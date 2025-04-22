Massive On running shoe sale — my top deals for your spring training
Save 40% off these On running shoes
There are a lot of avid runners here at Tom's Guide and when it comes to our favorite running shoes, On sneakers are always part of the conversation. One of the best ways to save money with this brand is by purchasing last season's models.
For example, right now last-season On sneakers are up to 40% off with prices from $60. Whether you're looking for an everyday sneaker or a new pair of trainers for your next 10K, there's likely an On shoe on sale for you. Keep scrolling to see 11 of my favorite deals right now. Note: These deals are for On members only, but it’s free to sign up via this link.
Men's
If you love a responsive shoe that gives back as much energy as you put in, you’ll love the Cloudgo. With CloudTec cushioning, a TPU Speedboard, Helion superfoam, and lightweight materials throughout, the Cloudgo offers fantastic energy return, stability, and overall comfort during runs. The women’s Cloudgo shoe is on sale as well.
With CloudTec cushioning residing in ultralight Zero-Gravity foam, you’ll experience soft landings and plenty of bounce with these running shoes. Then, a mesh upper keeps things breezy inside, while the shoe’s soft-touch tongue and cradle-shaped construction exudes comfort. Shop the women’s Cloudrunner on sale for $90, too.
With a sleek, streamlined look, these shoes can easily be worn throughout the day, supporting you with less intensive work tasks and during your nightly run. The upper and tongue are made with mesh fabric for breathability and comfortable stretch, while an adapted Speedboard and CloudTec cushioning in Zero-Gravity foam work to support your foot.
The Cloudultra 2 is made for the trails, with a knitted sock-like upper to keep dirt out, Helion superfoam to keep you light even on the toughest trails, and a Missiongrip outsole paired with a unique stud layout to increase both durability and stability, whether you’re running on the road or up a mountain. You can also find the women’s Cloudultra 2 discounted.
Women's
These shoes make it easy to feel light on your feet while running, thanks to three-layer mesh, star lacing to help hold your foot in, CloudTec cushioning, and a responsive Speedboard. In addition to being a great shoe for running, the Cloud X 3 works well for high-intensity standing workouts. The men’s version of this shoe is also on sale for $105.
If you love the feeling of a running shoe hugging your foot in plushness, On’s Cloudflyer 4 might be the perfect shoe for you. It features the brand’s plushest tongue ever, Zero-Gravity foam, and bigger dual-density CloudTec cushioning—all designed to give runners an incredibly comfortable ride. The men’s Cloudflyer 4 is slashed to $100, too.
For those who do a lot of walking, either in your day job or as a leisurely after-work activity, the Cloudrift is an ideal shoe. Its supportive CloudTec cushioning is primarily focused in the heel, keeping the forefoot slim and subtle. It’s also fitted with a custom 2/3 Speedboard for support and a breathable mesh upper. You can shop the discounted Cloudrift shoe for men at $105 as well.
This is one of On’s most popular running shoes, fitted with double CloudTec cushioning, a Helion superfoam midsole, and an updated Speedboard designed to power forward rolling—all of which results in fantastic energy return. Shop the Cloudstratus 3 on sale for men, too.
The Cloudeclipse is one of our favorite sneakers for training runs. It’s more comfortable than other shoes and the CloudTec Phase rocker design gives it a smoother ride when running at any pace. It’s also pretty versatile — I was able to do faster runs in the shoe as well as easy and long runs, with the Speedboard in the shoe combining with the soft Helion foam to deliver both comfort and speed. Both the women’s and men’s Cloudeclipse are included in the sale in three colors, with a wide range of sizes still available.
