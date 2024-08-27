Mega Brooks running shoe sale — 11 deals for every runner from $79

As the sweltering summer heat finally begins to wane, you might be ready to put more mileage on your restless legs. Well, we have good news to share. Brooks' website is brimming with best-selling sneakers with plenty of highly rated kicks on sale for less than $100. (Be warned: the most popular sizes and colors are selling out like wildfire, so don't sit on your hands too long).

Brooks' current sale is chock full of quality running gear, offering up to 50% off a variety of running shoes including the Hyperion Elite 3, Catamount 2, Revel 6, and more from their robust roster of outdoor gear.

Ready to rock your socks off? Here are 11 running shoe deals to replace your old mud-jumpers. Looking for more deals? Check out the best Labor Day sales to shop now.

Brooks shoe deals for men

Brooks Ghost 15: was $140 now $99 @ Brooks

Brooks’ ever-popular Ghost 15 is just 99 bucks right now. These perfectly balanced road running shoes have just the right amount of cushion to keep you comfy when you’re on the move. The breathable upper fits like a glove, and at just 10.1 ounces per shoe, they might be the perfect phantasm for your feet. Note: The women’s version of this sneaker is available for the same price.

Brooks Beast GTS 23: was $160 now $119 @ Brooks

Want a road-running shoe that was built like a burly beast? Your hunt is over with the Beast GTS 23, which gives you an ultra-wide base, tons of padding under the heel, and stability up the wazoo. Nitrogen-infused DNA Loft v3 cushioning is there to absorb impacts, and Brooks’ innovative GuideRails system supports your body’s natural range of motion. The stretchable upper will keep your toes snug as a bug in a rug.

Brooks Caldera 6: was $150 now $99 @ Brooks

Trail running is especially tough on your feet, but the Brooks Caldera 6 trail running shoes can handle the extra abuse thanks to nitrogen-infused cushioning; protective TPU toe caps; a secure mesh upper; and a beefy 26mm heel stack. The wide base allows for stable landings — even on uneven terrain — and TrailTrack rubber outsoles to keep slippery surfaces from slowing you down.

Brooks Glycerin 20: was $160 now $99 @ Brooks

The Glycerin 20 running shoes feature a classic style, 10mm drop, and nitrogen-infused DNA Loft v3 technology for optimized cushioning and ultra-responsive movements. The air mesh upper offers a secure-yet-breathable fit, and the redesigned midsole is equipped with a wider platform to enable easier transitions. Note: The women’s version of this sneaker is available for the same price.

Brooks Hyperion Elite 3: was $250 now $179 @ Brooks

In the market for a new road-racing shoe? The Brooks Hyperion Elite features a carbon plate to propel you forward with every stride, with an 8mm midsole drop to provide plenty of cushioning underfoot. If you demand a lot from your running shoes, these ones are well worthy of your consideration.

Brooks shoe deals for women

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22: was $140 now $79 @ Brooks

This is last season's model, but it's still hot to trot. These shoes remain a great option for road runners offering a smooth, supportive and stable ride. This is thanks to the GuideRail technology, which is meant to act like bumpers on a bowling alley, providing a stable platform for your feet that'll get your heart pumping in no time.

Brooks Hyperion Max: was $170 now $109 @ Brooks

Need an advanced running shoe to match your fleet feet? The Hyperion Max is more than just a flashy name, featuring that signature nitrogen-infused midsole to absorb the toughest of impacts when those miles start to add up. Rapid Roll technology is also there to propel you into effortlessly zippy transitions that’ll leave most running shoes in the dust.

Brooks Ariel GTS 23: was $160 now $119 @ Brooks

Want a walking shoe that offers excellent stability in a lightweight package? The Ariel GTS 23 starts with a super-stable base underfoot, utilizing Brooks’ GuideRails infrastructure to keep you in motion without slowing you down. 3D Fit Print technology on the upper gives you a stretchably snug fit that’ll make you feel lighter than air.

Brooks Levitate Stealthfit 6: was $150 now $119 @ Brooks

These energizing kicks give you a little extra boost with every step, thanks to Brooks’ updated midsole tech, which is ten percent lighter than previous models. You can also expect smooth heel-to-toe transitions thanks to the wider midfoot area, and plenty of bouncy cushion underfoot. Note: the men's version of this shoe is on sale for the same price.

Brooks Revel 6: was $100 now $79 @ Brooks

If you're just dipping your toes into the world of running and don't want to break the bank, this is the shoe for you. The Revel 6 provides a springy, comfortable feel on the road thanks to its added cushioning. The shoe's arrow-point pattern in the outsole also lets your foot move quickly from heel to toe. Bonus: with over a dozen color schemes available (depending on the size), you're bound to find one to suit your style.