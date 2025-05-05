Massive running shoe sale from Hoka, New Balance, Nike and more — 25 deals I’d shop now from $30

Step up your sneaker game with these epic deals

Sneaker deals
With spring in full swing, outdoor runs are back on the daily agenda. Therefore, it's time to ditch those old, tired and smelly sneakers and opt for a sparking new pair. The good news is, there's plenty of high-quality sneaker options on the market that won't break the bank.

Right now, we're seeing huge discounts on some of the best running shoes we've tested. A few of our favorite deals come courtesy of top brands like Hoka, Asics, New Balance, Adidas and more. Plus, with deals starting at just $30, there's a pair to fit just about every budget.

So don't wait — check out these sneaker deals that will have you bidding farewell to your old, run down pair.

Adidas

Adidas EQ21 running shoes (Women's)
Adidas EQ21 running shoes (Women's): was $80 now $39 at Amazon

The Adidas EQ21 are comfortable enough to rack up easy miles and are good for beginners — or anyone looking for running shoes they can wear on the treadmill and in the gym. After this discount, they're an even better value.

Adidas Runfalcon 5 Sneaker (Women's)
Adidas Runfalcon 5 Sneaker (Women's): was $65 now $48 at Amazon

The Adidas Runfalcon 5 is an entry-level running shoe that offers a high level of comfort thanks to the Cloudfoam midsole. Keen runners will be better off with something like the Adidas Supernova Rise or Ultraboost 5X, but the Runfalcon 5 are a great budget option for occasional runners, and they look good for casual use as well.

Adidas X_PLR Path Sneakers (Women's)
Adidas X_PLR Path Sneakers (Women's): was $110 now $49 at Amazon

Score a discount on the Adidas X_PLR Path sneakers. With a flexible upper and grippy, durable outsoles, these are the perfect workout companion. The midsole features a hybrid of Adidas' Boost and Bounce tech, giving a springy and responsive feel underfoot.

Adidas Ultraboost Light Sneaker (Men's)
Adidas Ultraboost Light Sneaker (Men's): was $190 now $58 at Amazon

The Ultraboost Light are our favorite running shoes from Adidas. Our Adidas Ultraboost Light review says these are stylish, fit well and are lighter than the previous Ultraboost 22. They're usually a bit more expensive than other models on the market, but this is an amazing discount you shouldn't miss.

Asics Deals

Asics Patriot 13 (Women's)
Asics Patriot 13 (Women's): was $65 now $49 at ASICS America

Designed to help runners go further, this shoes is made with a bouncy midsole that offers a cushioned underfoot feel. It also has a super breathable mesh upper and helps keep your feet cool.

Asics Gel-Excite 10 (Women's)
Asics Gel-Excite 10 (Women's): was $85 now $69 at ASICS America

Save $15 on the already-affordable Asics Gel-Excite 10 Running Shoe. They feature AMPLIFOAM PLUS cushioning and rearfoot GEL technology for ultra comfort as you run.

Asics GT-1000 12 Shoes (Women's)
Asics GT-1000 12 Shoes (Women's): was $100 now $79 at ASICS America

Grab a pair of lightweight, cushiony GT-1000 12 running shoes for just $79 in multiple colors. With its modern shape, a soft mesh upper, and LITETRUSS tech on the midsole’s inner angle to reduce pronation, these shoes are a great choice for running or gym-based workouts.

Asics Dynablast 5 (Men’s)
Asics Dynablast 5 (Men’s): was $120 now $99 at ASICS America

For those looking for a bouncy response from their running shoe, the Dynablast 5 may be right up your alley. With FF Blast Plus cushioning in the midsole and an Ahar Lo outsole rubber, the shoes are very responsive with every step and provide cloudlike comfort from start to finish.

Hoka

Hoka Kawana 2 (Women's)
Hoka Kawana 2 (Women's): was $140 now $111 at HOKA US

The Kawana 2 is a versatile and comfortable shoe that provides solid support for different types of movement, whether you're running, walking, or training in the gym. Its cushioned sole helps absorb impact, while the secure fit keeps your feet stable and comfortable. The men's version is also on sale in the Alabaster/Oat Milk color.

Hoka Mach 6 (Women's)
Hoka Mach 6 (Women's): was $140 now $112 at HOKA US

I'd move fast on this shoe since only two colors of the Mach 6 is reduced for the women’s and men’s shoe, and some sizes are already sold out. That’s not a surprise given the quality of the Mach 6, which is one of the best shoes we've tested in 2024 thanks to the versatile ride of the shoe that delivers both comfort and speed for training runs, or even races.

Hoka Challenger 7 (Women's)
Hoka Challenger 7 (Women's): was $145 now $116 at HOKA US

2025 might be the year you're planning on hitting the trails and the Challenger 7s are a serious choice for mixing up your terrain. There's protective cushioning for when you want to go faster and a reimagined outsole design means you can use them as all-terrain running sneakers. You'll need to act fast though, as this pair is selling out fast in most sizes.

