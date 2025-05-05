Massive running shoe sale from Hoka, New Balance, Nike and more — 25 deals I’d shop now from $30

With spring in full swing, outdoor runs are back on the daily agenda. Therefore, it's time to ditch those old, tired and smelly sneakers and opt for a sparking new pair. The good news is, there's plenty of high-quality sneaker options on the market that won't break the bank.

Right now, we're seeing huge discounts on some of the best running shoes we've tested. A few of our favorite deals come courtesy of top brands like Hoka, Asics, New Balance, Adidas and more. Plus, with deals starting at just $30, there's a pair to fit just about every budget.

So don't wait — check out these sneaker deals that will have you bidding farewell to your old, run down pair.

Adidas

Adidas EQ21 running shoes (Women's): was $80 now $39 at Amazon The Adidas EQ21 are comfortable enough to rack up easy miles and are good for beginners — or anyone looking for running shoes they can wear on the treadmill and in the gym. After this discount, they're an even better value.

Adidas Runfalcon 5 Sneaker (Women's): was $65 now $48 at Amazon The Adidas Runfalcon 5 is an entry-level running shoe that offers a high level of comfort thanks to the Cloudfoam midsole. Keen runners will be better off with something like the Adidas Supernova Rise or Ultraboost 5X, but the Runfalcon 5 are a great budget option for occasional runners, and they look good for casual use as well.

Adidas X_PLR Path Sneakers (Women's): was $110 now $49 at Amazon Score a discount on the Adidas X_PLR Path sneakers. With a flexible upper and grippy, durable outsoles, these are the perfect workout companion. The midsole features a hybrid of Adidas' Boost and Bounce tech, giving a springy and responsive feel underfoot.

Asics Deals

Asics Patriot 13 (Women's): was $65 now $49 at ASICS America Designed to help runners go further, this shoes is made with a bouncy midsole that offers a cushioned underfoot feel. It also has a super breathable mesh upper and helps keep your feet cool.

Asics GT-1000 12 Shoes (Women's): was $100 now $79 at ASICS America Grab a pair of lightweight, cushiony GT-1000 12 running shoes for just $79 in multiple colors. With its modern shape, a soft mesh upper, and LITETRUSS tech on the midsole’s inner angle to reduce pronation, these shoes are a great choice for running or gym-based workouts.

Asics Dynablast 5 (Men’s): was $120 now $99 at ASICS America For those looking for a bouncy response from their running shoe, the Dynablast 5 may be right up your alley. With FF Blast Plus cushioning in the midsole and an Ahar Lo outsole rubber, the shoes are very responsive with every step and provide cloudlike comfort from start to finish.

Hoka

Hoka Mach 6 (Women's): was $140 now $112 at HOKA US I'd move fast on this shoe since only two colors of the Mach 6 is reduced for the women’s and men’s shoe, and some sizes are already sold out. That’s not a surprise given the quality of the Mach 6, which is one of the best shoes we've tested in 2024 thanks to the versatile ride of the shoe that delivers both comfort and speed for training runs, or even races.

Hoka Challenger 7 (Women's): was $145 now $116 at HOKA US 2025 might be the year you're planning on hitting the trails and the Challenger 7s are a serious choice for mixing up your terrain. There's protective cushioning for when you want to go faster and a reimagined outsole design means you can use them as all-terrain running sneakers. You'll need to act fast though, as this pair is selling out fast in most sizes.

Hoka Transport X (Unisex): was $200 now $159 at HOKA US From walking to work to running at the track, this crossover shoe is up for pretty much anything. Stylish enough for casual everyday wear, the sneaker is also speedy enough to pick up the pace. They feature a propulsive carbon fiber plate, responsive midsole foam and a smooth-riding rocker for effortless heel-to-toe transitions.

New Balance Deals

New Balance Fresh Foam X 1440 V1 (Women’s): was $89 now $32 at Amazon These flexible shoes offer plenty of support, thanks to an incredibly cushiony Fresh Foam X midsole, a TPU heel clip and a wrapped rubber outsole that looks great. With a synthetic and mesh upper and knit mesh covering the shoe's outer layer, it's also comfortable and breathable.

New Balance Fuelcell Propel v5 (Men's): was $119 now $52 at Amazon The Propel is a great value running shoe at its full price, so to get the latest version of it for just $52 in the sale is a snip. Make sure to act fast if your size is in stock at this discount.

New Balance Fresh Foam ROAV V1 Sneaker (Women's): was $84 now $70 at Amazon The New Balance Fresh Foam ROAV V1 Sneaker is a seriously popular purchase on Amazon, with a 4.4 star rating based on over 22,000 reviews. Their casual athletic style makes them look unique and they're also super comfortable for runs thanks to their cushioned Fresh Foam Midsole.

Nike Deals

Nike Air Pegasus 2005 Shoes (Unisex): was $150 now $89 at nike For new and long-time runners alike, the Air Pegasus 2005 is an excellent pick. Equipped with Nike Air technology for impact absorption, a waffle-inspired outsole with great traction, and a foam midsole, these shoes will give your feet the reliable support they need on long runs.

Nike Structure 25 (Men's): was $140 now $97 at nike We voted the Nike Structure 25 as one of the best Nike running shoes for stability, thanks to its sturdy and comfortable design. An especially good buy for runners with flat feet or a tendency to overpronate due to the extra support around the arch. We can't quite believe it's running a discount, considering we thought it was good value to start with.

Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Shoes (Unisex): was $170 now $104 at nike If you’re looking for a breathable, supportive running shoe, you’ve found it. With Air Zoom cushioning and plastic caging on the side, there’s plenty of support and a responsive feel, and with mesh panels and ventilation ports on the heel, air can easily flow through and keep your feet cool.

Nike Invincible 3 (Women's): was $180 now $117 at nike We're shocked by how many of Nike's best running shoes are in the sale, and the Nike Invincible 3 boast an incredible $63 off. If you're after max-cushioning, this is the shoe for you. They're best for recovery and the solid wedge of ZoomX foam will ensure you get a soft and supported step.

Salomon Deals

Salomon Ultra Glide 2 (Men's): was $150 now $112 at Salomon US There's something quite enticing about the name Ultra Glide for a running shoe, and this pair are designed to make sure you do just that. Best for trail running, they'll carry you over a variety of terrain without skimping on comfort, thanks to max cushioning and a 6mm drop. These shoes are built to please and you'll reap the rewards of the Glide name as you run, no matter where.

Saucony Deals