Massive On running shoe sale — my top deals for your spring training

There are a lot of avid runners here at Tom's Guide and when it comes to our favorite running shoes, On sneakers are always part of the conversation. One of the best ways to save money with this brand is by purchasing last season's models.

For example, right now last-season On sneakers are up to 40% off with prices from $60. Whether you're looking for an everyday sneaker or a new pair of trainers for your next 10K, there's likely an On shoe on sale for you. Keep scrolling to see 11 of my favorite deals right now. Note: These deals are for On members only, but it’s free to sign up via this link.

Men's

On Cloudgo (Men’s): was $150 now $90 at on.com If you love a responsive shoe that gives back as much energy as you put in, you’ll love the Cloudgo. With CloudTec cushioning, a TPU Speedboard, Helion superfoam, and lightweight materials throughout, the Cloudgo offers fantastic energy return, stability, and overall comfort during runs. The women’s Cloudgo shoe is on sale as well.

On Cloud 5 Push (Men’s): was $140 now $100 at on.com With a sleek, streamlined look, these shoes can easily be worn throughout the day, supporting you with less intensive work tasks and during your nightly run. The upper and tongue are made with mesh fabric for breathability and comfortable stretch, while an adapted Speedboard and CloudTec cushioning in Zero-Gravity foam work to support your foot.

On Cloudultra 2 (Men’s): was $180 now $125 at on.com The Cloudultra 2 is made for the trails, with a knitted sock-like upper to keep dirt out, Helion superfoam to keep you light even on the toughest trails, and a Missiongrip outsole paired with a unique stud layout to increase both durability and stability, whether you’re running on the road or up a mountain. You can also find the women’s Cloudultra 2 discounted.

Women's

On Cloudrift (Women’s): was $140 now $100 at on.com For those who do a lot of walking, either in your day job or as a leisurely after-work activity, the Cloudrift is an ideal shoe. Its supportive CloudTec cushioning is primarily focused in the heel, keeping the forefoot slim and subtle. It’s also fitted with a custom 2/3 Speedboard for support and a breathable mesh upper. You can shop the discounted Cloudrift shoe for men at $105 as well.