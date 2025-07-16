Amazon drops Crocs deals from $14 — 15 deals I’d add to my cart on clogs, sandals and more
These Crocs deals are crazy cheap
Haven’t scored a Crocs deal yet? Now’s your chance. There’s no better summer footwear than Crocs, and right now, Amazon is discounting a ton of popular pairs.
For starters, you can get the Crocs Classic Sandal on sale from $14 at Amazon. These are super comfortable for walking on the beach, running errands and everything in between, and come in tie-dye patterns that are perfect for summer.
Plus, you can get the ever-popular Crocs Classic Clog on sale from $39 at Amazon.
Note that prices vary based on your choices of size and color. To find the best deals, you’ll need to check out the different color options in your size. For more savings, see our Amazon promo codes coverage, and see the Yeti deals I’d shop from $15 at Amazon.
Best Crocs Deals
Score these Crocs sandals on sale from $14. They're styled with a mix of bold block colors and tie-dye straps, alongside Crocs' signature support and comfort. Some colors even come with a matching Jibbitz charm.
Stay cozy and comfortable with these lined Crocs. They have a Ralen-lined interior to snuggle your feet. Like most Crocs, the exterior is made of lightweight Croslite foam and they have ventilation holes that can be used to add Jibbitz charms.
This flip flop sandal is ideal for daily wear or on the beach. The Kadee II Flip Flops have a new thinner strap, making them stylish and versatile enough to wear with any outfit. They also offer lightweight cushioning and “360-degree” comfort.
The Crocs Via Flip Flops are a perfect summer companion. These have a thick V-shaped strap, giving a sporty, casual look. Slip them on and step out in a flash!
I'm in love with the color options these Crocs Crush Slide Wedge Sandals come in. Their platform soles give extra height, but they're still comfortable to walk in thanks to their lightweight, cushioned design.
You can score a saving on the centerpiece of the Crocs Via line, the Via Clogs! Like normal Crocs, these are lightweight, comfortable and durable, but have an extra twist of style with a wave pattern upper.
Take on the world (and the beach) with these Crocs All-Terrain Flip Flops! These have outsoles with extra traction to keep you from slipping, and they also provide extra support.
The Crocs Classic Bae Clog certainly makes a statement. This clog has a contoured platform sole paired with the classic Crocs upper. Add Jibbitz charms for even more flair!
These Crocs Classic Clogs have a twist — they come in a selection of fun colors and have a translucent panel at the top for contrast. So if you miss the jelly shoes that were popular in the 90s, make sure to snap this deal up.
These super-comfy wedges give you some extra height to elevate your style! The Getaway flip flops also come in a bunch of fun colors, so you could even get a few pairs to match up with all your favorite outfits.
The Classic Crocs Clog is lightweight, offers Crocs' iconic comfort and has plenty of ventilation to keep your feet nice and breezy. They come in men's and women's sizes and boast a variety of colors to choose from.
Get these Crocs Classic Margaritaville Clogs on sale from $39 in certain sizes. They feature a lime green marbled color scheme with a blue glitter heel strap. Plus, they come with a themed Jibbitz charms including a functioning bottle opener.
Crocs have officially entered the sneaker game with these On The Clock Work shoes. Made with a breathable upper, these shoes are slip resistant and durable. Plus, they feature a familiar LiteRide footbed that cushions your feet.
The Crocs Echo are a pair of athletic Crocs shoes. Made of Croslite foam, they feature a LiteRide footbed and have 1.5-inch heels. These shoes are lightweight, easy to clean and quick to dry, too.
The Crocs Echo Storm are on sale for a discount right now. These have soft LiteRide foam on board, and pull-on tabs to easily slip them onto your feet. Their outsoles also improve traction to keep you steady.