Hoka Transport X (Unisex)
Hoka Transport X (Unisex): was $200 now $159 at HOKA US

From walking to work to running at the track, this crossover shoe is up for pretty much anything. Stylish enough for casual everyday wear, the sneaker is also speedy enough to pick up the pace. They feature a propulsive carbon fiber plate, responsive midsole foam and a smooth-riding rocker for effortless heel-to-toe transitions.

New Balance Deals

New Balance DynaSoft Nergize Sport V2 Shoes (Women’s)
New Balance DynaSoft Nergize Sport V2 Shoes (Women’s): was $69 now $30 at Amazon

Pick up a pair of New Balance shoes for under $50? Don’t mind if I do. No-sew construction and an adjustable lace closure makes for a snug fit. And, if you're worried they won't match your running gear, there are 25 different color options on Amazon.

New Balance Fresh Foam X 1440 V1 (Women’s)
New Balance Fresh Foam X 1440 V1 (Women’s): was $89 now $32 at Amazon

These flexible shoes offer plenty of support, thanks to an incredibly cushiony Fresh Foam X midsole, a TPU heel clip and a wrapped rubber outsole that looks great. With a synthetic and mesh upper and knit mesh covering the shoe's outer layer, it's also comfortable and breathable.

New Balance Fuelcell Propel v5 (Men's)
New Balance Fuelcell Propel v5 (Men's): was $119 now $52 at Amazon

The Propel is a great value running shoe at its full price, so to get the latest version of it for just $52 in the sale is a snip. Make sure to act fast if your size is in stock at this discount.

New Balance Fresh Foam X Cruz v3 (Women's)
New Balance Fresh Foam X Cruz v3 (Women's): was $89 now $59 at Amazon

A solid day-to-day shoe, the Cruz v3 boasts Fresh Foam and an integrated rubber outsole for the ultimate support. There are a bunch of colors to choose from, but I especially love the Inkwell/Blue Agate/Ginger Lemon colorway.

New Balance Fresh Foam ROAV V1 Sneaker (Women's)
New Balance Fresh Foam ROAV V1 Sneaker (Women's): was $84 now $70 at Amazon

The New Balance Fresh Foam ROAV V1 Sneaker is a seriously popular purchase on Amazon, with a 4.4 star rating based on over 22,000 reviews. Their casual athletic style makes them look unique and they're also super comfortable for runs thanks to their cushioned Fresh Foam Midsole.

Nike Deals

Nike Air Pegasus 2005 Shoes (Unisex)
Nike Air Pegasus 2005 Shoes (Unisex): was $150 now $89 at nike

For new and long-time runners alike, the Air Pegasus 2005 is an excellent pick. Equipped with Nike Air technology for impact absorption, a waffle-inspired outsole with great traction, and a foam midsole, these shoes will give your feet the reliable support they need on long runs.

Nike Structure 25 (Men's)
Nike Structure 25 (Men's): was $140 now $97 at nike

We voted the Nike Structure 25 as one of the best Nike running shoes for stability, thanks to its sturdy and comfortable design. An especially good buy for runners with flat feet or a tendency to overpronate due to the extra support around the arch. We can't quite believe it's running a discount, considering we thought it was good value to start with.

Nike Pegasus 41 (Men's)
Nike Pegasus 41 (Men's): was $140 now $98 at nike

With a versatile design, the Nike Pegasus 41 performs well for daily runs, long-distance training, and even casual wear. We rate them as the best Nike running shoes for beginners.

Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Shoes (Unisex)
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Shoes (Unisex): was $170 now $104 at nike

If you’re looking for a breathable, supportive running shoe, you’ve found it. With Air Zoom cushioning and plastic caging on the side, there’s plenty of support and a responsive feel, and with mesh panels and ventilation ports on the heel, air can easily flow through and keep your feet cool.

Nike Invincible 3 (Women's)
Nike Invincible 3 (Women's): was $180 now $117 at nike

We're shocked by how many of Nike's best running shoes are in the sale, and the Nike Invincible 3 boast an incredible $63 off. If you're after max-cushioning, this is the shoe for you. They're best for recovery and the solid wedge of ZoomX foam will ensure you get a soft and supported step.

Salomon Deals

Salomon Ultra Glide 2 (Men's)
Salomon Ultra Glide 2 (Men's): was $150 now $112 at Salomon US

There's something quite enticing about the name Ultra Glide for a running shoe, and this pair are designed to make sure you do just that. Best for trail running, they'll carry you over a variety of terrain without skimping on comfort, thanks to max cushioning and a 6mm drop. These shoes are built to please and you'll reap the rewards of the Glide name as you run, no matter where.

Saucony Deals

Saucony Peregrine 13 (Women's)
Saucony Peregrine 13 (Women's): was $140 now $62 at Amazon

The Saucony Peregrine is one of the best trail-running shoes you can get, and also great for hiking. The women’s shoe is under $70, while you can get the men’s Peregrine 13 for just under $90.

Saucony Tempus (Men's)
Saucony Tempus (Men's): was $160 now $79 at Amazon

The Saucony Tempus is one of the best stability running shoes available, and some colors and sizes of the men's shoe are available for less than half price.

