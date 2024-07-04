Nike 4th of July sale — 11 deals I’d shop on sneakers, apparel and more from $8

Nike might be one of the most easily recognizable brands in the world. Its iconic "Swoosh" logo can be found on everything from the best running shoes to our favorite workout shorts.

With that reputation comes some steep pricing, but Nike's 4th of July sale is now live with plenty of deals on the iconic brand's best products. Whether it's up to 45% off a pair of Nike Air Max 97s, over 40% off Air Max 2017s, or a new Nike sports bra for under $50, we've got you covered across men's and women's deals.

So, without further ado, here are the best deals I've found at Nike this July 4. You can save an additional 20% on many of the offers here, too — just register for a Member account (it's free to join) and use discount code "FLASH20" on eligible merchandise. (For more ways to save, check out this week's best Nike promo codes and the best 4th of July sales live now).

Best 4th of July Nike sales

Nike One Dri-Fit Shorts (Women): was $45 now $22 @ Nike

Silky-smooth shorts ideal for outdoor workouts, gym sessions, or just those lazy days in the sun, this deal can net you some excellent sweat-wicking shorts at a steep discount. Note: Nike Members can use "FLASH20" at checkout to get this price.

Air Jordan Wordmark Shirt: was $60 now $31 @ Nike

This simple, yet sleek shirt will quickly become a staple in your wardrobe. It's made with heavyweight cotton and adorned with an embroidered Air Jordan logo, so it'll feel incredibly comfortable while looking like a premium shirt. This mesmerizing green color is the most discounted, but if it's not your color, you can snag an off-white or black shirt instead. Note: Nike Members can use "FLASH20" at checkout to get this price.

Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Joggers (Women): was $70 now $35 @ Nike

These comfortable joggers come in a variety of colors (including a very bright pink) but these white options are comfortable and easy to pair with outfits (and the sneakers on this list). Note: Nike Members can use "FLASH20" at checkout to get this price.

Nike Hike Fanny Pack (Women): was $52 now $37 @ Nike

Need somewhere to hold your keys, phone, and essentials when you head to the gym? This 4L fanny pack is just the ticket, with a shoulder loop option and plenty of space inside.

Nike Zenvy Strappy Sports Bra (Women): was $55 now $46 @ Nike

Ideal for wearing any time of day or to the gym, this V-neck sports bra is made of sweat-wicking fabrics to keep you cool. It's also got an elegant multi-strap design to offer plenty of support.

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Joggers (Mens): was $125 now $56 @ Nike

These comfortable joggers will keep you warm on your way to the gym, but the Khaki option here looks like it could be ideal for running errands, too. Note: Nike Members can use "FLASH20" at checkout to get this price.

Air Jordan 1 Mid (Mens): was $125 now $60 @ Nike

Some of my personal favorites (I have a pair), the Mid version of the Air Jordan 1s are comfortable and classy, with colors to match just about any outfit. Note: Nike Members can use "FLASH20" at checkout to get this price.

Nike Dunk Retro (Mens): was $115 now $73 @ Nike

These low-profile Dunks have a slick red and white colorway that's just eye-catching enough without feeling ostentatious, with a classic retro silhouette. Note: Nike Members can use "FLASH20" at checkout to get this price.

Nike Dunk Low (Women): was $130 now $78 @ Nike

Looking like they've stepped right off the court, these Dunk Lows come with a nice off-white/lilac combo and vintage vibes.

Nike Air Max 97 (Mens): was $175 now $103 @ Nike

Inspired by Japanese Bullet Trains, the curved ripples of the Air Max 97 are eye-catching in whichever color you opt for, but these shoes are also incredibly comfortable and pair nicely with just about anything. Note: Nike Members can use "FLASH20" at checkout to get this price.