour-de-force when it comes to versatility. It has: slow cook, saute, braise, white rice, brown rice, oats, and pasta settings, eradicating the need for separate appliances.
A slight upgrade from the impressive Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1, which secured the top spot in our best air fryers guide, this XL is 1.5-quart bigger and has two more cooking functions; Max Crisp and Bake. If you're looking for a larger air fryer that'll cook you up crispy snacks and full meals, you'll struggle to find something as good as this one.
Save $20 right now on the Ninja Thirsti, which makes it a breeze to whip up flavored still and sparkling drinks at home. You can personalize the fizz, flavor and drink size, and it comes with a CO2 cylinder and variety of flavored water drops.
In our Ninja Foodi DualZone Air Fryer review, we rated this Ninja air fryer four-and-a-half stars for the way it totally transforms cooking. DualZone means that if you don't want to use the 7-quart basket, you can turn it into two individual 3.5-quart ones and double up what you cook. Each zone benefits from different cooking temperatures and times making it a great pick for larger families.
I've been using the Ninja Flip for a few months now and I can tell you that it is a total cooking game changer. It has 8 functions in one convenient and versatile machine: air fry, roast, bake, toast, and more. I've been able to use it for pretty much everything including toasting toast, baking chicken, roasting vegetable and more. One of my favorite things about it is the fact that when you're not using it, you can flip it up and away, which will give you 50% more counter space back.
The Ninja 6-in-1 indoor air frying grill is the ultimate small appliance for your home because it combines the functions of an air fryer, grill, oven and more. It's also super easy to clean thanks to its ceramic-coated grills. The appliance has an updated, sleek design with the same functions and benefits as its previous model.
The Ninja Creami is the brand's very own 7-in-1 ice cream maker (yum) and when we reviewed it, we said it "makes it so easy to make ice cream, it's dangerous". And now, for a dangerously low price, you can get your hands on one. It might not be the weather for ice cream yet, but make the saving now and by summer you'll be feeling pretty pleased with yourself.
Versatility is at the core of this system that includes an espresso machine, drip brewer, and a Nespresso machine all in one. You'll also be able to create coffeehouse drinks with the built-in, fold-away frother.
The Ninja DoubleStack XL Air Fryer offers a whopping 10-quart capacity without taking up too much counter space. How? Well, Ninja's been pretty clever with this one and stacked the drawers on top of each other. It's the perfect solution when you're lacking space, while still managing to cook up to 4 foods at once.
If you’re a fan of cooking outdoors, this is the deal for you. This outdoor pizza oven offers 8 functions, including pizza, max roast, specialty roast and smoker amongst others, so it’s by no means limited to just pizza. Powered by electricity, it can reach up to 700°F, plus there’s the option to add wood pellets if you want smoked food too. The capacity can hold a 12 lb turkey or a 12-inch pizza, which is generous enough.
Ninja doesn't call this set non-stick — it's called Ninja's NeverStick cookware set because it will literally never stick. I can attest to this as I've been using the set for a few months now and it can cook just about anything from eggs and vegetables to meat without sticking. Now with $30 off, you can secure 6 pots and pans each with their own lid, as well as an extra fry pan that can handle oven and broiler temps of 660°F.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom's Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com.
